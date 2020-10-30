An intrepid quest to find the best....
Your one stop guide for all the best bath products and how to have a good bath await.
Candles lit – not one but several. Hot steam rises off the water as clouds of fluffy lather float along the surface. Aromatherapy oils fill the air and have turned the water translucent. It’s 6:30am and I’m in the bathtub. Surrounded by complete and utter silence (and the best bath products) – this is my time.
When it comes to the tub we always assume long baths are the reserve of the evening. Sure, after a long stressful day in the office / running errands – delete where applicable – there is nothing better than a long soak in the tub. But there’s something about taking time for you in the morning that I am wholeheartedly embracing. Twenty minutes. That’s what we’re talking about.
I’ve always associated taking some me-time in the evening with guilt; that’s when I should be completing that tax return or finally unpacking that box from our move six months ago – generally anything on my life-admin list that seems to find itself to be low in priority. But it’s just twenty minutes, which is enough to get away with. Plus, when you find out how many calories you can burn in the bath it seems silly not to indulge in one.
What are the best bath products to use?
Best bath scrubs
From sugar and salt scrubs to scrubs that give your body a glow, gently exfoliate dead skin cells to reveal soft and smooth skin.
Polishing natural exfoliating scrub, £44, Aromatherapy
Treat your body to the Aromatherapy’s polishing natural exfoliating scrub, which combines sea salt, coffee and grapefruit to stimulate a healthy circulation as your scrub. Your skin will be left feeling smooth, soft and smelling great.
Best bath oils
Olverum bath oil, £29, Olverum
With a unique blend or aromatic essential oils, Olverum bath oil is the perfect product to ease away the stress of your day and relax in the luxurious scents surrounding you.
Best bath moisturiser
Keeping your body moisturised throughout the year is important. In the winter the cold air leaves your skin dry whilst in summer all the exposure to the sun dehydrates your body. Body oils soak deep within the skin to leave it moisturised all day long.
Le Labo, The Noir 29 body lotion, £41
Full of goodness from Vitamin E to coconut this silky cream moisturises deep in your skin and smells pretty great too.
Do baths help you sleep?
Baths have been proven to help you get to sleep. It’s something to do with temperature. Your body heats up in the tub and followed by the rapid-cool down once you’re out that relaxes you and sends your body into sleep mode.
Effective time management
As much as we’d all love a few extra hours in the day, sadly that’s not going to happen. Anyone got Tempus on speed dial? So it’s all about effective time management.
Here’s a handy list of things to try while your bath is running:
- Prepare your breakfast / lunch for the day
- Meditate
- Lay out your clothes for the day (if you haven’t already done this)
- Pop those ingredients in the slow cooker and turn on.
- Watch this GIF to reduce your anxiety
Crafting the perfect atmosphere
Sous Les Glycines Candle, £55, Tom Daxon
When it comes to crafting the ideal setting candles are firmly at the top of the list. We could wax lyrical about candles all day and therefore have adopted a more is more attitude. So why not get a few on the go? This classic like Tom Daxon’s Sous Les Glycines candle will fill the room with notes of Bergamot and Jasmine. Or try Feuille de Lavande by Diptyque which is full of fresh leafy notes which evoke calm or this Menthe & The by Kerzon candle which bursts with invigorating mint to get your senses going.
Editions De Parfums Frederic Malle, Dominique Ropion Foam Bath, £85
The best selling Portrait of a Lady has been created as a foam bath. Simply pour under runny ward water and let notes of rose, blackcurrant and patchouli envelope you. It doesn’t get much more luxurious than this.
This Works, Deep Sleep Bath Oil, £48
Lets face it, any help to sleep during the last few months is greatly appreciated. Try a capful of this in your bath this weekend. Thank us later.
Ameliorate Softening Bath Milk Oil, £13.50
If your skin is in need of some desperate TLC, this bath oil from Ameliorate is designed to soothe and hydrate. With extracts of starflower, collodial oats, camelina and sweet almond oil, it's a total winter skincare saviour.
Soothing Body Oil, £34, ESPA
A soothing blend of Sandalwood, Rose Geranium and Frankincense. Great for those longer chilled out bath moments.
De-Stress Mind Bath & Shower Oil, £49.00, Aromatherapy
Thanks to the blend of Frankincense, Petitgrain, Wild Camomile and Rosemary, this bath oil is the perfect remedy to a stressful day. Just pour a small drop into the flowing water, sit back, and relax.
Bramley
The lavender and geranium blend really get you relaxed.
Miller Harris, Rose Silence bath oil, £38
Some wonderful things have been done with water; Jesus turned water into wine, after all.
This magical bath oil not only turns your bath water into a nourishing and super silky milk but is packed full of skin softening and revitalising ingredients like Argan Oil, Vitamins A + E and smells simply divine.
Tom Ford, Neroli Portofino soap, £26
A deliciously creamy lather which is delicately scented.
Frederic Malle, Tuberose candle, £80
Indulgent and full of glamour. You deserve it.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, From £17
When you're talking about the best of the best, Aesop would definitely earn a place on the list. Everything from this brand is brilliant. Our pick of the bunch? This refreshing body cleanser.
Diptyque Precious Oils, £42
Use directly on skin or pour a capfull under running water. Either way, prepare to be amazed.
Elemental Herbology Detox Botantial Bathing Infusion, £20,
Pour a capful under warm running water or apply directly to the body. Detox's and purifies.
Two thumbs up...
Buly, Savon Superfin, £25 Available from Dover Street Market
A creamy bar packed full of moisture. Plus, have you checked out the Buly section Dover Street Market? You should...
Jo Malone, Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub, £40
A new addition to the Jo Malone range, is infused with sunflower seed and shea butter which condition the skin and walnut shell fragments that buff the skin. We love.
Relax Candle, Aromatherapy, £42.00
Turn your surroundings into a scent of heaving with Aromatherapy's candle specifically designed to help you relax. Infused with West Indian bay and myrrh essential oils, you'll never want to leave.
Tom Ford Private Blend Candle, £66
Scented with classic Neroli Portofino, an uplifting scent, this candle is perfect for those chill out moments.
Ormonde Jayne, Sampaquita Bath Oil, £56
Not only is this expertly hand-blended (yes, we're sold, instantly) but it's packed with botanical extracts including orchid oil and vitamin E. Turns your bath water translucent. Leaves your skin super soft and keeps you smelling fabulous.
A real winner.
Ssisley, Eau de Campagne bath and shower phytogel, £45
Can either be used as a shower gel or as a bath foam. So, you're basically saving with this super product which leaves your skin feeling soft and smelling great.
Jo Malone, Blackberry & Bay Shower Oil, £32
Enjoy a super luxurious and fluffly lather. Bursts with crisp blackberry notes.
Tom Daxon, Sous Les Glycines Candle, £55
Notes of Bergamot and Jasmine fill the room. Pure joy.
Aesop, Geranium Body Scrub, £25
Oils calm the skin while Pumice and Bamboo stem gently scrub away dead surface cells.
Neom, Bath & Shower Drops, £40
Bursting with the freshest ingredients, this oil packs a serious punch.
Frank Body, Peppermint coffee scrub, £13.95
Roasted coffee beans gently slough away dead skin cells while Peppermint oil invigorates the skin and senses.
deep sleep bath soak, £22, thisworks
Lavender and chamomile are a sure-fire way to destress and this bath saviour has both of them. Toss in these salts imbued with Vetivert and take a good soak right before bedtime, you'll have no problems snoozing off once you crawl under the covers.