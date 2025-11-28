Could ‘Lickable’ Fragrances Really Transform Our Love Lives?

A product category that combines sex scents, the gourmand trend and a multi-sensory, synesthesia-like journey seems like it should be impossible. But interestingly, that's exactly what the new 'lickable perfume' brand Amorecco promises to do.

The young fragrance start-up has attracted all kinds of attention for its unique creations, which are proudly "crossing the boundaries between fragrance and intimacy." And with more of us despairing over the state of modern dating (if you're re-downloading Hinge for the 16th time this year, you're not alone), trying a sexy scent that tastes just as good as it smells could just be the exact type of madness we need. So what is the lickable fragrance brand really about?

The 'lickable' fragrance category is as it sounds: as well as smelling these perfumes on your wrist, you can also taste them on the tip of your tongue. The idea is that they taste how they smell, and vice versa. The products are created with ingredients that are safe to consume, including a low alcohol content. That said, they are designed to be licked lightly from the skin, not directly sprayed into the mouth.

Amorecco worked with both perfumers and wellness experts to create products that sit at the intersection between beauty and intimate pleasure. Its first launch—Late Night Gelato—plays into the gourmand trend deliciously, with hints of decadent vanilla and creamy toasted coconut. The brand's latest launch—After Dark—has more of a sensual feel to it, with sweet dark cherries.

As we know, functional fragrance has taken a "sex sells " approach in the past year. From Vyrao's bold, unafraid 'sex scents' to the launch of Mood's 'Frisky' aromatherapy blend, brands are no longer being subtle or tongue-in-cheek about using intimacy and erotica to create and promote product: instead, they are being overt in their intentions.

For Amorecco co-founder Luce Grover, then, lickable fragrances that combine the senses and encourage sensuality (and even arousal) are the natural next step. "Amorecco began with a bold vision to rejuvenate intimacy in a fast-paced, digital-focused world where authentic connections often get overshadowed," she tells Marie Claire UK. "The brand's mission stems from the desire to redefine how intimacy and pleasure are perceived, moving beyond traditional narratives and embracing the joy of discovery and meaningful connection."

The products have the potential to become part of an individual's sexual wellbeing and a couple's bedroom habits: a spritz on pulse points like the neck undoubtedly can arouse a partner, both through smell and taste. And let us not forget that smell is a huge part of attraction for many.

Amorecco's scents were also designed to offer a multi-sensory experience, blending smell with taste to give the user a unique perspective, somewhat similar to having synesthesia. "The concept of licking a fragrance not only enhances the experience for those with synesthesia, who may find their sensory perceptions blended, but also invites all users to engage more fully with their sensuality and personal pleasures," adds Grover.

As someone with a touch of synesthesia, this was certainly an interesting experiment for me. The two senses that blend for me when it comes to perfume are sight and smell, meaning these products offered a new dimension, admittedly one that felt a little chaotic. My senses felt muddled, rather than heightened, but that was just my experience.

Grover is confident that lickable fragrance is not only the latest in functional fragrance trends, but the future. She tells me she believes Amorecco exemplifies a cultural shift towards celebrating authentic connections. "The future of lickable fragrances is bright, with potential for expanding acceptance of multi-sensory experiences in intimacy, encouraging individuals to explore their desires and celebrate their sensuality boldly."

While I see the possibility for this category to inspire fun and enhance intimacy between partners, I personally believe the jury is out over whether there is huge growth potential. It's good for a brand to have a niche, but this one seems very specific, and we'll need to wait to see if the idea has real longevity. That said, I'm not not enjoying wearing After Dark and bringing it up as a conversation starter with friends... We'll just have to see if that translates romantically when I start dating again.