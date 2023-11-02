Peptide serums have so many benefits—and these are the very best to add to your regime and transform your skin
An expert explains why they're so beneficial for skin
I hate to use the expression "do it all" when it comes to skincare ingredients (be suspicious of anything that's described as a "miracle" ingredient), but peptides do veer towards that territory. I think having peptide serums in your skincare routine can only be a good thing—and I know that skin experts will agree with me.
Not only do they seem to have a benefit list that’s longer than the average Space NK receipt (probably) but, generally speaking, they don't require the same cautious approach as punchier products like retinol serums or potent acid toners. Before we get into the top formulas, approved by Marie Claire contributors and editors alike, let’s dig deeper into exactly why they’re so fantastic for the skin. I’m pretty confident you’ll be itching to add one to your regime when you’re done here.
What do peptides do for the skin, exactly?
To give you a very quick overview, peptides are *clever*. "Peptides play a chief role in enhancing cell-to-cell communication within skin’s layers [and] in enhancing and regulating skin’s cellular communication," explains Heather Wish, Education Specialist at skincare brand Paula's Choice. "They work with other substances in the skin, such as ceramides and sodium PCA, to maintain normal functioning and support skin health."
Different peptides have different benefits but, when used in your skincare routine, they can improve its overall tone, firmness, moisture levels, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. They can also support the skin barrier, encourage collagen and elastin production and reduce inflammation.
"Because peptides are so highly targeted, in the right formula they can penetrate beyond skin’s surface to reach their target cells, where they 'communicate' to tell these cells how to work properly," Wish continues. "Some peptides can also send messages from the surface to skin’s lower layers, meaning they don’t have to penetrate too far; the signal is 'heard' below and the cells respond accordingly." As such, she stresses that peptides are most beneficial in leave-on products rather than cleansers, for example.
Below are six peptide serums that'll help you reap the benefits.
The best peptide serums to shop now
1. Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster
Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Packing six different peptides alongside hyaluronic acid, Paula’s Peptide Booster has the loveliest light and non-greasy texture which the skin absorbs easily—because of this, it also layers really well with other skincare products. It does come with a sizeable price tag, but the quality can’t be denied and you can firmly put your trust in this incredibly research-backed brand.
2. Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum
Glow Recipe Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A relative newcomer to the Glow Recipe portfolio, this serum is a dream that left me with seriously dewy-looking skin. It’s hydrating and glow-boosting, thanks to the antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and, of course, two different types of peptides.
3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
With a very loyal fanbase and its products all over TikTok, The Ordinary is the epitome of affordable and effective skincare. Previously known as “Buffet”, Multi-Peptide + HA Serum is one of the brand’s more expensive products, but still comes in at less than £15. It’s got a lovely fluid texture that sinks in easily, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated.
4. Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Don't get me wrong, I have a few that I love, but a beauty brand being created by or with the help of a celebrity doesn't do a lot for me. But, I’ll give it to Hailey Bieber, not only does Rhode Beauty fit with her personal brand, more importantly the products I've tried have performed really well. This is more of a lightweight gel-serum than a runny fluid, but it strikes that perfect balance of leaving skin looking healthy and dewy, not greasy.
5. Trinny London Plump Up Peptide + HA Serum
5. Trinny London Plump Up Peptide + HA Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Plump Up is another Peptide powerhouse that comes from Trinny Woodall’s beauty brand, Trinny London—with hyaluronic acid alongside those firming and plumping peptides. It also happens to be the firm favourite of Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, who says of its brilliance: "I am completely obsessed with this product. I have rarely seen better results from a product promising lifting. I saw significant tightening and lifting either side of my mouth. Incredible."
6. First Aid Beauty Bounce-Boosting Serum with Collagen and Peptides
First Aid Beauty Bounce-Boosting Serum with Collagen and Peptides
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This First Aid Beauty buy has quite a creamy and nourishing texture—almost like a very lightweight lotion or moisturiser—which makes it a great choice if you feel your skin needs a bit of extra nourishment as the atmosphere gets colder and drier. Despite being a bit thicker it's still non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) and sinks into the skin well, leaving it plump and glowy.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
-
The 75 Hard challenge continues to be one of this year's biggest TikTok trends - so, can it actually change your life?
Before you consider giving it a go - read this.
By Ally Head
-
The cardigan is back for autumn/winter 2023: here are 16 options that come fashion editor-approved
Add these trending knits to your winter wardrobe
By Natalie Hughes
-
This one product will transform your make-up game if you want to tackle dark circles and redness —this expert explains how
Plus the very best on the market
By Tori Crowther