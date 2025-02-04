I'm not exaggerating, you'll find a product from this brand in *every* beauty editor's bathroom
These are my top picks
Beauty editors are fortunate enough to try an endless stream of skincare products that hit the market. (After all, it is our job to let you know what's worth buying.) There's one brand that all beauty editors agree is up there with our favourite of all the products we test: Medik8.
Founded in 2009, Medik8 saw a gap in the market for luxury, science-led skincare—and it's a gap it has most certainly filled. It now boasts award-winning formulas, 300+ employees, and a B Corp status (which, if you're unfamiliar, is not an easy sustainable certification to achieve).
If you've seen the brand (and you most likely have, it's been all over TikTok recently) and have thought about trying out a few products, then consider this your guide to the best Medik8 products to try.
Best Medik8 products
1. Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6
Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Starting strong with the product that Medik8 known for most: the Crystal Retinal range. This is its retinoid offering, which has a handy-to-follow ladder system for strength. It goes up in steps from 1 (beginner) to 24 (expert). Since retinoids can cause skin irritation, it's recommended to start with the lower strength and increase as your skin acclimatises. However, it's often confusing trying to understand where to start. Medik8 has made it easy to start using a retinoid and scale up as your skin tolerates the ingredient.
Now, since I'm rosacea-prone, I find retinoids a tricky product and I'm still trying to move up the ladder. So, to give you the full idea of how loved this is, I've asked fellow Marie Claire contributor Lucy Abbersteen what she loves about it.
"I remember going to the launch event for Crystal Retinal years ago and it's been my go-to retinoid pretty much ever since then. My skin tolerates it well and I get great results from it. I'm not against having anti-wrinkle injections (far from it), but I genuinely think this product is why I've still not felt the need to start—the resting lines on my forehead are pretty soft and I put it down to my consistent use of both this and sunscreen."
2. Medik8 Liquid Peptides
Medik8 Liquid Peptides
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Peptides are a big topic right now. They're short chains of amino acids that help to rebuild proteins in the skin. This results in minimised fine lines, a strengthened skin barrier and hydrated skin.
As someone with dry skin, I need all the hydration I can get and something that helps to minimise fine lines, too and I'm in. This has been on my radar for a while but nothing I was crazy excited by. Until I used it and loved it far more than I'd expected. My skin feels hydrated, comfortable and genuinely more radiant. It's one I've been consistently using in the morning ahead of make-up.
3. Medik8 C-Tetra
Medik8 C-Tetra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vitamin C is a tricky product to get right (it's very hard to formulate), so if you're going to invest in a vitamin C serum, buy it from a company that understands how to make a stable formula that'll give you results without the risk of pesky irritation. Medik8 claims that it'll be stable for up to 12 months from first opening, which is impressive for this type of product. It's one of the few antioxidant serums that I find to be pleasant to use; it's lightweight, has a nice fragrance and sits nicely under make-up.
4. Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF 50
Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect SPF 50
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It wouldn't be a roundup without sunscreen, of course. This is a brilliant option for those who either like to combine their moisturiser with their sunscreen or have dry skin so look for a hydrating SPF, too. It's a thick formula that feels instantly moisturising when applied but settles without a greasy finish. I've also found that it works well with every complexion base combination I've tried, and as someone who tests make-up for a living, I've tried a lot. My one downside to this is the smell of this on first application; thankfully it quickly dissipates.
5. Medik8 Advanced Night Restore
Medik8 Advanced Night Restore
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
No matter what skin treatments and products you're using, you need a very good moisturiser to lock in all that goodness overnight. Designed to be used with retinoids, it's ceramide-rich, meaning it helps to repair the skin barrier so that active ingredients can get to work.
6. Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic
Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Because I have sensitive skin, I'm a little scared of exfoliating. There's one group of ingredients I will turn to when I know I need to slough off that dead skin without irritating: polyhydroxy acid (PHAs). This toner is my go-to. It helps rid skin cell build-up, minimising breakouts and giving my skin radiance. All without triggering a rosacea flare.
7. Medik8 Hydra8 B5 Serum
Medik8 Hydra8 B5 Serum
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If your skin requires some TLC, then of course, the Hydra B5 Rehydration Serum is the one. It's lightweight, non-greasy and ideal for all skin types. If you've got dry skin like me, I like to use this on damp skin ahead of a rich moisturiser. It's one of the most elegant hydrating serums out there without a weird smell, film or tackiness.
