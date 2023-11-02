Peptide serums have so many benefits—and these are the very best to add to your regime and transform your skin

I hate to use the expression "do it all" when it comes to skincare ingredients (be suspicious of anything that's described as a "miracle" ingredient), but peptides do veer towards that territory. I think having peptide serums in your skincare routine can only be a good thing—and I know that skin experts will agree with me.

Not only do they seem to have a benefit list that’s longer than the average Space NK receipt (probably) but, generally speaking, they don't require the same cautious approach as punchier products like retinol serums or potent acid toners. Before we get into the top formulas, approved by Marie Claire contributors and editors alike, let’s dig deeper into exactly why they’re so fantastic for the skin. I’m pretty confident you’ll be itching to add one to your regime when you’re done here.

What do peptides do for the skin, exactly?

To give you a very quick overview, peptides are *clever*. "Peptides play a chief role in enhancing cell-to-cell communication within skin’s layers [and] in enhancing and regulating skin’s cellular communication," explains Heather Wish, Education Specialist at skincare brand Paula's Choice. "They work with other substances in the skin, such as ceramides and sodium PCA, to maintain normal functioning and support skin health."

Different peptides have different benefits but, when used in your skincare routine, they can improve its overall tone, firmness, moisture levels, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. They can also support the skin barrier, encourage collagen and elastin production and reduce inflammation.

"Because peptides are so highly targeted, in the right formula they can penetrate beyond skin’s surface to reach their target cells, where they 'communicate' to tell these cells how to work properly," Wish continues. "Some peptides can also send messages from the surface to skin’s lower layers, meaning they don’t have to penetrate too far; the signal is 'heard' below and the cells respond accordingly." As such, she stresses that peptides are most beneficial in leave-on products rather than cleansers, for example.

Below are six peptide serums that'll help you reap the benefits.

The best peptide serums to shop now

1. Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster

(Image credit: Paula's Choice )

Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £55 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Lovely texture + Contains six peptides Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

Packing six different peptides alongside hyaluronic acid, Paula’s Peptide Booster has the loveliest light and non-greasy texture which the skin absorbs easily—because of this, it also layers really well with other skincare products. It does come with a sizeable price tag, but the quality can’t be denied and you can firmly put your trust in this incredibly research-backed brand.

2. Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum

(Image credit: Glow Recipe)

Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum Best for hydration Today's Best Deals £40.68 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Feels very hydrating + Antioxidant benefits Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

A relative newcomer to the Glow Recipe portfolio, this serum is a dream that left me with seriously dewy-looking skin. It’s hydrating and glow-boosting, thanks to the antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and, of course, two different types of peptides.

3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA

(Image credit: The Ordinary)

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA Best affordable buy Today's Best Deals £14.30 at LOOKFANTASTIC Reasons to buy + Affordable option + Hydrating and plumping Reasons to avoid - There are more luxurious feeling options

With a very loyal fanbase and its products all over TikTok, The Ordinary is the epitome of affordable and effective skincare. Previously known as “Buffet”, Multi-Peptide + HA Serum is one of the brand’s more expensive products, but still comes in at less than £15. It’s got a lovely fluid texture that sinks in easily, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated.

4. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

(Image credit: Rhode )

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid Best for glow Today's Best Deals £29 at Rhode Reasons to buy + Great texture + Leaves skin dewy + Also contains niacinamide Reasons to avoid - Thicker than expected

Don't get me wrong, I have a few that I love, but a beauty brand being created by or with the help of a celebrity doesn't do a lot for me. But, I’ll give it to Hailey Bieber, not only does Rhode Beauty fit with her personal brand, more importantly the products I've tried have performed really well. This is more of a lightweight gel-serum than a runny fluid, but it strikes that perfect balance of leaving skin looking healthy and dewy, not greasy.

5. Trinny London Plump Up Peptide + HA Serum

(Image credit: Trinny London)

Best for firming Today's Best Deals £69 at Trinny London Reasons to buy + Plumping and hydrating thanks to hyaluronic acid + Easy dispensation Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Plump Up is another Peptide powerhouse that comes from Trinny Woodall’s beauty brand, Trinny London—with hyaluronic acid alongside those firming and plumping peptides. It also happens to be the firm favourite of Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, who says of its brilliance: "I am completely obsessed with this product. I have rarely seen better results from a product promising lifting. I saw significant tightening and lifting either side of my mouth. Incredible."

6. First Aid Beauty Bounce-Boosting Serum with Collagen and Peptides

(Image credit: First Aid Beauty )

First Aid Beauty Bounce-Boosting Serum with Collagen and Peptides Best for nourishment Today's Best Deals £40 at LOOKFANTASTIC Reasons to buy + Creamy texture + Very nourishing, like a lightweight moisturiser Reasons to avoid - Consistency will be too thick for some

This First Aid Beauty buy has quite a creamy and nourishing texture—almost like a very lightweight lotion or moisturiser—which makes it a great choice if you feel your skin needs a bit of extra nourishment as the atmosphere gets colder and drier. Despite being a bit thicker it's still non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) and sinks into the skin well, leaving it plump and glowy.