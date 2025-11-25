These Are the Best Lipsticks Money Can Buy in 2025

Top-tier formulas and colour payoff

When it comes to beauty, few things are as iconic as a tube of the best lipstick.

Over 100 years ago, Elizabeth Arden created a shade of red lipstick for the Suffragettes to wear as a symbol of power and female strength. Suffice to say, wearing your favourite shade can be a very empowering experience.

However, today, there are thousands of lipsticks on the market, making it challenging to determine which one is the best in terms of formulation, pigment, and nourishment. Luckily, here over at team Marie Claire UK, we're incredibly partial to lipticks, and we've been sifting through and testing all the newness for years now to come up with a comprehensive list, which you can peruse below.

Best lipsticks, at a glance

  • Best hydrating lipstick: Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick | £37 at Space NK
  • Best matte lipstick: Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact | £83 at Selfridges
  • Best nude lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk | £23.20 at Sephora
  • Best nude lipstick for darker skin: Jones Road The Classic Lip in Tawny Nude | £30 at Jones Road
  • Best brown lipstick: Glossier Ultra Lip in Cachet | £22 at Space NK
  • Best red lipstick: Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Le Rouge | £36 at Cult Beauty
  • Best 'your lips but better' lipstick: Clinique Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey | £19.20 at Lookfantastic
  • Best long-lasting lipstick: DIOR Rouge Dior On Stage Shine Lipstick | £31.20 at Boots
  • Best lip-stain effect: CHANEL Rogue Allure Laque | £31.50 at Sephora
  • Best balm consistency: Violette Fr bisou Balm | £30 at Liberty
  • Best luxurious lipstick: Hermès Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick | £53.55 at Cult Beauty
  • Best sheer lipstick: Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick | From £14.72 at Merit Beauty
  • Best affordable lipstick: Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick |

The best lipsticks to buy in 2025

1. Victoria Beckham Posh Lipstick

2. Fara Homidi Essential Lip Compact

3. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk

4. Jones Road The Classic Lip in Tawny Nude

5. Glossier Ultra Lip in Cachet

6. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Le Rouge

7. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Nude Honey

8. Dior Rouge Dior On Stage Shine Lipstick

9. Chanel Rouge Allure Laque

10. VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm

11. Hermès Rouge Hermès Satin Lipstick

12. Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick

13. Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick

