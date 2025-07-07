This Affordable K-Beauty Brand Is on Every Beauty Editor’s Lips—These Are the Products Really Worth Trying
Beauty of Joseon skincare has become my ride or die
You'd be hard pressed to find a beauty editor without a substantial stash of K-beauty products in their bathroom cabinet. It's no secret that Korean skincare is in a league of its own at the moment, with formulas that seem to tackle a myriad of concerns in one fell swoop. The latest brand to hit the British high street, Beauty of Joseon, is no different.
Finding the best K-beauty products for your skin type takes some searching. Although there is no shortage of options for every potential problem, narrowing down just what to invest in is where it gets tricky. That's why I tend to turn to no nonsense brands that focus on a small amount of key ingredients that will work for many different skin types.
After spending a small fortune on my acne-prone skin as a young adult, I learnt that some of the best formulas can come at an affordable price point, and that's certainly the case for Beauty of Joseon. Although there are concerns about how tariffs could impact K-beauty, this budget friendly brand has become one of the most talked about in the skincare world in recent months, and the hype certainly isn't dying down.
I've been using a range of Beauty of Joseon skincare for several months now, and these are the products that will remain a mainstay in my routine—and that's not an easy position to fill. Whether you're after enviable glass skin or bright, plump under eyes that make your concealer redundant, there's something for you.
Shop the best Beauty of Joseon products
I can very confidently say that this is one of (if not the) best SPFs I have ever used. It has a thin, milky, lightweight formula that instantly hydrates the skin and sinks in like a dream, which in turn means it layers beautifully with makeup. It is very gentle so doesn't sting my eyes like a lot of other SPFs do, and it leaves a subtle glow with no shine. Considering many of my other favourite facial sunscreens are much more expensive than this, it's a real winner. My one and only complaint? That it doesn't come in a bigger bottle—I need this by the bucketload.
I had been on the hunt for an eye cream that would make a visible difference to my under eyes without causing any irritation for as long as I can remember, and this one fits the brief perfectly. Formulated with ginseng and retinal, it's a gentle gel serum that glides on and soothes the skin instantly. Ideal for retinal beginners and those with sensitive skin, it visibly smooths and brightens the under eyes whilst sinking in quickly. I love the pump packaging that makes it easy to distribute just the right amount, and the 30ml size is pretty generous considering a little goes a long way.
I'm not exaggerating when I say I have used this toner every morning since I got my hands on it. Milky toners are having a real moment in the skincare world thanks to their soothing and hydrating properties, and this has to be one of the best. As well as plumping the skin, this formula utilises a trio of rice extracts that hydrate as they gently exfoliate, softening the skin and leaving a dewy finish. It's perfect for combination skin types that need a bit of everything, and it leaves my skin ready for SPF and makeup in the mornings. And although I use it every day, it's particularly good at combating any dryness when I've used retinol the night before.
If you've been coveting glass skin, this moisturiser is designed for exactly that. It's a rich everyday cream with a lightweight formula that protects the skin barrier whilst plumping and leaving an impressively dewy finish. I love that this has a thinner finish than some other creams but is still extremely hydrating, and it has no scent meaning there's no irritation or clogged pores to worry about. I use this day and night and it always leaves my skin smooth and glowing with zero texture.
Our Beauty Contributor, Lucy Abbersteen, is a fan of the BoJ Tinted Sunscreen. "I found it's very fluid, but thanks to this runny consistency, it’s easy to rub in. I found it blends easily on my skin, even when layered up. There's the slightest oiliness when you apply the required generous dose (I have quite oily skin naturally), but this settles to virtually nothing within 20–30 minutes," she says. "As for my experience of the wear, the tint lasts fairly well and didn’t oxidise; I was happy wearing it as a lightweight base with a little bit of concealer on some redness around my nose. It also lasted in place well with virtually no migration—another plus." You can read her full review for even more info.
