From KP-Busting Washes to Luxe Body Creams, These Are the Best Body Care Products of 2025, as Decided by Our Expert Judges
Your comprehensive guide to the best in body
- Best Body Scrub
- Best Body Moisturiser
- Best Treatment For Keratosis Pilaris
- Best Bath/Body Range For Kids
- Best Product For Body Acne
- Best Body Wash
- Best Handwash
- Best Body Serum
- Best Nail Serum
- Best Lip Treatment
- Best SPF For Body
- Best Body Butter
- Best Body Oil
- Best Hand Cream
- Best Handcare Treatment
- Best Fake Tan Remover
- Best Deodorant
- Best Purse-Friendly Body Wash
- Best Body Shimmer
- Best Gradual Tan For Body
- Best Express Tan For Body
Not long ago, the majority of us were happy to lather up with any old shower gel and call it a day. But in 2025, body care has had a full-blown glow-up. Everything from creams to deodorants are packed with skin-loving ingrdients once reserved for our faces. And this is no bad thing—we tend to forget that the skin on our limbs ages just like our faces do, making early protection—and tackling concerns like KP—well worth the effort. Ahead, Marie Claire UK’s body-care picks, hand-selected by our panel of esteemed judges and industry experts.
The skin-spiration doesn't stop here, be sure to take a look at our other categories: Routine Revivers, Skintellectuals, Targeted Treatments and Skin Enhancers.
How were the entries tested and judged?
Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.
Best Body Scrub
This rich formula combines a variety of physical exfoliants to gently buff the body. Judge Alice Henshaw, founder and Medical Director of Harley Street Injectables, comments that this is a "beautifully conceived scrub that blends performance with pleasure." She adds: "I loved the texture — the combination of ultra-fine rice and sugar exfoliants makes for a gentle yet effective polish, leaving the skin smooth and luminous without feeling stripped. The addition of papaya enzymes and caffeine elevates it beyond a standard scrub, helping to brighten, energise, and refresh dull complexions."
Best Body Moisturiser
This remarkably lightweight body serum incorporates powerhouse vitamins for smooth, nourished-looking skin. What really sets it apart, though, is its weightless nature—you're able to get dressed straight after applying post shower. "The serum absorbs beautifully, improving skin texture and moisture over time," says Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, CEO of The Skin GP Limited. "It balances active skincare credentials with great daily usability."
Best Treatment For Keratosis Pilaris
The Marie Claire UK team have long been fans of AMELIORATE's line of KP busting products—in particular, their Transforming Body Lotion. Renowned aesthetics doctor, Sophie Shotter, states that this is a "well-formulated body treatment targeting rough or bumpy skin, combining gentle chemical exfoliation with hydrators and emollients."
Best Bath/Body Range For Kids
Best Product For Body Acne
This unique, high-purity hypochlorous solution is a godsend for easily irritated skin. Not only does it protect the skin barrier from pollutants and impurities, but it also prevents breakouts with its' cleansing antimicrobial protection. "This has now become a part of my everyday routine," comments Junior Shopping Editor, Amelia Yeomans. "I love hypochlorous acid to help my acne and this toner works wonders. It's gentle and slots into my routine easily morning or night."
Best Body Wash
This luxurious shower gel looks ultra chic in the shower, but our judges also praised it for its gorgeous scent and formulation. "The packaging is super elevated, the product itself near faultless, and their products are a great option for birthday, Christmas or housewarming gifts. From a sustainability perspective, I also love their innovative use of 100% aluminium bottles, a more planet-friendly alternative to plastic or glass refill options," says Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head.
Best Handwash
Best Body Serum
Founded by dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, Joonbyrd's formulations are innovative and seriously hardworking. Judge Alice Henshaw comments: "Daydreamer is an impressive body serum that combines true skincare science with a luxurious user experience. I was particularly struck by the innovative oil-in-gel texture—lightweight yet nourishing, it absorbs beautifully without residue, making it a pleasure to use daily. The formulation is thoughtful and effective, pairing advanced actives like the tripeptide-sapphire complex and glutathione with botanical oils and extracts that support firmness, elasticity, and overall skin vitality."
Best Nail Serum
With the nail care industry booming, there's never been so much choice when it comes to strengthening formulas, but Kure Bazaar's offering was a unanimous hit with our judging panel. "This is a nail serum that offers a smart, dual-purpose formula: a cosmetic polish with strengthening actives," comments Dr Sophie Shotter. "It’s a pleasant product for mild nail weakness, especially with its clean credentials."
Best Lip Treatment
Best SPF For Body
Best Body Butter
"I'm a huge Naturium fan—these are products that work," says Marie Claire UK's Editor, Sunil Makan. "The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter has the most delicious texture; it's thick and unctuous, but most importantly, it doesn't just sit there, languishingly on top of the skin; it manages to penetrate deep within to keep things super hydrated. There will never NOT be a Naturium product in my bathroom at any given moment."
Best Body Oil
Best Hand Cream
Best Handcare Treatment
Facialist and educatior, Donna Ryan, was incredibly impressed by Orveda's Youth Glove Protocol Hand Care Trio. "After using it, my hands felt so much softer, smoother, and well cared for. It feels luxurious but also effective, and I genuinely enjoyed the whole experience of using it. It's definitely a treat for hands that need a bit of extra love."
Best Fake Tan Remover
"This is a smart, problem-solving product that really stood out in the tanning category," says Judge Henshaw. "I was impressed by its speed—working in just 60 seconds—which makes the often tedious process of tan removal quick, easy, and far more appealing. I liked the combination of Perlite for natural exfoliation and Urea for chemical exfoliation and hydration; together they clear away patchiness and build-up without the harsh scrubbing so common in traditional removers. The added skin-loving ingredients also ensure that the skin is left smooth, soft, and ready for reapplication, which is exactly what you want in a prep step."
Best Deodorant
Best Purse-Friendly Body Wash
Best Body Shimmer
Best Gradual Tan For Body
Best Express Tan For Body
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.