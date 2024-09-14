As a Shopping Editor who's also 8 months pregnant, these are the only maternity workout clothes I'd suggest you buy

As a sustainably-minded (and heavily pregnant) shopping editor, I’ve been careful to only buy maternity alternatives for the clothing that genuinely won’t stretch or flow over my bump. While I’ve been able to get away with flowy dresses, low-waisted jeans and oversized styles for most of my pregnancy, investing in some of the best maternity workout clothes has been somewhat essential.

The MC UK team is constantly working hard to test and review the best gym wear - from sports bras and leggings to running shorts and workout tops , so I have curated a solid edit of athleisure in my time. Saying that though, now I’m in my third trimester of pregnancy (and my bump seems to be growing by the hour), it’s been necessary to find some bump-friendly alternatives for my favourite styles workout clothing.

I've scoured my favourite athleisure brands and some newly discovered maternity brands to find the best maternity activewear for any style of workout and any budget. I’ve also included some of the non-maternity pieces I’ve been loving that still accommodate my bump - because for me, the best budget-friendly and sustainable buys include those I can wear beyond the bump too.

These pieces of clothing have been essential in keeping me active throughout my pregnancy - which has been proven to offer a range of physical and mental health benefits for both mother and baby. I’ve become a huge fan of pregnancy Pilates lately, and am trying to stay as active as possible now I’m inching closer to my due date. So keep scrolling to shop my top picks, including leggings, unitards and more.

Valeza wearing some of the FP Movement maternity workout clothes from the article (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

How I tested the products in this roundup

Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re sticklers for thoroughly testing each and every product we write about - because we wouldn’t want to recommend a piece of athleisure we didn’t personally back. Every piece of clothing in this roundup has been tested by me through at least three workout sessions. While testing, I made sure to keep an eye out for the following:

Fit - obviously these pieces had to stretch to accommodate a growing bump without rolling down or digging in, and the best styles could be worn from the first few months up until I reach full term.

- obviously these pieces had to stretch to accommodate a growing bump without rolling down or digging in, and the best styles could be worn from the first few months up until I reach full term. Comfort - aside from stretching over my bump, the rest of the piece of clothing had to be comfortable. I’m more sensitive than ever to designs that dig in and are super compressive, so I definitely gravitated towards more soft and stretchy materials while testing.

- aside from stretching over my bump, the rest of the piece of clothing had to be comfortable. I’m more sensitive than ever to designs that dig in and are super compressive, so I definitely gravitated towards more soft and stretchy materials while testing. Performance - were these pieces sweat-wicking and breathable? Did they pass the squat test? All burning questions.

- were these pieces sweat-wicking and breathable? Did they pass the squat test? All burning questions. Quality - although these pieces are maternity-specific, I still want to be able to wear them in years to come, so I checked for bobbling, colour fading and lack of stretch over wears and washes.

- although these pieces are maternity-specific, I still want to be able to wear them in years to come, so I checked for bobbling, colour fading and lack of stretch over wears and washes. Support - since becoming pregnant, I’ve experiences aches and pains, swelling and, naturally, growth in more areas than just my bump. The best maternity legging and sports bra styles would offer added support.

- since becoming pregnant, I’ve experiences aches and pains, swelling and, naturally, growth in more areas than just my bump. The best maternity legging and sports bra styles would offer added support. Extras - I added brownie points for styles that could be worn for breastfeeding and postpartum too.

- I added brownie points for styles that could be worn for breastfeeding and postpartum too. Price - were these pieces worth the money?

Best maternity workout clothes to shop in 2024

Best maternity leggings

I’ve been living in leggings - especially now the weather is turning cooler - so I’ve managed to test a few different styles - from softer styles perfect for lounging and running errands to more high-performance styles for those all-important heart rate-increasing workouts.

1. Seraphine Black Sporty Support Maternity Leggings

(Image credit: Seraphine)

Seraphine Black Sporty Support Maternity Leggings Best maternity leggings for high-impact workouts Today's Best Deals £49 at Seraphine Reasons to buy + Sweat-wicking + Deep side pockets + Supportive back panel Reasons to avoid - Slightly compressive

Remember when I said I haven’t really procured too many maternity-specific pieces? One of the main exceptions has been Seraphine, a new brand to me, who specialises in bump-friendly outfits to be worn during pregnancy and beyond - that don’t compromise on style.

I am utterly obsessed with these maternity leggings that come complete with deep side pockets. They cater completely to supporting both my back and bump - with a super long, rounded front panel to cover my bump right up to the base of my bra and a much shorter back, which is about 3-4 times thicker, meaning it supports my lower back. Unlike the breathable, cotton-based material of other leggings I tested, these are designed with high intensity in mind, made from a stretchy, slightly compressive material that’s perfect for sweatier sessions.

2. Seraphine Black Sporty Support Bootcut Maternity Leggings

(Image credit: Seraphine)

Seraphine Black Sporty Support Bootcut Maternity Leggings Best flared maternity leggings Today's Best Deals £49 at Seraphine Reasons to buy + Supportive back panel + Stretches over the whole bump + Super versatile + Has pockets Reasons to avoid - They can feel quite tight if worn all day

If I’m entirely honest, these are pretty similar to the leggings above in design - apart from the flared fit, of course. They have the same supportive back panel, stretchy, compressive material and side pockets, but I’ve probably been wearing them more often purely because the shape makes them so incredibly versatile. I wear these for Pilates sessions, long walks and errands alike - they’re super easy to style for more of a put-together (yet still comfy) look.

3. Seraphine Ultimate Seamless Over Bump Maternity Leggings

(Image credit: Seraphine)

Seraphine Ultimate Seamless Over Bump Maternity Leggings Most comfortable maternity leggings Today's Best Deals £35 at Seraphine Reasons to buy + Incredibly stretchy and comfortable + Versatile seamless design + Affordable + Great for lounging Reasons to avoid - They're not the best for high-impact workouts

These seamless leggings are perfect for Pilates and lounging. They are so incredibly soft, stretchy and comfortable, I barely feel like I’m wearing anything. I’ve worn them from early on in my pregnancy and they stretch just as easily over my 8-month bump as they did in the early days when it was much smaller. The seamless design also lends itself to everyday styling as well as wearing for workouts. I can envision myself living in these leggings when the weather turns cooler - paired with an oversized sweatshirt , of course.

4. CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Maternity Leggings

(Image credit: Amazon)

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Maternity Leggings Best affordable maternity leggings Today's Best Deals £31 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Buttery soft + Great for Pilates + Come in loads of colours Reasons to avoid - Sweat marks might show up on lighter colours

Buttery soft took on a new meaning when it met these leggings from CRZ YOGA. The whole Butterluxe range is incredibly highly rated on Amazon, and compared to much pricier alternatives, so naturally I had to try them out for myself. I can personally attest to their incredibly soft material. I love wearing these leggings for Pilates, yoga and stretching - they don’t dig into my bump or roll down during workouts, but do note that lighter colours might show sweat marks. I like the fact that they’re available in 25 and 28 inch lengths, so they accommodate petite frames, too.

5. FP Movement x Hatch Never Better Maternity Leggings

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Hatch Never Better Maternity Leggings Best maternity leggings for Pilates Today's Best Deals £98 at Free People Reasons to buy + Lightweight and breathable + Buttery soft + Super stretchy and don't dig in Reasons to avoid - They're quite expensive - but worth it

I owned a pair of the FP Movement Never Better leggings pre-pregnancy, so I knew I already loved the material, which is unbelievably lightweight, breathable, stretchy and sweat-wicking to boot. When it came to the brand’s maternity iteration - created in collaboration with Hatch - I was keen to see if they would fit as comfortably as the originals, and here I wasn't disappointed. The longer waist panel doesn’t *quite* cover the entire bump, like some other styles I’ve tried, but it also doesn't dig in whatsoever. I went for the pale lilac shade, which feels so uplifting and pairs well with a surprising amount of my favourite longline bras.

Best maternity bra

I don’t think it’s entirely necessary to invest in a bunch of new sports bras during pregnancy if your bust hasn’t changed too much. Saying that though, if you're after more support and an adjustable design, there are some great options - some of which have a nursing functionality to be used postpartum too.

6. FP Movement x Hatch Never Better Square Neck Maternity Bra

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Hatch Never Better Square Neck Maternity Bra Best maternity sports bra Today's Best Deals £68 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft and breathable + Provides extra support + Sits comfortably above the bump + Adjustable straps for a tailored fit Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

I did go up a couple of cup sizes myself, so appreciated the extra support and adjustable straps of this bra which allowed me to tailor it to suit me perfectly. It’s made from the same buttery soft, second skin-esque material as the leggings above, so is incredibly comfortable. I’ve been wearing this bra to death lately - it’s perfect for light-medium workouts.

Best maternity cycle shorts

We had a pretty hot summer this year, and when it’s warm I've been gravitating towards cycle shorts for my workouts so I don’t overheat, and certain styles are definitely a cut above the rest.

7. Seraphine Over Bump Maternity Cycling Shorts

(Image credit: Seraphine)

Seraphine Over Bump Maternity Cycling Shorts Best maternity cycle shorts Today's Best Deals £29 at Seraphine Reasons to buy + Super stretchy and comfortable + Don't dig into my thighs + Versatile seamless design Reasons to avoid - They bobble a bit over time

These are, hands down, the best maternity cycle shorts I’ve tried - they’re super stretchy, have a versatile seamless design and don’t dig into my thighs. I love to wear these with vests and oversized shirts as well as during exercise. One thing to note - I’ve worn and washed these shorts so much that they have started bobbling between the thighs. But they’re so incredibly comfortable that I’m willing to overlook this.

Best maternity unitards

When all you're seeking is comfort and convenience, a throw-on-and-go piece can be a real life saver. Whether I wear them for Pilates sessions or lounging at home, these unitards are a cut above the rest.

8. H&M MAMA Seamless maternity bodysuit

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M MAMA Seamless maternity bodysuit Best short maternity unitard Today's Best Deals £27.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Seamless design + Lightweight and stretchy + Opaque + Fits well through all stages of pregnancy Reasons to avoid - It's almost sold out in black - but gets restocked regularly, so keep an eye out

Similar to the cycle shorts above, I wore this cropped unitard throughout the entire summer, and it was the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for long walks, Pilates sessions and running errands alike. The material is super thin, lightweight and breathable, but surprisingly opaque and squat-proof. In my opinion, it performs way beyond its price tag.

I bought it pretty early on in my pregnancy (when I didn’t have too much of a bump), so I will absolutely be wearing this postnatally too - it’s so stretchy that it snaps back to fit a bump-free body shape easily.

9. FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Onesie

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Onesie Best maternity jumpsuit Today's Best Deals £78 at Free People Reasons to buy + Breathable, flowy and comfortable + Doesn't cling + Oversized fit Reasons to avoid - The drop-crotch style might not be for everyone

This jumpsuit is probably more of a loungewear piece than activewear, but it’s so breathable and flowy that I’ve found myself gravitating towards it more and more for yoga and stretching sessions. It has deep side pockets and adjustable straps to suit different heights and sizes. It’s quite low on the sides, so you’ll have to wear a bra or top underneath, and the drop-crotch style might not be for everyone, but I personally love the super flowy design. If I want to wear something that doesn’t cling to my body whatsoever but still makes me feel somewhat put-together, this is what I reach for.

Best maternity sports dress

Sports dresses were all the rage this summer, and the appeal is clear to see - they combine the practicality of a unitard (thanks to their built-in shorts) with the chicness of a dress. As far as maternity workout styles go, it wasn't one I thought I'd fall in love with as much as I have.

10. FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Mini

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Hatch Hot Shot Maternity Mini Best maternity sports dress Today's Best Deals £39.95 at Free People Reasons to buy + Built in shorts + Has pockets + Built in nursing bra + Heatwave friendly Reasons to avoid - It's sits quite short with a bigger bump

As you can probably tell by now, heatwave-friendly maternity clothes have been essential for me lately, and this sports dress is arguably my favourite of the lot. It’s made from a stretchy cotton material and features adjustable straps, plenty of pockets and built-in shorts so you won’t have to worry about flashing your pants, despite the short length. Oh, and it has a built-in nursing bra. No biggie. Do note that this is currently on sale and selling fast, so I’d snap it up quickly if you’re interested in trying it out for yourself.

Best maternity swimwear

I’m a fan of swimming as a low-impact exercise during pregnancy, and I've found some brilliant non-maternity swimsuit options that will still accommodate a bump.

11. Hunza G Tonya metallic seersucker swimsuit

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

Hunza G Tonya metallic seersucker swimsuit Best maternity swimsuit Today's Best Deals £165 at Net-a-Porter Reasons to buy + Super stretchy + Fits a bump - and beyond + Comes in loads of chic colours and styles Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive - but worth it

Okay, the iconic Hunza G swimsuit isn’t *technically* a maternity piece, but it’s so stretchy that it accommodates a bump beautifully. This is just about the most flattering and comfortable swimsuit I’ve worn. Thanks to the signature super stretchy crinkle material, it doesn’t move around at all while swimming. It’s also great worn as a bodysuit and the best thing is I can wear this for years to come after I’m pregnant too.

12. Reebok Two Piece Bikini Set

(Image credit: Amazon)

Reebok Two Piece Bikini Set Best maternity bikini Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Sits under the bump + Adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - Not technically a maternity style

If you’re more a fan of bikinis, high-waisted styles simply won’t cut it - personally, I wasn’t swimming enough to justify purchasing a maternity-specific style, so enjoyed the low-waisted design of this Reebok bikini that could be worn under the bump. The adjustable straps were great for adjusting to my body as it changed shape through pregnancy, and it’s pretty affordable to boot.