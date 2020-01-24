The best cleanser that’ll make you actually look forward to washing your face

Right this way for the cleanest skin of your life

I would go out on a limb and say that finding (and using) the best cleanser for your complexion is the most important skincare step. Washing away the day’s grime and removing make-up are both essential for healthy skin, and any products that follow need to be applied to a clean face.

‘If you are looking for a deep clean then a double-cleanse could be the answer,’ explains Consultant Dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. ‘It involves using a cleansing oil, balm or micellar water to break down make-up, SPF and sebum on the surface of your skin first, then following it with a deeper water-based cleanse. This removes sweat, bacteria and old skin cells. A second round of cleansing will clean much deeper into the pores to remove any impurities.’

The number one rule is to think about your skin concerns and to choose your skin ingredients accordingly. Salicylic acid is a great deep exfoliant for oily skin, while thicker oil-based cleansers are suited to dry skins. ‘I believe less is more; there is definitely such a thing as too many active ingredients, says Dr Anjali. ‘Applying a large number of active ingredients onto the skin can trigger allergy, sensitivity or irritation.

‘It is much better to identify one or two skincare concerns and then use ingredients that are multi-purpose to address these. Just because there are 50 different ingredients on the market, it doesn’t mean we need to use all 50 of them. I think it’s about picking ingredients wisely that have multipurpose functions.’

So, whether you prefer a cream cleanser, thick balm, lightweight gel or nourishing cleansing oil, there’s one out there to suit your skin’s needs (and those of your bank balance, too). Armed with a hot flannel and these bad boys and we defy you not to look forward to washing your face…

Best micellar water

Of all of the micellar waters out there (and boy, are there a lot of ’em), Garnier’s is both exceptional and insanely good value. It’s free of alcohol and perfume, making it a great choice for even sensitive skin, and makes light work of lifting away your best mascara and long-wearing eyeliner. Piece of cake. Yes micellar water is wonderful stuff but please, please, please don’t use it as your only cleanser; It’s an excellent make-up remover, but should be followed with a proper cleanse to remove things like excess make-up, dirt, pollution and SPF.

Best cleanser for acne prone skin

This particular cleanser is very gentle and soothing on the skin, with clever anti-friction technology so as not to further irritate skin that’s already a bit unhappy, which makes it a good starting place for blemish or acne-prone skin. Dr Justine Kluk often recommends this cleanser to acne patients in her clinic, so you know it’s a good’un.



Best cleanser for oily skin

A gentle soap-free cleansing gel that works to refresh the skin and normalise oil levels, this one can be used all over the body – great if you struggle with back acne too.

Best cleanser for dry skin

‘Cleansing balms, such as Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, are great for dry skin types,’ advises Anjali. ‘Once massaged into the skin, they work to dislodge any make-up, pollution or sunscreen that is left on the skin.’

This deliciously thick balm does exactly what it says on the tub, taking the day’s make-up, SPF and oil off in a few easy sweeps, turning into an oil upon massaging that then rinses off easily with warm water. It’s a reliable cult favourite cleanser for good reason, and won’t strip your already dry skin of all its moisture. We love it.

Best cleanser for combination skin

ExfoliKate is particularly effective here as it tackles both characteristics of combination skin – the AHAs, lactic and glycolic acid, break down dead and dry skin cells while also removing excess oil for a softer, more radiant complexion. The brand has just launched into its first physical store space at Space NK, so be sure to pop down and check out the products IRL.

Best cleansing oil

‘Cleansing oils are a favourite among many however, I don’t like to use oils or oil cleansers on acne-prone skin,’ warns Dr Anjali. ‘They can be highly comedogenic, so I’d avoid it if you’re prone to breakouts and blackheads.’

This oil is seriously lightweight and dissolves make-up SO easily, rinsing away as a milk upon contact with warm water. But perhaps even better is that it doesn’t leave you with blurry eyes after you’ve used it, something that’s common with an oil cleanser.

Best cleanser for sensitive skin

‘For those that have a sensitive skin type, The Body Shop Aloe Calming Cream Cleanser is rich but not heavy. La Roche Posay Toleriane dermatocleanser is also a good go-to for those city-dwellers with sensitive skin,’ Dr Anjali suggests.

Best cleanser for blackheads

Mario Badescu is loved by many a spot-prone skin sufferer, and this cleanser is suited to anyone with oily skin that’s easily congested. It contains wonder exfoliating ingredient salicylic acid that breaks down those pesky plugs of dead skin and oil, helping to reduce their appearance over time.



Best cleanser brush

A face cleanser brush takes your daily face wash to the next level. Using one of these in your skincare routine will leave your skin feeling smoother and will give your pores a much deeper clean than just using your hands or cotton pads. The best, like the FOREO LUNA Mini 2, are designed to be gentle enough for every day use. This one has eight different intensity settings, so you can tailor your brushing to your skin’s needs.



