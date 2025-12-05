Meet the Skincare-Makeup Hybrids I Swear by—the Best K-Beauty Liquid Foundations That Provide Unmatched Radiance

K-beauty is taking over our makeup bags, with fresh launches reinventing the skincare industry almost every day. But there's one category that I believe deserves much more attention, and that's K-beauty foundations.

From K-beauty hair products to Korean skincare and ingredients, and even K-beauty brands on Amazon, there are very few things in the beauty world that the nation hasn't mastered—including medical tourism. But makeup is a quickly developing area, with complexion products in particular continuing to impress our beauty editors with their skincare benefits and radiant finishes.

There are few things I dislike more than thick, cakey foundation—my teenage years spent trying desperately to cover my acne have turned me off those types of complexion products for life. But K-beauty brands have managed to master the art of flawless coverage, UV protection, and skin enhancing powers in one. After testing some of the most revered K-beauty brands, these are the ones I believe are deserving of even more attention.

Best K-beauty foundations