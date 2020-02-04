Best Lip Oils 2020

Lip oils are a funny beast. Not quite a lipstick, not quite a gloss and way more fun than a utilitarian balm, lip oils are essentially the love child of all three.

How, you ask? These nourishing tubes cherry-pick the best of each product. They have the same rich pigment of a lipstick, the moisturising benefits of lip balm and high-shine finish of a gloss.

Don’t worry if you’re not on board with the trend yet. At one time, lip oils were simply a limited edition, wheeled out in summer as an alternative to the hair-trapping stickiness of glosses.

Now they’re considered a new category of make-up. So if you thought these were a slightly weird and unnecessary addition to your make-up bag, you’d be wrong.

Glossy, popsicle-stained lips are the perfect low-maintenance alternative when we want to lighten up from other lip formulas. But what’s also nice about lip oils is that the ‘oils’ in the name refer to nourishing jojoba or essential oils. These cushion dry skin so they winter-proof your pout, too.

Take Dior’s new Lip Glow Oil, for example. ‘Its intense lip care formula is infused with cherry oil,’ says Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior make-up. ‘Its flattering shades, its mirror shine and shape-enhancing texture leaves lips radiant.’

With more and more brands jumping on the lip oil train, here are a handful of the best we’ve tried…