I’m a 47-Year-Old Beauty Editor and I Just Broke Up With My 10-Step Skin Routine—These Are the Products That Made the Cut

I’ve tried it all—the serums that promise transformation, the tools that vibrate, freeze or light up, and the creams that cost more than a decent night away... As a 47-year-old beauty editor, you’d think, by now, I’d have it all figured out. And yet, for years, I was just as easily swayed as anyone by the idea that great skin was always one product away. But recently I’ve noticed that the clutter on my bathroom shelf has dramatically dwindled. There was no dramatic cull—just a quiet evolution. What once buckled under the weight of bottles promising glow, bounce and eternal youth now holds a small, tightly edited line-up of skincare. Not because I’ve given up, but because I’ve finally worked out what works.

Your twenties are for play—the decade of experimental fringes, fake tan mishaps and dealing with late-on-set spots. Your thirties are about getting serious: researching ingredients, dalliances with retinol, and discovering that your skin has an opinion. But your forties? After years of fieldwork, that’s when you edit.

Years in beauty have meant testing almost every product that’s ever landed on my desk—all in the name of transparency. If I recommend it, I’ve tried it. But while that honesty might serve my readers well, my skin hasn’t always been quite so grateful. A cocktail of competing actives, endless testing and over-zealous layering eventually caught up with me. “Your skin has simply become confused,” explains Julie Scott, owner and Clinical Director at Facial Aesthetics. “Each product you’ve been using may have different active ingredients with varying pH levels or mechanisms of action, which can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier and lead to irritation or sensitivity. Overlapping or incompatible ingredients can also compromise the efficacy of each product.”

It echoed something I’d recently heard from Ros Simons, Co-Founder and Qualified Beauty Therapist at Curated Beauty London: “Once we reach our forties, our skin can change dramatically, and if that happens, what it needs most is focus, not excess. A 12-step routine packed with strong actives often leads to irritation rather than improvement.” In other words, my well-intentioned approach had become a problem in itself. “Just remember: more products = more potential for conflict (pH issues, over-exfoliation, irritation and damaged skin barriers). Less products = more harmony,” Simons added—a line that now lives rent-free in my mind.

Today, my skincare routine is gloriously low-fi. Mornings are a simple but effective cleanse–treat–hydrate–protect loop; evenings are a little more ambitious with a repair step or the occasional chemical exfoliant. I used to think ‘low effort’ meant lazy. Now it feels like confidence. Refining the routine doesn’t make it dull; it makes it deliberate. That’s not to say I don’t still enjoy the thrill of discovery. If a derm swears by something, I’ll likely try it. If Jennifer Aniston casually mentions a product she loves, it will inevitably end up in my basket.

But I now know the difference between marketing and merit. I've learnt that a good night’s sleep and consistency beat curiosity every time. So yes, my bathroom shelf looks emptier these days. But it feels like clarity—the kind that comes from two decades of trial and error, late-night impulse buys, and mornings spent wondering why your face suddenly hates a certain ingredient. Now I know that knowledge is the best beauty investment I’ve ever made.

My 40s Edit: The 7 products that I use on rotation

Ceramide cleanser

Derms always steer maturer skin towards gentle, soap-free formulas that won’t bully the barrier. I love the soothing, replenishing ingredients—think ceramides (the lipids that literally hold our skin barrier together)—or a balm to keep things clean, calm and comfortably hydrated.

CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm £14.49 at Superdrug

Repairing serum

I’ve tried enough serums to fill a small warehouse, but the iconic Advanced Night Repair from Estée Lauder earns its title for many reasons. It absorbs fast and leaves my skin feeling properly quenched—but with extras. Think: plumper skin, a healthy, lived-in glow, smoother texture, and less prominent fine lines. It’s the quiet overachiever in my routine, morning and night.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex £89 at Estee Lauder

Eye serum

For mature skin, eye serums can genuinely pull their weight. I've found that the right formula helps de-puff, brighten and smooth the delicate under-eye area, making fine lines softer and concealer sit better. They’re not miracle workers, but they do make you look more awake—and that’s half the battle.

MZ Skin Microtox Tightening Eye Serum £155 at Space NK

Retinal

A big lightbulb moment was discovering retinal, which helps tackle wrinkles, dullness and early collagen loss more efficiently than retinol. For me, it's one of the big hitters that really makes a difference to my skin, but you have to be consistent. I use it four times a week.

Exfoliation

I've realised that a gentle alpha-hydroxy acid is my friend, encouraging cell turnover, smoothing texture and giving your complexion that subtle, “I slept eight hours” brightness. I use it on the days when I am not using retinal.

Moisturiser

A moisturiser now needs to multitask: not just hydrate, but fade dark spots, calm inflammation and boost collagen. A friend recommended Prai's Ageless Even Glow, and I am hooked. It feels like a comfort blanket on my skin, and I've genuinely noticed a brighter, firmer, healthier complexion.

Prai Beauty Ageless Even Glow with Niacinamide £28 at M&S

Tinted SPF 50

A high-protection tinted SPF is the ultimate 40-plus multitasker: it shields against ageing UV rays while adding instant luminosity, soft evening-out and moisture—I love that you get protection, polish and glow in one easy step.