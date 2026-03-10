I've made no secret of my love for Gymshark workout gear. What first attracted me to the brand was its incredible affordability, but the high performance fabrics and elevated silhouettes are what make me a repeat customer. Perhaps the only thing the gym-based brand had been missing was a capsule of quality, technical running-focused items that could stand up against others on the market - and it's now delivered exactly that.

It only takes a quick skim of my Gymshark ruched Sports Bra review to see how highly I rate the brand, and they regularly feature in our roundups of the best leggings, sports bras, and so on. So when news of the running collection dropped, I was understandably excited. And after carefully analysing a range of the hero products, I'm confident that this will be one of Gymshark's most sought-after launches in a while.

Yes, the brand is new on the running scene, but this drop marks a huge step up in its offering. We're not just talking basic tights and t-shirts that could make do for a run - these are pieces that will compete with some of your more premium running gear. Think reflective details, breathable mesh fabrics, windproof layers, sweat-wicking leggings with pockets, high support bras, and even a hydration vest with no detail overlooked.

And Senior Health Editor and ten-time marathon runner Ally Head agrees, adding: "The new run range from Gymshark looks top class - made from lightweight and durable materials for your spring and summer runs, and designed to be breathable, sweat-wicking, and stylish, the colourways are to die for."

These are the investment pieces that I believe will not only make for stylish additions to your kit, but that will genuinely perform for any type of running workout. Best of all, none of it will break the bank either.

Shop the new Gymshark running collection