There’s Endless Innovation in Skincare—but These 22 Products Are The Next Frontier, According to Our Marie Claire Skin Awards Judges

The domain of skin is only getting smarter each year—and honestly, we're here for it. But with technology moving at lightning speed, the beauty shelves have never been more crowded (or confusing). That's where our Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges come in—with their years of expertise and industry know-how, they came primed to sift through the hype and spotlight the formulas that truly translate into tangible results you can see and feel.

How were the entries tested and judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Innovation – SPF

Best Skincare Tool

Best New Tool

Best New Moisturiser

Best Sustainable Brand

Best New Face Mist

Best Vegan Brand

Best New Brand

Best New Vitamin C Serum

Team favourite

Best Natural Formula

Best Innovation – Product

Best New Serum for Mature Skin

Best New Night Product

Best New Product

Best New Lip Product

Best Innovation – At-Home Treatment

Best LED Face Mask

Best Innovation – Tool

Best Carbon-Neutral Brand

Praised for their vegan & cruelty-free formulas, Tropic has made waves in the ethical beauty sector. Judge Paige Tracey, PR manager of Soil Association Certification, comments: "Tropic is a brand that shows you can have highly efficacious beauty products that are on the cutting edge of innovation, that still protect the natural world. By certifying their products to COSMOS they not only ensure the ingredients are responsibly sourced and biodegradable, but also that the whole supply chain respects nature and does not cause harm."

Best Environmentally Friendly Packaging

Wildsmith Skin wins with its 100% home-compostable packaging, Vivomer. "Not only is it incredibly innovative, but it's exciting, highlighting the steps that the brand is continuing to make in its dedication to lowering impact," comments our Health and Sustainability Editor, Head. "I love the transparency on how long it takes for the packaging to break down (52 weeks) and that it makes shopping sustainably near effortless for consumers."

Best Collagen Supplement

