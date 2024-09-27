I adore warming perfumes come autumn—these 13 are like walking into a bakery first thing in the morning
We're talking grown-up gourmands
Sure, some of the best perfumes remind me of those sunny moments when the warm breeze hits me and makes my worries disappear (looking at you: lemon perfumes). But for this time of year, there are other creamy fragrances that wrap me in a cashmere blanket and tell me that my work can wait until tomorrow with a gripping Netflix series and duvet calling my name. And then there's the last category, the type of scent akin to my favourite pastime: coffee and pastries.
There's something magical and comforting about the wafting of a favourite bakery filled with fresh pastries and bread, with the sounds and smells of coffee brewing. Some of the best perfumes are so good, you can almost eat them. Enter: gourmand fragrances.
Now, I was never a huge gourmand fragrance lover. I felt that the category was made up of sickly sweet scents. And while some perfumes out there do cater to that preference, there are many on the market that perfectly balance the sweet with other complementary notes.
No two gourmands are the same, which is what makes them so special. It's a type of fragrance that encompasses food and drink, so they vary significantly. These are some of the best gourmands that money can buy, no matter your budget or your preferences.
Best gourmand perfumes
1. Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break
Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Eau de Toilette
Specifications
This is the first perfume I pick up when the weather starts to turn chillier. True to Replica's intentions, this smells exactly as the name describes: like the most perfect, satisfying and cosy coffee break you can imagine. It's silky, smooth and quite subtle for a gourmand. If you love all things Gilmore Girls and cosy during autumn then you'll adore this. My only gripe is that it's not as long-lasting as others.
2. Granado Fervo Intenso
Granado Fervo Intenso Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This smells like the most delicious freshly baked pie served with a generous scoop of ice cream. The cachaça accord is immediate from the first spritz with cacoa and sandalwood noticeable, too. It's not overpowering because of the citrus balance. It's a pretty linear scent; that beautiful initial spritz continues throughout the day. This is a perfume I'm reserving for those warm, nostalgic festive occasions.
3. Mugler Angel
Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Created in 1992 by perfumers Olivier Cresp and Yves de Chirin, Angel is known as the first modern gourmand fragrance. It wasn't long before it won the hearts of many and became their signature scent. It's brimming with all things fruity, sweet, edible and slightly spicy thanks to its huge range of notes. It's playful and youthful, ideal year-round no matter the time of day. It's also a long-lasting perfume, which is one of the reasons it's so well-loved. Today, it's a love it or hate it scent, and regardless of where you stand, you can't deny that it's had a profound impact on the perfume industry.
4. Kilian Angel's Share
Kilian Angel's Share Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Inspired by 'the angel's share', the amount of evaporation that occurs during the alcohol ageing process, this is a boozy, woody and warming spice scent. This is a stunning winter, nighttime perfume and since it's a spenny one, it's ideal for those special occasions during the festive holidays. It opens with boozy cognac paired with spicy cinnamon. As it settles, the creamy vanilla comes through while the cinnamon lingers in the background. This perfume is a strong one that'll last you throughout the day. It's definitely an investment but you'll get good wear out of a single spritz.
5. Hermetica Tonkandy
Hermetica Tonkandy Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This one is for those who don't consider themselves a typical gourmand lover. It opens with fresh, sharp and herbaceous notes, thanks to the geranium, and citrusy caramel comes through subtly in the dry down. The cinnamon lingers with comforting and creamy vanilla. It's both warm and refreshing.
6. Olfactive O Gourmand
Olfactive O Gourmand Eau de Parfum
Specifications
A slightly more affordable but still absolutely stunning option is Olfactive O's Gourmand Eau de Parfum. It's everything you'd expect it to be from its notes: slightly boozy from the rum, rich from the chocolate and sweet from the honey and fig. It perfectly balances these notes resulting in something that's sweet but not overly so and edible without being sickly. A beautiful blend that both gourmand devotees and gourmand critics will enjoy.
7. Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato 33
Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum Intense
Specifications
Created by perfumer Cresp, the man behind many iconic gourmands, most notably the aforementioned Mugler Angel, this is a mouth-watering scent, which you can probably tell just by looking at its notes. It's totally joyful, opening with a citrus punch thanks to bergamot and a hint of nuttiness. It dries down, letting the playful cotton candy and whipped cream come through alongside woodiness from sandalwood.
8. Akro Bake
AkroAkro Bake Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Another creation by Cresp (but this time it's his own brand), and this is one for the pastry lovers. Bake is inspired by just that: a bakery in London. The lemon comes through strong here (and I absolutely adore lemon perfumes so this is a dream for me) alongside brown sugar, resulting in the most delightful lemon drizzle cake-type scent. The only downside, like a lot of citrus scents, is it doesn't last as long as other gourmands.
9. Diptyque Eau Duelle
Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Parfum
Specifications
If you aren't a fan of traditional sweet vanillas but still like the note, then you'll love this. It's a spicy vanilla that feels both nostalgic and elegant—not an easy combination to master. The vanilla isn't too sweet or sickly because it's balanced beautifully with the pink peppercorn, incense and cypriol. Think of this as the grown-up version of creamy vanilla.
10. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '71
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist
Specifications
If you want to dip your toe into gourmands without spending much money, a perfume mist is the way to go—most notably, Sol de Janeiro's perfume mists. And there's an iconic scent to try first: Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa '71, of course. This scent is yummy; it's the only word to describe it. It's so good you could almost eat it, which is exactly what a gourmand is, and you don't need to spend hundreds to get it. The notes of caramel, vanilla, white chocolate and macadamia are sweet and creamy, balanced with the addition of sea salt.
11. Byredo Rouge Chaotique
Byredo Rouge Chaotique Extrait de Parfum
Specifications
This perfume is sweet and sensual with the opening of syrupy plums that make it immediately juicy. It settles down, allowing other notes like saffron and patchouli to shine with the undertones of the woodiness lingering underneath. It's absolutely delicious and I always think is ideal for date night. It's an extrait, so you don't need to go OTT on the application. Be careful spritzing this onto your clothes—because of its colour, it can stain.
12. 27 28 Elixir De Bombe
27 28 Elixir De Bombe Eau De Parfum
Specifications
A fruity and floral gourmand, Elixir De Bombe is not your average gourmand, and that's why I think many might like it. It's something special, unique and wearable; ideal for year-round. It's perfectly balanced with spicy red pepper, citrusy tangerine and sweet caramel.
13. Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nettare Di Sole
Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nettare Di Sole Eau de Toilette
Specifications
Honey, honey and more honey sums up this perfume. It's a fantastic spring and summer gourmand, unlike many others, which feel reserved for the cooler months. It's light, floral and sweet without being sickly.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
