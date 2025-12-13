Andrea's It List: 7 Editor-Approved Gifts for Those Women Who are Impossible to Buy For
Thoughtful gifts choosy women will love
I’m fully embracing Christmas this week. The tree is up, we’ve had our Marie Claire Christmas lunch (and Karaoke night - thankfully no photo evidence!) and I’ve even bought presents for loved ones which are neatly wrapped under the tree.
Given that everyone always tells me how impossible I am to buy for myself, this week, I’m rounding up a non-exhaustive wish list of gifts of varying price ranges I’d be delighted to receive on Christmas morning. So whether you’re shopping for a stylish woman in your life or simply treating yourself, here are a few hand-picked gifts I’d recommend.
Having browsed a lot of bags in recent weeks, I've pretty much decided that this burgundy Miu Miu leather clutch featuring the signature design and gold hardware is the one. Elegant, cool and versatile, it's another great investment I know I’ll get plenty of wear out of.
Shopping for someone really tricky this Christmas? Buy them a great book they can get stuck into over the holidays. Our truly brilliant book editor Catherine Jarvie has read and digested the best new books of 2025 and rounded them up in a concise guide you can browse no, including Heart the Lover, by Lily King which I can whole heartedly recommend myself.
