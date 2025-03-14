As a beauty editor I cannot believe I have been hesitant to try this brand—it's *so* brilliant and here's why

Do you ever get put off by something because you’ve heard too many rave reviews and start to wonder if it’s just overly hyped? I am guilty of this, and, surprisingly, that’s how I felt about the Trinny London range... Spoiler alert: I shouldn't have been so sceptical.

When I was asked to review the products, I was intrigued to see what all the fuss was about, and now, after just a few days, I have to admit that they are gorgeous and totally worth all the fanfare. I tried out some of the bestselling skincare and make-up from the range, and I have fallen hard for everything I’ve tested. I’m now one of those people who will openly gush about the collection, and I’ve listed some of my favourites below.

Before I get started, it’s worth giving you a little background on the brand. Trinny London was created by Trinny Woodall back in 2017. She had a goal to create a range for people of all ages, so they could look, and most importantly, feel their best.

The brand expanded rapidly and now covers skincare—including some of the best face serums and eye creams—as well as make-up. You can also find your perfect shade match online with a handy Match2Me online tool, which asks some simple questions about your natural colouring to find the product for you.

As I mentioned, I'm a convert to the brand, so, read on for my top recommendations below...

Best Trinny London products

1. Trinny London Just Joyous High Shine Lipstick in 'Charlotte'

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London Just Joyous High Shine Lipstick in 'Charlotte' Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £26 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Super high shine + Non-drying + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - Lack of very bright and playful shades in range

I’m a big fan of high-shine lipsticks, and this one has a gorgeous glossy finish to it that lasts for hours. I tested the 'Charlotte' shade, which is a warm brown-meets-rose shade that is wonderfully wearable for every day—the sheen adds a glam spin that makes it a winner for after-hours too. It’s packed full of hyaluronic acid to moisturise lips while you wear it, and it does feel silky soft and smooth, minus any stickiness. I’ve stashed it in my handbag and have been wearing it on repeat.

2. Trinny London Plump Up Peptide HA Serum

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London Plump Up Peptide HA Serum Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £72 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Very hydrating + A littles goes a long way + Nice packaging Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy

I have long been a fan of the L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum and didn’t think I’d find another product to match it, but this one impressed me. The sheer gel texture glides over skin easily, and the impressive line-up of ingredients, which includes hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin is designed to target fine lines, firm up skin and add plumpness to cheeks. I love how quickly it absorbs and the fact that it leaves my face looking bright and feeling silky smooth—it’s a treat to use before my makeup in the morning. On a side note, I love the pink twist-up tube packaging.

3. Trinny London BFF SPF 30 Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London BFF SPF 30 Cream Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £41 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking + Lightweight on skin + Easily blendable Reasons to avoid - Only contains SPF 30

This is up there with my favourites from the range. The silky SPF starts as a white cream, but as you blend it into the skin, it cleverly transforms into a wearable tint that works well to blur away pores and brighten. It’s great as a complexion pick-me-up before my foundation or to wear as it is on makeup-free days. It has a lovely glowy finish to it and leaves my skin looking happy with minimal effort.

4. Trinny London Take Back Time Eye Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London Take Back Time Eye Cream Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £65 at John Lewis Reasons to buy + A little goes a long way + Cooling feel + Soothes tired eyes Reasons to avoid - A little pricy for a small jar

I’m quite particular with my eye creams, and it’s a stage of my skincare regime that I never skip. This one has fast become my go-to, as it has a lovely calming formula that makes me look well-rested even if I'm lacking beauty sleep. It comes with quite a hefty price tag compared to other eye products I've used, but you only need a small amount to blend under and around the eyes, so a tub will last a while. Plus, it comes with a teeny metal spoon that helps to scoop just the right amount out.

5. Trinny London The Elevator

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London The Elevator Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £68 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Light and non-sticky texture + Brightens and hydrates + Lovely packaging Reasons to avoid - You need a few pumps to cover your neck and chest

In all honesty, I’d never really considered a neck cream, but after using this for a few days, I can see the benefits. This luxurious serum is packed full of peptides and is designed to target loose and sagging skin as well as any roughness and pigmentation. A few pumps are enough to cover my neck and decolletage, and it swipes over my skin easily and blends without any stickiness. It brightens and softens beautifully, and although I haven’t been using it long enough to see if it will firm up my neck, I’m impressed with how it has left my skin looking and feeling so far. I’ve been using it before bed, but it’ll be a nice quick fix for my chest and shoulders when wearing a sundress during the summer months, too.

6. Trinny London Eye 2 Eye in 'Virtue'

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London Eye 2 Eye in 'Virtue' Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £20 at Trinny london Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Wearable colour + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - You need to layer up for more depth

I’m a little bit lazy when it comes to my eye make-up, and much prefer a speedy wash of colour over a tricky winged eyeliner or a powder look. This gorgeous cream colour is a winner because I can use my fingertips to simply swipe it over my eyelids, and its job is done. I tried the 'Virtue' shade, which is a very soft and barely-there peachy tone with a lovely shimmery sheen.

7. Trinny London BFF Serum Eye Concealer

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Trinny London BFF Serum Eye Concealer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £29 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking + Good coverage + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - Quite a small tube

Multi-tasking products are always a good idea, and this double-duty hero combines a hydrating serum with lightweight camouflage to pep up tired eyes in one go. The squeezy tube comes with a cool metal tip that feels lovely and cool on the skin, and the concealer itself is velvety smooth and blends easily to tackle dark circles. I love how well it disguises a late night, and the coverage lasts all day without any fade.