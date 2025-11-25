From KP-Busting Washes to Luxe Body Creams, These Are the Best Body Care Products of 2025, as Decided by Our Expert Judges

Your comprehensive guide to the best in body

Skin Awards Body 2025
(Image credit: Future/Turi Kirknes)
Jump to category:
Nessa Humayun's avatar
By
published
in Features

Not long ago, the majority of us were happy to lather up with any old shower gel and call it a day. But in 2025, body care has had a full-blown glow-up. Everything from creams to deodorants are packed with skin-loving ingrdients once reserved for our faces. And this is no bad thing—we tend to forget that the skin on our limbs ages just like our faces do, making early protection—and tackling concerns like KP—well worth the effort. Ahead, Marie Claire UK’s body-care picks, hand-selected by our panel of esteemed judges and industry experts.

The skin-spiration doesn't stop here, be sure to take a look at our other categories: Routine Revivers, Skintellectuals, Targeted Treatments and Skin Enhancers.

How were the entries tested and judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Body Scrub

Best Body Moisturiser

Best Treatment For Keratosis Pilaris

Best Bath/Body Range For Kids

Best Product For Body Acne

Best Body Wash

Best Handwash

Best Body Serum

Best Nail Serum

Best Lip Treatment

Best SPF For Body

Best Body Butter

Best Body Oil

Best Hand Cream

Best Handcare Treatment

Best Fake Tan Remover

Best Deodorant

Best Purse-Friendly Body Wash

Best Body Shimmer

Best Gradual Tan For Body

Best Express Tan For Body

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.