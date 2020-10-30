Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Your one stop guide for all the best bath products and how to have a good bath await.

Candles lit – not one but several. Hot st­eam rises off the water as clouds of fluffy lather float along the surface. Aromatherapy oils fill the air and have turned the water translucent. It’s 6:30am and I’m in the bathtub. Surrounded by complete and utter silence (and the best bath products) – this is my time.

When it comes to the tub we always assume long baths are the reserve of the evening. Sure, after a long stressful day in the office / running errands – delete where applicable – there is nothing better than a long soak in the tub. But there’s something about taking time for you in the morning that I am wholeheartedly embracing. Twenty minutes. That’s what we’re talking about.

I’ve always associated taking some me-time in the evening with guilt; that’s when I should be completing that tax return or finally unpacking that box from our move six months ago – generally anything on my life-admin list that seems to find itself to be low in priority. But it’s just twenty minutes, which is enough to get away with. Plus, when you find out how many calories you can burn in the bath it seems silly not to indulge in one.

What are the best bath products to use?

Best bath scrubs

From sugar and salt scrubs to scrubs that give your body a glow, gently exfoliate dead skin cells to reveal soft and smooth skin.

Polishing natural exfoliating scrub, £44, Aromatherapy

Treat your body to the Aromatherapy’s polishing natural exfoliating scrub, which combines sea salt, coffee and grapefruit to stimulate a healthy circulation as your scrub. Your skin will be left feeling smooth, soft and smelling great.

Best bath oils

Olverum bath oil, £29, Olverum

With a unique blend or aromatic essential oils, Olverum bath oil is the perfect product to ease away the stress of your day and relax in the luxurious scents surrounding you.

Best bath moisturiser

Keeping your body moisturised throughout the year is important. In the winter the cold air leaves your skin dry whilst in summer all the exposure to the sun dehydrates your body. Body oils soak deep within the skin to leave it moisturised all day long.

Le Labo, The Noir 29 body lotion, £41

Full of goodness from Vitamin E to coconut this silky cream moisturises deep in your skin and smells pretty great too.

Do baths help you sleep?

Baths have been proven to help you get to sleep. It’s something to do with temperature. Your body heats up in the tub and followed by the rapid-cool down once you’re out that relaxes you and sends your body into sleep mode.

Effective time management

As much as we’d all love a few extra hours in the day, sadly that’s not going to happen. Anyone got Tempus on speed dial? So it’s all about effective time management.

Here’s a handy list of things to try while your bath is running:

Prepare your breakfast / lunch for the day

Meditate

Lay out your clothes for the day (if you haven’t already done this)

Pop those ingredients in the slow cooker and turn on.

Watch this GIF to reduce your anxiety

Crafting the perfect atmosphere

Sous Les Glycines Candle, £55, Tom Daxon

When it comes to crafting the ideal setting candles are firmly at the top of the list. We could wax lyrical about candles all day and therefore have adopted a more is more attitude. So why not get a few on the go? This classic like Tom Daxon’s Sous Les Glycines candle will fill the room with notes of Bergamot and Jasmine. Or try Feuille de Lavande by Diptyque which is full of fresh leafy notes which evoke calm or this Menthe & The by Kerzon candle which bursts with invigorating mint to get your senses going.

