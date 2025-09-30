September's Most Covetable Beauty Launches, Curated by Our Editors

Cosy season is here, bringing with it a wave of new beauty launches designed to see us through the chill. Think skincare that strengthens and shields against environmental aggressors, fragrances that wrap you in velvety warmth, and haircare heroes that carry you seamlessly into party season.

As the days grow shorter and the temperature dips, our routines inevitably shift. Skin needs more nourishment and protection, calling for antioxidant-rich mists and hydrating serums that guard against dryness and urban aggressors alike. Hair, too, requires a little extra care with clarifying yet conditioning formulas to keep hair fresh between washes.

Fragrance takes on a new resonance at this time of year, moving away from breezy florals and citrus bursts into something altogether richer, moodier and more enveloping. Woods, musks and resins feel like an olfactory cashmere blanket, transforming even the greyest morning into a cocooning ritual.

From indulgent body oils that invite pause to multitasking makeup essentials ready for the return of party season, September’s Beauty Desk Drop balances practicality with pleasure. Each one of these products is designed to elevate the everyday, carrying us stylishly—and luxuriously—into the months ahead.

NIOD Superoxide Dismutase 3 Enzyme Mist (SEM3) £23 at niod.com "When NIOD—the big brother to cult favourite The Ordinary—announces a launch, the industry listens. After two years without a new release, the brand returns with SDEM3 Enzyme Mist, and it’s every bit as boundary-pushing as expected. Formulated with a newly isolated, body-native antioxidant alongside a boosted concentration of proven actives (upped from 2.5% to 6%), this innovative mist is designed to defend skin against free radical damage from pollution and other environmental aggressors. Clinical results are compelling: visible wrinkle repair in just 14 days, prevention of collagen breakdown, and an instant 74% surge in hydration. Delivered in a refreshing fine mist, it’s the epitome of minimal effort, maximum results." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director Wallow Untamed Moss Bath & Body Oil £39 at Piglet In Bed "If anyone knows indulgent luxury, it’s dreamy bedding and homeware brand Piglet in Bed. Its new bath and body arm, Wallow, extends that philosophy into self-care, reclaiming rest as a radical act through naturally focused formulations. Among the standout launches, the Untamed Moss Bath & Body Oil blends earthy patchouli with vibrant geranium and uplifting bergamot. Silky and antioxidant-rich, it nourishes the skin while enveloping it in a grounding, mood-lifting scent—an invitation to pause, linger and luxuriate. It's an absolute essential for cosy season." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director Clarins Total Eye Lift £66 at Boots "When it comes to eye creams, people ask a lot of them. We want instant gratification and not many are able to deliver. The newly reformulated Clarins Total Eye Lift is here to change that. I've used illuminating eye creams before that brighten the area, but I've never used one that offers an immediate tightening effect. It works wonders on the fine lines around my eyes. Formulated with organic harungana extract, a retinol alternative that's super gentle on the skin, over time it helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, as well as that special lifting effect." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor Nars The Multiple £33 at Look Fantastic "We have become accustomed to multi-purpose make-up products, especially in stick form. But Francois Nars's The Multiple was the original. And, dare I say it, the best. Created in 1996, it was designed after the celebrated make-up artist used a single lipstick for the eyes, cheeks and lips to create a monochromatic look. The 2025 version works in the same way, only now it comes in a super luxe formula that goes on as a cream and settles as powder giving your skin a velvety soft-focus finish. It comes in 12 wearable shades that once on, are built to last." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor Living Proof Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo £27 at Space NK "You’ll rarely find my beauty cabinet without a bottle of Living Proof’s Advanced Dry Shampoo. It’s one of those fail-safe essentials I return to time and again for an instant refresh—a few quick spritzes effortlessly lifts away oil, sweat and odour while furcellaria lumbricalis and tetraselmis suecica extracts condition and protect the scalp. Now, the cult formula has been reimagined with a subtle yet sophisticated warm woods and amber musk scent, adding an indulgent new layer to a dependable favourite." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director Skin Rocks The Amplifier £56 at Space NK "Essences are the Marmite of the skincare world. Except, I would argue, that those who aren't keen just haven't given them enough of a chance. And if that's you, I urge you to give The Amplifier a try, as I reckon it'll have you changing allegiances. The Amplifier has been created with actives specifically chosen to improve the effectiveness of the ingredients in the rest of your routine. It does this by hydrating your skin and bolstering the foundations of your skin barrier, so that your skin is fully prepared to absorb key ingredients like retinoids, vitamin C, peptides and antioxidants." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor Dr Sam's Flawless Body Cleanser £18 at Sephora "As my Marie Claire UK colleagues know, I am a Dr Sam's stan. I decided to give the range a try after experiencing a major skin freakout at the beginning of the year, and it was the only thing that managed to not only calm down my skin but also left it looking better than ever. Now, Dr Sam is bringing her hard-working skin formulas to our bodies. This silky, non-stripping treatment cleanser takes a few goes to get used to due to the fact that it's non-foaming, but the benefits are worth it. It uses a dual acid formula to gently exfoliate sensitive skin, and in just a few uses, I've noticed a real decrease in my KP. Plus, it's gentle enough for daily use." -Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor Trudon Midnight Omen Eau De Parfum £250 at Harrods "Most of us are re-thinking our daily fragrance rotation as the evenings grow longer, and personally, I haven't been able to get enough of Trudon's Midnight Omen. It's a woody amber fragrance that feels super decadent on first spritz—opening with zesty mandarin, iris and violet before settling into a warming base of suede-like leather and Nepalese sandalwood. It's the perfect accompaniment to cold, chilly nights, and I won't be without it this winter." -Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor Augustinus Bader Bader the Vitamin C Serum £290 at Harrods "After my aforementioned skin freakout earlier this year, I really stripped back my routine, saying goodbye to actives, retinols and vitamin C. Now, things have calmed down, I've been able to incorporate more 'exciting' ingredients again—thank god, because I've been able to test out Augustinus Bader's The Vitamin C Serum. Sure, I initially baulked at the cost, but it's unlike any vitamin C product I've used before, largely because it is truly non-irritating, unlike similar products. It combines skin-friendly vitamin C with antioxidant Ergothioneine to enhance its efficacy, as well as the brand's patented Advanced TFC8® technology, which optimises delivery and absorption of actives. It's a real powerhouse, and I noticed brighter, more radiant skin within just a few days of use." -Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

