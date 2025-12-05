Meet the Skincare-Makeup Hybrids I Swear by—the Best K-Beauty Liquid Foundations That Provide Unmatched Radiance
Coverage, UV protection, and hydration in one
K-beauty is taking over our makeup bags, with fresh launches reinventing the skincare industry almost every day. But there's one category that I believe deserves much more attention, and that's K-beauty foundations.
From K-beauty hair products to Korean skincare and ingredients, and even K-beauty brands on Amazon, there are very few things in the beauty world that the nation hasn't mastered—including medical tourism. But makeup is a quickly developing area, with complexion products in particular continuing to impress our beauty editors with their skincare benefits and radiant finishes.
There are few things I dislike more than thick, cakey foundation—my teenage years spent trying desperately to cover my acne have turned me off those types of complexion products for life. But K-beauty brands have managed to master the art of flawless coverage, UV protection, and skin enhancing powers in one. After testing some of the most revered K-beauty brands, these are the ones I believe are deserving of even more attention.
Best K-beauty foundations
You're probably familiar with TirTir's cushion foundation that went viral earlier in the year, and the brand has just released a liquid offering too. Providing a radiant, full coverage with a breathable, second-skin finish, it sits comfortably on the face whilst offering 72 hour wear (not that I'd recommend keeping any makeup on for that long). I love that it provides buildable coverage so you can customise your complexion, and the skincare ingredients like Red Hibiscus, Red Propolis, and Astaxanthin keep skin in check too.
I have had this tinted sunscreen in my rotation for months and it's one of my favourites. It has a very watery texture that blends in like a dream, but it still manages to cover my redness. With built-in oil control it looks good even after a long day, with a glowy, skin finish that's neither too matte nor too shiny. My favourite thing about the light formula is that it never looks caked or streaky, and of course I have to mention the fantastic SPF 30 that makes it the perfect everyday option.
If our Erborian CC Creme review isn't enough to convince you that this is a brilliant base, allow me to. It's a colour correcting product that will reduce redness and neutralise uneven skin tone whilst enhancing luminosity. It offers a buildable, sheer base that is ideal for those who dislike heavy foundations or who want something a little more low-maintenance to give their skin a boost without full glam. It also contains SPF 30, so could be worn as a tinted primer under other makeup or work solo as a tinted sunscreen.
I am a huge fan of both Shiseido's foundation and skin tint because they both blend out beautifully, even when I just use my hands. This formula protects the skin from UV and environmental pollutants with a semi-matte finish, but there is also a dewy version available. I love that it can be trusted to stay put no matter the weather, so flawless skin is guaranteed. Despite being on the matte side, it still isn't at all cakey—and a little goes a long way if you don't want heavy coverage.
You're probably familiar with Dr Jart's skincare, but did you know the brand does makeup too? This BB cream offers SPF 50 for thorough protection, but it also hydrates, protects and balances the look of the skin. Essentially, it combines makeup and skincare in one. Containing niacinamide, which works wonders on my blemish-prone skin, it's a very hardworking product. The buttery, easy to blend formula adapts to your skin tone for a perfect match, and I love the natural radiance it provides (and keeps all day long).
