These Are Officially The 9 Best Beauty Launches Of 2025

The products you couldn’t get enough of...

best launches 2025
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By
published
in Features

2025 may be drawing to a close; however, here at Marie Claire HQ, we’re not turning our attention to the new year just yet. Instead, before we look forward to 2026’s upcoming trends, we thought, why not take a look back and reflect upon everything good and great about 2025 — in the beauty stakes, that is.

Because it’s been a seriously great year to be a beauty lover. From tools that allowed us to indulge in salon-worthy experiences at home, to skincare that pushed the boundaries of efficacy and innovation, we’ve been well and truly spoiled with a stream of exciting new launches in 2025. And, it’s not just science-backed beauty that we can’t get enough of. On the make-up front, we were treated to a whole host of products and trends that proved creativity is well and truly back, while fragrance obsessives had even more opportunity to indulge in unique and exciting scents with niche fragrance brands and perfumers pushing the boundaries on notes we know and love.

Yet, while the launches came in thick and fast, not all of them cut through the noise. For every beauty product that went viral, there were those that didn’t pass our exacting standards. So, just which products proved to be the best beauty launches of 2025? Well, to find out, I spoke to some of the biggest beauty retailers to get their insider knowledge on which products we all couldn’t get enough of in 2025. Plus, they also shared their top predictions on how these launches will continue to influence our shopping habits in 2026 and beyond.

The best beauty launches of 2025

1. Beauty of Joseon Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50+

2. Shark Beauty CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask

3. Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP

4. The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick

5. Sunday Riley Aquamarine Melt Cleansing Gel Balm

6. K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo

7. YSL Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil

8. Huda Beauty Lip Contour Stain

9. KAYALI Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.