I’ve Tested Over 18 Products to Get Rid of Stubborn KP—These are the Only Washes, Scrubs, and Lotions that have Worked, at All Price Points

As a beauty editor, this year has been a journey—I've finally taken the time to bring things back to basics and focus on the wellbeing and health of my hair, skin, and nails. But as you're aware, the UK is currently experiencing one of the more uncomfortable heatwaves in recent history, and so I've been forced to take stock of my exposed limbs. Unluckily for me, my dry skin extends to my arms and legs, and so I have had to contend with ashy limbs my whole life, but right now my main bugbear has been KP or Keratosis Pilaris.

Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with having this common skin condition—which is characterised by small, harmless bumps or pimples, akin to "chicken skin", but I was beginning to find them irritating. So what are they? KP is characterised by a buildup of keratin—a key and naturally-occurring protein that's vital for healthy and strong hair, skin and nails. Where things get out of hand, however, is when keratin builds up and clogs the hair follicles. Although it can affect anyone, it's particularly common in those with dry skin, or who suffer with eczema. I've also found that it has gotten worse when I use cheap razors—switching back to my trusted Estrid Body Razor, and moisturising afterwards with Vaseline's excellent, new Gluta-Hya Serum Burst Lotion, has already paid dividends.

So, in a bid to have smooth limbs before my trip to Italy later this month, I have spent the last six weeks testing out dozens of products that claim to banish the condition altogether. While the majority did absolutely nothing, the following three were game-changers...

Joonbyrd Kaleidoscope Smoothing Body Serum

I've long been a fan of Joonbyrd's playful take on body care. While each bottle may look very fun, that doesn't mean that the formulas don't work hard. I noticed real benefits after continuously using their Sunday Sofa Body Butter, and their new Kaleidoscope Soothing Body Serum was the first thing I used to tackle my stubborn KP. This whipped product features a real treasure trove of actives to smooth the appearance of uneven skin and transepidermal water loss, including shikimic and azelaic acids, which work with liquorice root to gently exfoliate the skin. Meanwhile, nutrient rich superfoods, like blueberry seed oil and chios mandarin, shield and brighten the limbs. With results promised in six weeks, I am pleased to report that I saw a noticeable difference within just two; those chicken like bumps were reduced, as was the pigmentation I experience on my upper arms, due to sun damage.

NATURIUM KP Scrub & Mask

I've had a very busy June for events, and that means I've had to pull out some quick fixes to get my arms and legs looking smooth and glowy. Safe to say, Naturium's KP Scrub & Mask has been a hero over the last few weeks. This product combines physical and chemical exfoliants to slough away dry skin and tackle any KP hotspots. It's formulated with jojoba esters, pumice, as well as AHAs, BHAs and PHAs, so it's a real powerhouse—though, it's worth noting that you should only use this once or twice a week, and ensure to use sunscreen after, as these actives can increase sensitivity to the sun.

Ameliorate Nourishing Body Wash

Clinically proven to increase moisture levels in the skin for up to eight hours, AMELIORATE Nourishing Body Wash is the fastest acting product I've used to reduce the appearance of my KP. This innovative and dermatologist tested formula is soap free and includes natural omega oils, like starflower and camelina and their patented LaH6 Skin Hydration Complex, to cleanse, soften and intensively moisturise—and despite the latter, it sinks in surprisingly quickly.

After just one use, the KP on my upper arms looked noticeably less bumpy, and the skin around it looked smoother and brighter. For the last few weeks, I've been using this product, in addition with AMELIORATE's Transforming Body Lotion and Transforming Body Spray and I have seen a significant difference. It's impressive stuff, especially considering the purse-friendly price point.