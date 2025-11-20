Winter Is in the Air, and I Can’t Get Enough of Papyrus Scents—They’re Smoky, Cocooning and So Cosy

With temperatures dropping rapidly, it's safe to say that we've crossed into winter. It's always at this point that I'm tempted to shake up my perfume rotation. Dark, frosty mornings in London usually have me reaching for enveloping scents, rather than my usual woody accords—but this year, I've been drawn towards a rather unexpected note: papyrus.

It's essentially the "clean girl" note of autumnal and wintery fragrances, explains Miller Harris' Senior Creative Brand Marketing Manager, Sarah-Jayne Archer. "Papyrus is an aromatic, woody and subtly spicy note drawn from the plant’s fibrous roots, evoking parchment, cool air and sun-bleached reeds. Its elegant, atmospheric profile makes it a standout for autumn: airy yet warm, earthy without heaviness and effortlessly sophisticated. Papyrus lends a textured backbone to seasonal favourites such as saffron, cardamom, amber and leather, adding clarity and quiet depth. It feels modern, niche and richly textural."

I've been so taken by this cosy, moreish note that I've tried every papryus scent I could lay my hands on. Some lean woody, with spicy facets, and others are straight up reminiscent of libraries and the pages of your most beloved novel. Read on for my personal favourites.

