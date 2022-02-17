The best LED face masks for a salon-worthy facial at home

Take your skincare routine to the next level...
Throughout the pandemic, LED face masks grew in popularity. The clever devices promised a salon-worthy facial in the comfort of your own home, and boy did they deliver. Celebrities all around the world have converted to using the LED masks to up their skincare routine. Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigan and Trinny Woodall have all been seen getting their glow on with these famous masks.
They may look a little scary, but these beauty devices mean business when it comes to skincare. They can help everything from breakouts, ageing, inflammation and more. We’ve answered all of your pressing questions on how these masks actually work, so keep on scrolling and don’t forget to check out our top picks. If you really want to up your skincare game, we’ve also got guides to the best cleanser, best toner and best face serum for that extra glow.
What are LED face masks?
LED face masks – also known as LED light therapy masks – use light therapy to treat a whole range of different skin conditions. Most masks generally use Red or near Infrared light. These lights are believed to stimulate collagen, reduce inflammation and redness, increase healing and improve pigmentation.
According to WebMD, your cells soak up the light and make more energy, which is why experts believe that they can help cells repair and become healthier. Clever, right? Some masks even come with Blue or Orange light. Blue light is believed to tackle acne while Orange light can help with dullness.
Are LED face masks safe?
Light therapy uses very low levels of heat, making it safe to use on your skin. WebMD explains, “It’s not the same type of light used in tanning booths, and it doesn’t expose your skin to damaging UV rays.” Just make sure to follow the instructions and only use the mask for the recommended amount of time.
Should I use an LED face mask every day?
Most masks will come with their own individual instructions. They may advise using the mask in more frequent, short bursts, or for longer periods of time. We advise to always check the instructions before using your device for the first time in order to see the best results.
The best LED face masks to buy now:
We scoured the internet to find the best LED face masks for you to buy. We’ve looked at everything from the price, the fit and of course, how they can help your skin. We’ve even included the best portable options for any avid travellers out there. Enjoy…
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, £279 | Amazon
Best overall LED face mask:
CurrentBody's mask is a great overall option, at a great price point too.
Pros:
Apart from the price point, this LED face mask fits to your face thanks to the flexible silicone and combines Red and near Infrared light to rejuvenate the skin.
Cons:
There aren't many cons with this one, however you might look a bit funny answering the door while wearing it.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRX Spectralite Faceware Pro, £430 | Cult Beauty
Best LED face mask for acne:
If you are struggling with acne, this Dr. Dennis Gross mask might be the one for you.
Pros:
Alongside four spectra of Red light, this mask is also lined with the most powerful anti-acne Blue light allowed in DIY devices.
Cons:
This option is a little more pricey, but we say it's definitely worth it for the long term results.
Angela Caglia Cellreturn Platinum LED Mask, £1,740 | Net-A-Porter
Best anti-ageing face mask:
This LED face mask has been created by celebrity facialist Angela Caglia, so you know you're in good hands.
Pros:
This mask uses powerful LED technology to promote youthful-looking skin. It generates near Infrared rays that stimulate collagen production and reduce signs of ageing.
Cons:
This mask is a lot larger than the other models, so it may not be as comfortable to wear.
MZ SKIN Light-Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device, £385 | Net-A-Porter
Best LED face mask for a salon treatment:
If you really want that salon treatment at home, this mask will do the trick.
Pros:
MZ SKIN's light therapy mask provides the same treatment as one of Dr Maryam Zamani's in-office LED treatments. It has five different light settings that each have different benefits for the skin. It also has a comfortable strap to hold it in place. Handy.
Cons:
Ok, so this isn't technically a con, but does anyone else find this mask a little scary?
WrinkLit LED Mask, £100 | Liberty
Best affordable LED face mask:
If you are looking for a more affordable option, we love this WrinkLit mask.
Pros:
Not only is this mask affordable, but it combines Blue, Orange and Red light therapy which tackles acne, dullness and ageing.
Cons:
This mask isn't adjustable, which means it won't have such a snug fit on the skin.
Deesse Pro Deesse Professional LED Mask Next Generation, £1,680 | Cult Beauty
Best luxury LED face mask:
If you are looking to splurge on your skincare, say hello to the Deesse Pro Deesse Professional LED Mask.
Pros:
This mask takes light therapy to a whole new level. It harnesses the power of four different wavelengths – Red light, Blue light, Green light and near Infrared light – and has a choice of six treatment modes. It can help diminish dark spots, lessen scars, battle breakouts and stimulate collagen synthesis. Need we say more?
Cons:
This is definitely an investment piece, so if you are looking for a cheaper alternative, keep scrolling.
No7 LABORATORIES Age-Defying LED Mask, £149.95 | Boots
Best high street LED face mask:
Looking for a high street option? No7 has you covered.
Pros:
We have long been fans of No7 and their innovative products. This mask is designed for more mature skin, as it helps tackle ageing by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Cons:
Unlike other masks, this one won't combat lots of other skin issues.
The Light Salon BOOST LED mask, £395 | Selfridges
Best portable face mask:
This mask is a great option if you travel a lot, due to its smaller size.
Pros:
Aside from the size, this mask uses Red light to stimulate collagen, encourage healing, calm redness and even skin tone. It also has near Infrared light to boost circulation and nourish the skin. Win win.
Cons:
This mask has long been a bestseller, so no cons here.
FOREO UFO 2, RRP £249 | Lookfantastic
Best handheld LED face mask:
If you are looking for a more subtle way to treat your skin, FOREO have created a nifty handheld device.
Pros:
The FOREO UFO 2 uses Cryo-therapy to lift and firm, T-Sonic™ pulsations to help stimulate a healthy-looking glow and coloured LEDs to support an evenly-toned complexion and fight bacteria. All you have to do is glide the device across your face for 90 seconds. Easy.
Cons:
As this device isn't solely focused on light therapy, you may not get the same results, so if you are really wanting to make a difference, we recommend shopping one of the options above.