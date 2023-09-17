Vanilla perfumes are everywhere right now—these are the ones worth buying
Cosy, comforting and casual
Vanilla perfume is having a major moment right now—some of the best perfumes out there champion notes of warming vanilla. And turns out, it’s not just me reaching for the sweet, comforting scent, the stats show it’s in demand. LookFantastic reports a 41% increase in vanilla perfume compared to last year.
There’s good reason it’s one of the most popular perfumes, too. “Vanilla is an incredibly versatile ingredient, which complements a whole host of fragrance notes,” explains Sana Jardin Founder, Amy Christiansen.
“Historically, vanilla is associated with water and Venus; it's commonly found in soothing, calming, personal empowerment, good luck and love rituals,” Amy explains. “Vanilla incense is burned to attract love, increase sexual desire, and to improve the powers of the mind,” she adds. Pretty powerful stuff, I’d say!
And while not all vanillas ooze the sort of expensive-smelling vibe we want out of fragrance, there are plenty that do. I’ve rounded up 8 of the very best from old classics to niche perfumes, so keep reading if you’re looking to add a new vanilla perfume to your collection.
1. Sana Jadin Vanilla Nomad
Sana Jadin Vanilla Nomad
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you aren’t a fan of traditional vanilla fragrances then you might like this one. It’s not traditionally sweet so it doesn't feel cloying at all. That’s all down to the clever inclusion of benzoin (resin), sandalwood and frankincense—all giving it a spicy feel.
2. Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum
Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Known for its punchy, powerful scents is Huda Beauty Kayali and this vanilla number is no different. As with all of the Kayali perfumes, it is designed to be layered; with this one working particularly well paired with the brand's Eden Juicy Apple.
3. The Body Shop Vanilla Body Mist
The Body Shop Vanilla Body Mist
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
An affordable classic, this vanilla body mist is light, sweet and refreshing. Its beauty lies in being basic; not overcomplicating the star scent. Due to being a lightweight body mist, it’s definitely not the most long-lasting scent. But this is one you can keep in your handbag for top-up spritzes throughout the day.
4. Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette
Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want your vanilla perfume to encapsulate the perfect, cosiest coffee morning, this is it. It’s like being wrapped in the softest cashmere blanket with the best cup of coffee you’ve had—bonus points if it’s autumn and a little drizzly. Vanilla isn’t the strongest note, but as the base, it’s creamy enough to warrant being in the list. Lavender also comes through on this one, adding a lovely cosy element.
5. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Gourmand scents aren’t for everyone, especially when it comes to vanilla, but if you’re in that camp then this is for you. It can be a little cloying to begin with but settles down to a lovely floral, citrus vanilla combo. What's more, this one lasts an impressively long time.
6. Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'll admit, this is definitely expensive for a small bottle, but when I tell you this is the longest-lasting perfume I own, I really mean it. You need the teeniest drop of this and you’ll be enveloped in the gourmand scent for hours. If you love plenty of coconut to pair with your vanilla perfume, this is a beautiful option.
7. Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
True to its name, this perfume contains equal parts earthy vetiver with comforting vanilla, making it more complex than your standard vanilla scent. The dry down leans more towards vanilla, giving a creamy lasting fragrance.
8. Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Yes, you are absolutely allowed to get this perfume for the stunning packaging alone, but I promise you, you’ll be even more pleased with the contents inside. To me, it’s the perfect wintertime vanilla as it’s incredibly creamy with floral notes coming through, finishing off with the slightest note of sandalwood (although the sweetness definitely cuts through). It’s not super long-lasting but it’s also pretty affordable so you can go spritz heavy.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
