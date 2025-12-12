No matter whether you have one or ten Christmas parties in the diary, working out what to wear is often equal parts excitement and trepidation. So we naturally look to the women whose style we trust most for inspiration—and after last night, Alexa Chung is firmly leading the pack.

The event? The Reformation x Pixie Geldof Christmas cocktail party. The guest list? Jack Guinness, Amelia Windsor, Maddi Waterhouse—and the OG British cool girl Alexa, of course. The outfit? A vintage-feeling silk nightdress (Reformation, naturally) that has already shot to the top of every fashion fan’s wish list, styled with a green knit casually tied at the waist and a wool coat layered on top.

It was equal parts cool and classic, and made up of wardrobe classics most people already own—which is exactly why it has caught the attention of so many fashion devotees, myself included.

(Image credit: Reformation)

Chung often leans into a more vintage-inspired aesthetic, so this kind of lace-trim dress fits seamlessly into her existing wardrobe. And it’s precisely this that makes the look feel both aspirational and real: a reminder that the pieces we already own and genuinely wear (not the ones squashed at the back of the rail) are often the ones that work hardest for us.

Plus, the simple addition of a tailored coat and a cashmere knit shows how a silky summer slip can be reimagined for winter—suddenly cosy enough to wear year-round. The contrast of colour and texture is what makes the outfit especially striking, so keep this in mind when shopping your own wardrobe.

Now, all that’s left is finding a party almost as cool as this one.

Shop Alexa Chung's Christmas Part Look

