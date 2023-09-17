Vanilla perfumes are everywhere right now—these are the ones worth buying

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Vanilla perfume is having a major moment right now—some of the best perfumes out there champion notes of warming vanilla. And turns out, it’s not just me reaching for the sweet, comforting scent, the stats show it’s in demand. LookFantastic reports a 41% increase in vanilla perfume compared to last year.

There’s good reason it’s one of the most popular perfumes, too. “Vanilla is an incredibly versatile ingredient, which complements a whole host of fragrance notes,” explains Sana Jardin Founder, Amy Christiansen.

“Historically, vanilla is associated with water and Venus; it's commonly found in soothing, calming, personal empowerment, good luck and love rituals,” Amy explains. “Vanilla incense is burned to attract love, increase sexual desire, and to improve the powers of the mind,” she adds. Pretty powerful stuff, I’d say!

And while not all vanillas ooze the sort of expensive-smelling vibe we want out of fragrance, there are plenty that do. I’ve rounded up 8 of the very best from old classics to niche perfumes, so keep reading if you’re looking to add a new vanilla perfume to your collection.

1. Sana Jadin Vanilla Nomad

(Image credit: Sana Jardin)

Sana Jadin Vanilla Nomad Today's Best Deals £95 at Sana Jardin Reasons to buy + Sustainable Reasons to avoid - Doesn't smell like traditional vanilla

If you aren’t a fan of traditional vanilla fragrances then you might like this one. It’s not traditionally sweet so it doesn't feel cloying at all. That’s all down to the clever inclusion of benzoin (resin), sandalwood and frankincense—all giving it a spicy feel.

2. Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Huda Beauty Kayali Vanilla 28 Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at ASOS (UK) View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for layering + Fairly long lasting Reasons to avoid - Might be a bit too sweet for some - It can stain clothes due to colour

Known for its punchy, powerful scents is Huda Beauty Kayali and this vanilla number is no different. As with all of the Kayali perfumes, it is designed to be layered; with this one working particularly well paired with the brand's Eden Juicy Apple.

3. The Body Shop Vanilla Body Mist

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Vanilla Body Mist Today's Best Deals £12 at The Body Shop Reasons to buy + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Isn't long lasting

An affordable classic, this vanilla body mist is light, sweet and refreshing. Its beauty lies in being basic; not overcomplicating the star scent. Due to being a lightweight body mist, it’s definitely not the most long-lasting scent. But this is one you can keep in your handbag for top-up spritzes throughout the day.

4. Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis View at The Fragrance Shop View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Unique scent Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive for longevity

If you want your vanilla perfume to encapsulate the perfect, cosiest coffee morning, this is it. It’s like being wrapped in the softest cashmere blanket with the best cup of coffee you’ve had—bonus points if it’s autumn and a little drizzly. Vanilla isn’t the strongest note, but as the base, it’s creamy enough to warrant being in the list. Lavender also comes through on this one, adding a lovely cosy element.

5. Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: The Fragrance Shop)

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals £125 at Look Fantastic Reasons to buy + Beautiful floral Reasons to avoid - It isn't traditionally gourmand

Gourmand scents aren’t for everyone, especially when it comes to vanilla, but if you’re in that camp then this is for you. It can be a little cloying to begin with but settles down to a lovely floral, citrus vanilla combo. What's more, this one lasts an impressively long time.

6. Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Nest Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil Today's Best Deals £96 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Very long lasting Reasons to avoid - Possible too intense for close quarters

I'll admit, this is definitely expensive for a small bottle, but when I tell you this is the longest-lasting perfume I own, I really mean it. You need the teeniest drop of this and you’ll be enveloped in the gourmand scent for hours. If you love plenty of coconut to pair with your vanilla perfume, this is a beautiful option.

7. Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense Today's Best Deals £106 at Jo Malone Reasons to buy + Complex and creamy Reasons to avoid - More masculine than other vanilla fragrances, but depends on taste

True to its name, this perfume contains equal parts earthy vetiver with comforting vanilla, making it more complex than your standard vanilla scent. The dry down leans more towards vanilla, giving a creamy lasting fragrance.

8. Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Floral Street)

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum Today's Best Deals £28 at Floral Street Reasons to buy + Beautiful packaging + Sustainable brand Reasons to avoid - Not exceptionally long lasting

Yes, you are absolutely allowed to get this perfume for the stunning packaging alone, but I promise you, you’ll be even more pleased with the contents inside. To me, it’s the perfect wintertime vanilla as it’s incredibly creamy with floral notes coming through, finishing off with the slightest note of sandalwood (although the sweetness definitely cuts through). It’s not super long-lasting but it’s also pretty affordable so you can go spritz heavy.