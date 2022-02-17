The best LED face masks for a salon-worthy facial at home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Throughout the pandemic, LED face masks grew in popularity. The clever devices promised a salon-worthy facial in the comfort of your own home, and boy did they deliver. Celebrities all around the world have converted to using the LED masks to up their skincare routine. Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigan and Trinny Woodall have all been seen getting their glow on with these famous masks.

They may look a little scary, but these beauty devices mean business when it comes to skincare. They can help everything from breakouts, ageing, inflammation and more. We’ve answered all of your pressing questions on how these masks actually work, so keep on scrolling and don’t forget to check out our top picks. If you really want to up your skincare game, we’ve also got guides to the best cleanser, best toner and best face serum for that extra glow.

What are LED face masks?

LED face masks – also known as LED light therapy masks – use light therapy to treat a whole range of different skin conditions. Most masks generally use Red or near Infrared light. These lights are believed to stimulate collagen, reduce inflammation and redness, increase healing and improve pigmentation.

According to WebMD, your cells soak up the light and make more energy, which is why experts believe that they can help cells repair and become healthier. Clever, right? Some masks even come with Blue or Orange light. Blue light is believed to tackle acne while Orange light can help with dullness.

Are LED face masks safe?

Light therapy uses very low levels of heat, making it safe to use on your skin. WebMD explains, “It’s not the same type of light used in tanning booths, and it doesn’t expose your skin to damaging UV rays.” Just make sure to follow the instructions and only use the mask for the recommended amount of time.

Should I use an LED face mask every day?

Most masks will come with their own individual instructions. They may advise using the mask in more frequent, short bursts, or for longer periods of time. We advise to always check the instructions before using your device for the first time in order to see the best results.

The best LED face masks to buy now:

