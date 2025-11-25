From KP-Busting Washes to Luxe Body Creams, These Are the Best Body Care Products of 2025, as Decided by Our Expert Judges

Not long ago, the majority of us were happy to lather up with any old shower gel and call it a day. But in 2025, body care has had a full-blown glow-up. Everything from creams to deodorants are packed with skin-loving ingrdients once reserved for our faces. And this is no bad thing—we tend to forget that the skin on our limbs ages just like our faces do, making early protection—and tackling concerns like KP—well worth the effort. Ahead, Marie Claire UK’s body-care picks, hand-selected by our panel of esteemed judges and industry experts.

How were the entries tested and judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Body Scrub

AKT The Foaming Body Scrub £44 at John Bell and Croyden This rich formula combines a variety of physical exfoliants to gently buff the body. Judge Alice Henshaw, founder and Medical Director of Harley Street Injectables, comments that this is a "beautifully conceived scrub that blends performance with pleasure." She adds: "I loved the texture — the combination of ultra-fine rice and sugar exfoliants makes for a gentle yet effective polish, leaving the skin smooth and luminous without feeling stripped. The addition of papaya enzymes and caffeine elevates it beyond a standard scrub, helping to brighten, energise, and refresh dull complexions."

Best Body Moisturiser

Alpha-H Daily Dose Multivitamin Body Serum £20.99 This remarkably lightweight body serum incorporates powerhouse vitamins for smooth, nourished-looking skin. What really sets it apart, though, is its weightless nature—you're able to get dressed straight after applying post shower. "The serum absorbs beautifully, improving skin texture and moisture over time," says Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, CEO of The Skin GP Limited. "It balances active skincare credentials with great daily usability."

Best Treatment For Keratosis Pilaris

AMELIORATE Transforming Body Lotion £36 at Lookfantastic The Marie Claire UK team have long been fans of AMELIORATE's line of KP busting products—in particular, their Transforming Body Lotion. Renowned aesthetics doctor, Sophie Shotter, states that this is a "well-formulated body treatment targeting rough or bumpy skin, combining gentle chemical exfoliation with hydrators and emollients."

Best Bath/Body Range For Kids

Bramley Little B £14 at Amazon Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, says of Bramley's Little B: "I absolutely love this range. It ticks both boxes-it's cute for the kids, but looks chic on the shelf in the parents' bathroom."

Best Product For Body Acne

Clinisoothe+ Skin Purifier £14.95 at Sephora This unique, high-purity hypochlorous solution is a godsend for easily irritated skin. Not only does it protect the skin barrier from pollutants and impurities, but it also prevents breakouts with its' cleansing antimicrobial protection. "This has now become a part of my everyday routine," comments Junior Shopping Editor, Amelia Yeomans. "I love hypochlorous acid to help my acne and this toner works wonders. It's gentle and slots into my routine easily morning or night."

Best Body Wash

Commune Seymour Body Wash £65 at Liberty This luxurious shower gel looks ultra chic in the shower, but our judges also praised it for its gorgeous scent and formulation. "The packaging is super elevated, the product itself near faultless, and their products are a great option for birthday, Christmas or housewarming gifts. From a sustainability perspective, I also love their innovative use of 100% aluminium bottles, a more planet-friendly alternative to plastic or glass refill options," says Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head.

Best Handwash

Grown Alchemist Exfoliating Hand Wash £29.70 at Liberty This everyday hand wash is packed with pumice and eco beads alongside soothing aloe to refresh and hydrate the hands. It's gentle enough for all skin types, and the vanilla and orange peel, scent elevates the hand washing experience beautifully.

Best Body Serum

Joonbyrd Daydreamer Firming Body Serum £78 at Cult Beauty Founded by dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, Joonbyrd's formulations are innovative and seriously hardworking. Judge Alice Henshaw comments: "Daydreamer is an impressive body serum that combines true skincare science with a luxurious user experience. I was particularly struck by the innovative oil-in-gel texture—lightweight yet nourishing, it absorbs beautifully without residue, making it a pleasure to use daily. The formulation is thoughtful and effective, pairing advanced actives like the tripeptide-sapphire complex and glutathione with botanical oils and extracts that support firmness, elasticity, and overall skin vitality."

Best Nail Serum

Kure Bazaar Le Vernis Sérum range £24 at be-ecocentric With the nail care industry booming, there's never been so much choice when it comes to strengthening formulas, but Kure Bazaar's offering was a unanimous hit with our judging panel. "This is a nail serum that offers a smart, dual-purpose formula: a cosmetic polish with strengthening actives," comments Dr Sophie Shotter. "It’s a pleasant product for mild nail weakness, especially with its clean credentials."

Best Lip Treatment

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask £15.75 at Boots Laneige's cult Lip Sleeping Mask has been beloved for years thanks to hard-working ingredients, including vitamin C and coconut oil. Overnight, they help to replenish moisture, improve lip texture and protect against environmental damage.

Best SPF For Body

Naked Sundays SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen £29 at Sephora This high-performing formula, straight from Aus is infused with green tea extract to firm while protecting you from the sun. It also has gold flecks to gently illuminate and can be used on both the face and body.

Best Body Butter

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter £22 at Boots "I'm a huge Naturium fan—these are products that work," says Marie Claire UK's Editor, Sunil Makan. "The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter has the most delicious texture; it's thick and unctuous, but most importantly, it doesn't just sit there, languishingly on top of the skin; it manages to penetrate deep within to keep things super hydrated. There will never NOT be a Naturium product in my bathroom at any given moment."

Best Body Oil

NEOM Wellbeing Pro-Vitamin D3 Dry Body Oil £28 at Boots This luscious glow-giving oil is lightweight and fast-absorbing, despite being packed full of pro-vitamin D3 and not one, but five, skin-loving oils.

Best Hand Cream

Nursem Caring Hand Cream £7.49 at Boots This hard-working cream was specially made for anyone who suffers the drying and damaging effects of chronic hand-washing. To add to its credentials, it has been tested for use in hospitals, and was formulated for nurses, midwives, and medical professionals writ large.

Best Handcare Treatment

Orveda Youth Glove Protocol Hand Care Trio £165 at Cult Beauty Facialist and educatior, Donna Ryan, was incredibly impressed by Orveda's Youth Glove Protocol Hand Care Trio. "After using it, my hands felt so much softer, smoother, and well cared for. It feels luxurious but also effective, and I genuinely enjoyed the whole experience of using it. It's definitely a treat for hands that need a bit of extra love."

Best Fake Tan Remover

Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Second Tan Remover £20.99 at Boots "This is a smart, problem-solving product that really stood out in the tanning category," says Judge Henshaw. "I was impressed by its speed—working in just 60 seconds—which makes the often tedious process of tan removal quick, easy, and far more appealing. I liked the combination of Perlite for natural exfoliation and Urea for chemical exfoliation and hydration; together they clear away patchiness and build-up without the harsh scrubbing so common in traditional removers. The added skin-loving ingredients also ensure that the skin is left smooth, soft, and ready for reapplication, which is exactly what you want in a prep step."

Best Deodorant

Salt & Stone Deodorant From £12 This isn't your average natural deodorant—no, Salt & Stone's offering is super-charged for 24-hour protection, all without the addition of aluminum, alcohol, parabens and phthalates.

Best Purse-Friendly Body Wash

Sanctuary Spa Aqua Serenity Shower Burst £9 at Boots Priced at just £9, this luxurious body cleanser is infused with oil and bursts into a rich, foamy lather. And the refreshing aquatic notes of lotus water and magnolia blossom leaves the skin lightly fragranced.

Best Body Shimmer

SCENTIANA Sunlit Body Shimmer £85 at Scentiana It's hard to find a body shimmer that doesn't have large chunks of the stuff, but SCENTIANA's offering is easy to blend, and features a pearlised finish that looks especially great on the legs and décolleté.

Best Gradual Tan For Body

James Read Self Glow - Sunrise to Sundown £48 at Free People Our Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas praises this self tanner for its natural colour and texture. "Its chic packaging gives a luxury feel. Plus, it boasts calming and nourishing ingredients included to ensure that the skin health is maintained during use."

Best Express Tan For Body

St. Tropez Express Bronzing Mousse £20.40 at Boots Our judges praised St. Tropez' iconic tanning mousse for its "no-fuss" application and great price point. The 3-in-1 product develops instantly, giving a natural-looking golden tan in just one hour. Simple!

