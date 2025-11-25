There’s Endless Innovation in Skincare—but These 22 Products Are The Next Frontier, According to Our Marie Claire Skin Awards Judges

The domain of skin is only getting smarter each year—and honestly, we're here for it. But with technology moving at lightning speed, the beauty shelves have never been more crowded (or confusing). That's where our Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges come in—with their years of expertise and industry know-how, they came primed to sift through the hype and spotlight the formulas that truly translate into tangible results you can see and feel.

The skin-spiration doesn't stop here, be sure to take a look at our other categories: Routine Revivers, Best in Body, Targeted Treatments and Skin Enhancers.

How were the entries tested and judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Innovation – SPF

BEAME Beame Under the Spotlight™ UV Detection Stickers £9.99 at Amazon Using clever UV-sensing technology, BEAME's UV stickers turn purple when harmful rays break through your SPF; signalling that it's time to reapply. But if your sticker stays clear, you're literally in the clear. They’re especially helpful for those who struggle to remember to reapply sunscreen or who underestimate the power of the sun," says our judge, skin expert Fiona Brackenbury. "I found the UV-sensing technology really effective. These stickers are a smart way to change behaviour around sun care and to highlight the importance of reapplication. Each pack contains 36 water-resistant, skin-safe UV protection stickers in a 12mm size.

Best Skincare Tool

Cecily Braden The Lymphatic Brush £78 at Cecily Braden This best-selling, plush lymphatic brush is well deserving of the praise it gets. Renowned for reducing puffiness, dark circles, as well as minimising fluid retention around the jowls, our judge and Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor says that it posits a "completely different approach". "It's very clever, as we so often put too much pressure on the lymph system, believing that's what's needed. This takes away the option."

Best New Tool

Curo Skin Filtered Shower Head £56 at Curoskin Considering how hard our water is here in the UK, it's no wonder that filtered shower heads have been trending, thanks to their promise to cut frizz and soften skin and strands. The one from Curo was a cut above the rest, however. Of it, judge Andrew Donaldson-Wheatcroft said: " This is exceptional. I have tried a couple of these kinds of products in the past, but nothing has given instant results like this. My hair feels incredible, my skin feels incredible, and I never knew a shower head could provide such phenomenal results."

Best New Moisturiser

Dr. David Jack Skin Cushion £139 at Liberty London Not one but two of our judges praised Dr David Jack's Skin Cushion for providing intense hydration and recovery potential. Judge Donaldson-Wheatcroft said he used the cream after having filler and stated that it significantly helped with the downtime. Marie Claire UK's Beauty Editor, Nessa Humayun, adds: "It's so plush and indulgent, and the packaging looks luxurious on any countertop. But it's what's inside that really counts; packed with skin-boosting properties, this moisturiser leaves me feeling nourished, hydrated and plump."

Best Sustainable Brand

Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Face Serum £76.50 at Liberty Of Emma Lewisham's green efforts, Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, states: "Undeniably innovating and shaking up the space, this is the world’s first beauty brand to be 100% circular-designed and climate-positive certified - a huge achievement. The brand should be congratulated for its emission offsetting, 100% refillable packaging, take-back program for recycling, and transparency about its sustainability strategy, encouraging others in the industry to do the same."

Best New Face Mist

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Toning Mist £36 at Amazon This glow-boosting mist is enriched with Padina pavonica algae and helps replenish moisture post-cleansing to support the skin's overall health and resilience over time. Judge Donaldson-Wheatcroft declared it the "most perfect toning mist", saying: "The mist action is incredible, the distribution of the product is incredible, and the hydration is superb. One of, if not the best, mists I have ever tried."

Best Vegan Brand

haruharu wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence £16.80 at Boots "Certified vegan by The Vegan Society and cruelty‑free under PETA standards, Haruharu should be applauded for its FSC‑certified packaging and thoughtful eco‑design," says Head, Marie Claire UK's Health and Sustainability Editor, of haruharu wonder.

Best New Brand

LOYA View at loya.swiss Winning in our Best New Brand category, Loya has re-imagined Swiss-engineered skincare for a new generation. Skin expert, facialist and educator, Fiona Brackenbury, said: "Loya Skincare combines cutting-edge Swiss biotechnology with remarkable textures, sensorial elegance, skincare science and innovation. The formulas are exceptional, featuring advanced complexes such as the MicroBloom™-SH system, which has been shown to double collagen production. With a sophisticated delivery mechanism that ensures maximum absorption and penetration of key active ingredients, Loya Skincare demonstrates scientific expertise. Backed by 11 patented innovations, this level of skincare technology positions the brand at the forefront of the industry."

Best New Vitamin C Serum

Medik8 C-Tetra Advanced £69 at Space NK This dedicated skin serum includes 20 per cent vitamin C and phyto exosomes to help brighten the skin, combat signs of premature ageing and strengthen the skin barrier to fight against free radicals.

Team favourite

Medik8 Liquid Peptides Advanced MP £79 at Cult Beauty "Everything about this product was beautiful and I effaciously loved the packaging, the feel, the scent and most importantly, the results," says the founder of MZ SKIN and consultant oculoplastic surgeon, Dr Maryan Zamani. Over at Marie Claire UK HQ, we certainly agreed.

Best Natural Formula

Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm Vegan £43 at Neal's Yard Donna Ryan—facialist and educator—had nothing but praise for this natural balm from Neal's Yard Remedies. "The texture is gorgeous and rich but it melts beautifully into skin without leaving it greasy. The rose and botanical scent is divine (and not overwhelming), and I love how it nourishes and softens my skin deeply. I’ve used it as a cleanser, overnight treatment, and massage balm—it's versatile and luxurious, and truly something I reach for again and again."

Best Innovation – Product

NIVEA Cellular Epigenetics Age Rewind Serum £34.99 at Boots Despite being priced beautifully, this NIVEA serum certainly delivers on the innovation front. After 15 years of research, the brand discovered Epicelline, a breakthrough ingredient in the field of Epigenetics Science, which works to rewind cellular age by reactivating skin cells’ youth functions in just two weeks. Judge Dr Zamani comments: "NIVEA is a tried and tested old-time favourite, but here, the science is exciting, and for a high street brand, very effective."

Best New Serum for Mature Skin

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Night Serum £39.95 at Boots This serum is supercharged to reverse visible signs of ageing, all while you sleep. With the addition of the brand's Night-Active Pepticology that combines peptides with circadian rhythm technology, this lightweight formula synchronises with the skin's nightly repair cycle to deliver results, and fast.

Best New Night Product

OSKIA Midnight Elixir £165 at Cult Beauty This potent evening serum uses shiitake and turkey tail complex with a double vitamin C complex to brighten and illuminate skin. Melatonin liposomes, sea fennel and neuro-peptides support collagen, alongside added resveratrol and amino acids to protect against free radicals and hydrate. It's a powerhouse in a bottle.

Best New Product

rhode Glazing Mist £30 at Sephora rhode's iconic Glazing Mist cemented it as "more" than another buzzy brand, and today, it still is the product du jour when it comes to getting that iconic "glazed doughnut" skin. Our judges were obsessed with how sheeny and dewy it leaves the skin, and it's great to have on the go, especially when you're travelling.

Best New Lip Product

RoC Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer £23.99 at Boots Not quite ready for more invasive measures? Well, RoC has you covered. Formulated with a whopping 25 per cent filling ingredients and hyaluronic acid filling spheres, which volumise on contact for instant fullness—plus, 48 hours of hydration; no dry lips here!

Best Innovation – At-Home Treatment

Seranova The Micro Infusion System From £123 This innovative microneedling infusion kit takes the clinical and makes it doable for skincare aficionados, at home. Consultant oculoplastic surgeon, Dr Maryan Zamani, praised the technology: "It's very difficult to create, as I looked into this years ago. I also love the serums and the educational content. Lovely product."

Best LED Face Mask

Shark CryoGlow £264 at Boots With the market being so swamped with choice when it comes to LED face masks, it's hard to choose which one to spend your hard earned money on. Luckily, our judges all raved about Shark's CryoGlow. "This device combines red, blue and deep infrared LED wavelengths with temperature-controlled cryotherapy, creating an interesting hybrid between photobiomodulation and cooling therapy," comments aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack. "The chilled under-eye treatment feels immediately soothing particularly for puffiness or post-treatment erythema, while the alternating LED cycles deliver a pleasant, low-intensity light exposure that can plausibly support collagen renewal, inflammation reduction and microvascular tone."

Best Innovation – Tool

Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask £254.15 at Boots Want to supercharge your LED experience—the Silk’n LED EMS Face Mask is the first-ever mask of his kind to combine LED light therapy with EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) technology. Inside, there are 243 LED light bulbs to improve skin functions with with 16 EMS electrodes to train facial muscles, as well as enhance skin elasticity, collagen production, smooth out wrinkles, evening out skin tone and providing radiance.

Best Carbon-Neutral Brand

Praised for their vegan & cruelty-free formulas, Tropic has made waves in the ethical beauty sector. Judge Paige Tracey, PR manager of Soil Association Certification, comments: "Tropic is a brand that shows you can have highly efficacious beauty products that are on the cutting edge of innovation, that still protect the natural world. By certifying their products to COSMOS they not only ensure the ingredients are responsibly sourced and biodegradable, but also that the whole supply chain respects nature and does not cause harm."

Best Environmentally Friendly Packaging

Wildsmith Skin wins with its 100% home-compostable packaging, Vivomer. "Not only is it incredibly innovative, but it's exciting, highlighting the steps that the brand is continuing to make in its dedication to lowering impact," comments our Health and Sustainability Editor, Head. "I love the transparency on how long it takes for the packaging to break down (52 weeks) and that it makes shopping sustainably near effortless for consumers."

Best Collagen Supplement

Vida Glow Pro Collagen+ £55 at Cult Beauty Collagen powders offer a myriad of benefits, spanning everything from boosting elasticity and hydration to supporting joint health—and our judges declared Vida Glow's the crème de la crème. Emma Craythorne, consultant dermatologist, says: "Vida Glow’s ProCollagen+ is a well-designed supplement that takes a more thoughtful approach than many in the collagen category. The formulation—low molecular weight marine peptides combined with digestive enzymes—is logical and consistent with current evidence on improving peptide absorption. It’s also clear that the brand has focused on making the product acceptable to use, with good flavour and ease of incorporation into a routine."

