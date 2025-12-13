Like all celebrities who are fun to watch (no, I’m not about to wade into that who’s-more-interesting-to-look-at drama), Kendall Jenner’s style journey didn’t follow a clear path. Not all that long ago, she was the typical SoCal girl: denim cut-offs, crop tops, and an obligatory flower crown. It was all very Coachella, which also happens to be where she launched herself as a fashion darling. It’s easy to look back with smug disdain at the body gems and cliché boho trappings, but at the time, these were the looks that first landed her on the best-dressed lists.

Somewhere along the way, things shifted. Kendall’s fashion journey might’ve been a slow burn, but what began with an upbeat, carefree pop morphed into something richer (literally), more introspective, and definitely cooler. Here’s how her style has transformed from Calabasas girl-next-door to runway royalty.

Coachella Kendall

Image 1 of 4 Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2016 (Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at Coachella in 2015 (Image credit: Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2014 (Image credit: Todd Oren/Getty Images for Fruttare) Kendall Jenner at Coachella in 2015 (Image credit: Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)

As I’ve mentioned, in the early 2010s, Kendall Jenner’s laid-back wardrobe was emblematic of her California upbringing — all easy, breezy SoCal in the form of fringed jackets paired with denim shorts and gladiator sandals, Converse, or ankle boots. Not exactly groundbreaking stuff, but because she looks good wearing just about anything, she quickly started climbing the fashion ranks. And credit given: she does have an innate ability to elevate even the most basic of pieces.

The Rise of the Off-Duty Model

Image 1 of 5 Kendall Jenner leaving the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 (Image credit: Foc Kan/WireImage via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner in 2015 (Image credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Ave / Del Toro via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner arrives at the Atelier Versace show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 (Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images via Getty Images) Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne are seen in Los Angeles in 2015 (Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner in Manhattan in 2017 (Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Image via Getty Images)

When Kendall’s modelling career started taking off in the mid-2010s, her style shifted towards a more fashion-forward approach. Pretty soon, she’d become the blueprint for the model-off-duty look: tailored blazers thrown over slouchy tees, oversized coats that engulfed her diminutive frame. She’d still mix them with the same trainers most girls her age were wearing, often Converse, and this balancing act gave her a relatability that made her ripe for those early social media “get the look” posts.

This was a high point for street style, and Kendall, with her mix of high-end and casual pieces, slotted in perfectly. Blazers, oversized outerwear, wide-leg trousers, graphic tees, trainers, and casual accessories became the cornerstone of her wardrobe.

A key moment came in 2015 when she wore an ice-white wrap top and cigarette pants with a pair of pewter brogues after closing the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week. The look was modern and fuss-free and would come to sum up her attitude towards dressing.

Kendall at The Met

Image 1 of 11 Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Savion Washington via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kendall Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: John Shearer via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images) Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May (Image credit: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Virgil Abloh and Kendall Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner at the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: John Shearer via Getty Images ) Kendall Jenner attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)

As Kendall’s star continued to soar, so did her sartorial experimentation. She transitioned from being a street style star to a red carpet fixture, stepping out in exquisite haute couture creations. Her Met Gala appearances — she’s been almost every year since 2014 — became an annual highlight, showcasing her shift towards an increasingly polished, couture-focused wardrobe. Her 2014 Met debut was safe, the kind of gown you can imagine the cast of Gossip Girl clad in. Actually, the custom Topshop gown, with its structured bodice, fishtail hem and champagne silk fabrication, wasn’t far off Serena’s Cotillion dress.

2017’s naked gown marked another turning point still. The dress, from La Perla's Haute Couture collection, showed a shift away from the safer, red carpet fare of previous years towards a more directional aesthetic. The chain-mail–style gown draped over her like liquid metal, while the plunging open back revealed a web of glinting, metallic mesh. Ditching 2014’s bouncy blow dry, her hair was styled in a soft, voluminous wave pushed away from her face, giving the whole look that effortless, slightly undone glamour.

A sartorial spectacle was well underway by 2019 when Kendall, twinning with Kylie, turned up in a scorching orange gown dripping in beads and framed by a halo of feather plumage. The look was Versace, but it called to mind Cher’s (also at the Met Gala) Bob Mackie-designed catsuit. Full fashion theatrics.

Today’s Luxe Minimalism

Image 1 of 6 Kendall Jenner in 2020 (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner in 2021 (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2023 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner in 2024 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Kendall Jenner in 2025 (Image credit: Claudio Lavenia via Getty Images)

Today, Kendall’s style has evolved into an embodiment of luxurious minimalism. She has found her sartorial sweet spot in pared-back, timeless pieces that reflect an elevated, understated approach to fashion. Gone are the days of experimenting with bold prints or eclectic styles; in their place, Kendall has embraced clean lines, muted palettes, and perfectly tailored garments that exude sophistication without excess.

Her modern-day wardrobe favours the kind of quiet luxury that has become synonymous with the likes of The Row, Celine, and Givenchy: brands whose ethos revolves around understated elegance and craftsmanship. Whether she’s wearing an oversized trench, a sharp blazer, or a sleek black slip dress, her aesthetic revolves around pieces that transcend trends, focusing instead on enduring style.

Her Instagram, often a mood board for minimalist luxury, is stacked with looks that marry high fashion with do-to-day practicality. The art of quiet sophistication has been mastered via fluid silhouettes, luxurious neutrals, and structured outerwear that require little to no embellishment to stand out. This new phase in her style is a far cry from the bold statements of her earlier days, but it proves just how versatile her fashion journey has been.