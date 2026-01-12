We Test Fit Kit Every Day - But These 11 Tala Items Are Some Of The Very Best In Our Workout Wardrobes

Athleisure is booming, and we're seeing the number of elevated, quality brands increasing every year. But in a saturated market, deciphering what is truly worth the price tag requires some extra work. Part of my job at Marie Claire UK is to do exactly that - alongside Senior Health Editor Ally Head, I test brands day in, day out to see how they actually perform. And there's one brand that has recently impressed both of us for various different workouts, from Reformer to running - TALA.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Grace Beverley, the idea behind the label was to create high-quality, reliable activewear with an eco-friendly focus. Using recycled materials from pre-consumer waste in its garments, TALA offers a more mindful approach to activewear than many other brands on the market. However, that doesn't mean that functionality or style have gone out the window - in fact, I would say that TALA is quickly becoming one of the fitness crowd's go-to brands for reliable, elevated activewear.

The brand's initial launch saw its core product offering selling out in record speed, and the hype hasn't slowed since. Reporting almost £20m in revenue last year, it's clear that this is a label set for continued success. So, it's no real surprise that our expert team - who test exercise kit day in, day out - have been very impressed by the items we've tried.

I have several exercise gear pet peeves, including (but not limited to): leggings that roll down when I move, sports bras that even slightly dig in, materials that show huge sweat patches, and anything that is so compressive it's almost impossible to get on and off. After wearing TALA to numerous Reformer classes, on the gym floor, and for lengthy walks, I was delighted to find that none of these problems arose. Similarly, Ally has been wearing TALA for years now and has serious high praise for all the items in her rotation.

From the best gym leggings and Reformer Pilates sets to gym layers, long-sleeved workout tops, TALA pretty much has it all. But before you invest, we've highlighted the products we wear on repeat and can guarantee to deliver on all fronts.

Amelia wearing TALA DayFlex Wrap Leggings, DayFlex Double Layer Vest, and DayFlex Zip Through Jacket. (Image credit: Future)

Best TALA leggings

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Wrap High Waisted Legging Today's Best Deals £59 at TALA Reasons to buy + Small back pocket + Two leg lengths + Doesn't roll down Reasons to avoid - May bobble between legs

I mean it when I say these might have just become my new favourite leggings. However, I'll be honest and admit that when I unpackaged them, they looked very small - and I was pretty doubtful that they would really fit. But to my surprise, the material offers a lot of stretch and give, without going at all see-through or losing shape. They have a seamless, buttery finish that feels good against the skin, not to mention a nice crossed waistband that cinches you in.

I have now worn them for several Reformer classes, and they tick every single box for me. I didn't need to pull up or adjust them once - including on my speed walk to and from the studio - and they didn't roll down through squats, planks, lunges, and the rest. I'd say even my reliable worn pairs of leggings require at least a small adjustment at some point during a workout, so the DayFlex have seriously impressed me. They wicked sweat very well whilst on the Reformer, and the handy hidden back pocket is just another added bonus.

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Wrap Flared Yoga Pant Today's Best Deals £64 at TALA Reasons to buy + Crossover waistband + Two inseam lengths + Big colour range

"I wear these flares on repeat - they're butter soft, super comfortable for workouts and work wear, and also a great length for us shorter girls (I'm 5 foot 2 inches). I love that they're breathable, actually fit my leg length, and don't roll down or up mid movement, like so many alternative designs I've tried." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: TALA)

Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Legging Today's Best Deals £27 at TALA (save 50%) Reasons to buy + High rise + Thick waistband + Currently discounted Reasons to avoid - Thicker fabric

These leggings are the first piece of TALA kit I've ever tried, and they have stood the test of time. They definitely feel slightly thicker and more sculpting than my DayFlex leggings, but that makes them ideal for slower gym sessions when I might want a little more hold or warmth. They're very smooth, which I love in lighter colours, and the ultra high-rise fit is perfect for pairing with cropped tops.

Available in 27,5 inch inseam length, they're great for petites - something that can be pretty hard to find with gym leggings. The subtle bum scrunch isn't too noticeable, but it adds some nice shape, which is always welcome. Plus, at their current price point, they're a real bargain.

Best TALA sports bra

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Twist Front Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £29.40 at TALA (save 30%) Reasons to buy + Plunge neckline + Scoop back + Smooth fabric Reasons to avoid - Not the most full coverage

"I was initially fairly apprehensive about this sports bra - let's just say, it's very barely there in its design style. But it's proven surprisingly supportive during the Pilates and yoga workouts I've worn it to, largely thanks to the wrap front design. I wouldn't recommend it for higher impact workouts, like running or HIIT, but it is a really gorgeous, elevated design for anyone looking for a new sports bra for lower impact activities." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best TALA tops

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Double Layer Vest Today's Best Deals £48 at TALA Reasons to buy + Built in support + Sweat wicking + Chic layered style Reasons to avoid - Not full coverage

I am a huge fan of workout tops with bras built in, so I knew I'd be a fan of this before I even put it on. The first thing to note is that if you have a larger chest, you should probably size up. I went with my usual size, which still fit well, but it definitely didn't provide as much coverage as I'd need for a more lively workout than Pilates. That being said, this top gave me brilliant hold and didn't dig in at all on my shoulders or under the bust.

The layered design is so chic and elevated, making it a perfect pick if you're fed up with plain workout gear but still want to invest in a top with versatility. It's the ideal length for wearing with high-rise leggings, and the adjustable straps mean you can get the fit you need. It also has removable pads, which I like to keep in, but you can take them out if you prefer. It didn't show any sweat patches after a Reformer session (even though I definitely did sweat - a lot) and kept me feeling supported around my stomach too.

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Square Neck Full Length Vest Today's Best Deals £44 at TALA Reasons to buy + Longline fit + Smooth DayFlex fabric + Square neckline

"The perfect workout top doesn't exist.... Or so I thought, until I slipped on TALA's Dayflex square neck vest. It's a total dream - uber flattering, sweat-wicking, and soft to the touching, supportive, stylish, and versatile. I've worn mine for runs, Pilates, and strength training sessions, as well as day to day. It's got a lot of wear, I'll say that much." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: TALA)

SkinLuxe Scoop Neck Full Length Vest Today's Best Deals £22 at TALA (save 50%) Reasons to buy + Longer length + Thick, adjustable straps + Built-in bra shelf

"In a very similar style to the DayFlex tank above, this SkinLuxe Scoop Neck vest is a total dream for workouts, work days, and everything in between. I love how effortlessly and comfortably supportive TALA's designs all are - the inbuilt bras offer more support than some of my bra's, and I don't think twice before throwing one on. A workout wardrobe staple, IMO." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

(Image credit: TALA)

Sculpt Seamless Halter Tank Today's Best Deals £44 at TALA Reasons to buy + Removable bra pads + Supportive ribbed underband + Chic design

"This halter neck has become one of my go-tos for Reformer Pilates - it's stylish but also supportive, and I love that the long line design actually stays put when I'm moving between Pilates poses. Most other halter styles I've tried in the past are too cropped or move about a lot, exposing your stomach and distracting you mid-workout. Not this TALA design, though - it sits naturally at your waistline for a seriously flattering and practical fit, and has a shaped ribbed underband for extra support." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best TALA shorts

(Image credit: TALA)

SkinLuxe Built-In 2In1 Short Today's Best Deals £19.20 at TALA (save 60%) Reasons to buy + Comfortable undershorts + Side pocket + Thick waistband

"I'm a runner, and so when TALA branched out into running specific kit, let me tell you: I was excited. Their SkinLuxe shorts tick all the right boxes - breathable but supportive, long but also light enough to feel like a second skin, allowing you to focus on your workout without distractions." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best TALA outerwear

(Image credit: TALA)

DayFlex Zip Through Sports Jacket Today's Best Deals £69 at TALA Reasons to buy + Soft, stretchy fabric + Cinches you in + Zip pockets Reasons to avoid - Cropped fit may not be for everyone

I don't often exercise outdoors, so I've never really prioritised finding a good workout jacket - but this one is so comfortable I've been wearing it constantly inside the gym and to Pilates. Like my other TALA pieces, the fabric is smooth and soft, but the structured silhouette means it cinches me in perfectly. The collar is low enough not to cause chin chafing, the thumb holes provide warmth and protection for the hands, and the zip pockets are incredibly handy.

It is on the slightly cropped side, but that's ideal for pairing with my high-rise bottoms. It comes up true to size and doesn't make me feel restricted, as some other long sleeve tops have done, and it provides extra coverage over a vest or sports bra when you want it. I usually take it off for my really sweaty workouts, but it's definitely light enough to keep on if you don't run hot like me.

(Image credit: TALA)

Knit-Waisted Cardigan Today's Best Deals £47.60 at TALA (save 30%) Reasons to buy + Cosy layer + Ribbed detailing + Versatile wardrobe investment Reasons to avoid - Not for working out

"Not activewear, sure, but a cosy, chic, must-have of a wardrobe item that I've been wearing on repeat since purchasing just before Christmas. This knit waist cardigan has the most flattering design, and looks far more expensive than it actually is. I love that it can be dressed up or down, and also thrown on over Pilates clothes or a more formal get-up for an evening out." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Is TALA activewear good quality? From our team's thorough testing, we can confirm that TALA activewear offers impressive quality. Pieces can be trusted to perform well for workouts in terms of comfort and practicality, but most importantly, they hold their shape over time and don't snag - the true test of a high-quality investment.