Nail trends come and nail trends go, but we can hand on heart say we love the influx of trending looks that arrive at the turn of the season. So, naturally, we’ve now turned our attention to the fresh winter nail trends 2025 has to offer, tapping into the expertise of two chic manicurists to get the lowdown on the shades to wear this season.

“The nail trends I’m loving for autumn–winter are rich, wearable tones with a high shine, glossy finish,” says manicurist Sophia Stylianou. “Perfectly neat, polished nails that feel effortless but still luxe. For me, it’s all about keeping things clean and elevated this season.”

Ahead are six of the biggest trending nail colours and manicure looks to inspire your appointments for the season ahead. (And when you’re done here, head to our guide to the best winter pedicure colours for more seasonal nail inspiration.)

6 winter nail trends to know about for 2025–2026, according to top manicurists

Futuristic chrome

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

The wider chrome nails trend has evolved slightly over the last couple of years, but it’s still very much here to stay. “Achieved with high-shine mirror chrome, this trend is perfect for late autumn, winter, and the holiday season,” says manicurist Mateja Novaković. “It works both as a fun manicure for all those fabulous holiday dinners and parties, as well as to elevate a dark winter outfit.”

Deep red wine

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

A classic palette that is all but guaranteed to trend every single winter, dark wine reds are always a strong choice for winter, as well as being a key colour in fashion this year. “I’m also obsessed with dark red tones right now—deep merlot, vampy cherry shades,” says Stylianou. “They are classic, sexy and perfect for autumn–winter. It’s that timeless red but with a moodier twist, which fits the season perfectly.”

Soft nudes

A post shared by SOPHIA STYLIANOU (@sophiastylianou_) A photo posted by on

Milky nudes and soft, barely there shades are a failsafe choice—and very on trend this winter. “I can’t get enough of creamy, milky shades,” says Stylianou, who also tips soft nudes and creamy shades for AW25. “They give that fresh, clean look that goes with everything and always feels really polished and healthy. It ties in with that whole ‘quiet luxury’ moment where nails look minimal, healthy and still feel expensive.”

Hot chocolate nails

A post shared by Carmelina (@hicarmelina) A photo posted by on

Another tried-and-true classic for winter is browns, be they soft and creamy or dark and rich. “The colour that absolutely dominated in fashion this season, this can vary from cool toned mocha, to deep, warm chocolate browns,” says Novaković.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cream nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

At the other end of the scale, cream nails are also trending this winter. “We saw butter yellow nails all over our feed last summer and this shade is the winter version of it,” says Novaković. “A light, creamy, sheer vanilla manicure.”