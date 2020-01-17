The best foundation for oily skin to keep you shine-free all day

From oily mess to matte all the day long

Is that midday shine your beauty nemesis? Do you battle with breakouts? If you haven’t got the best foundation for oily skin in your arsenal already, then listen up as we bring you the best of the bunch.



Dr Ross Perry, cosmetic doctor and managing director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, has words of caution when it comes to pairing oily, acne-prone skin with make-up. ‘Before thinking about make-up, review your skin regime. Getting the best cleanser and moisturiser for oily skin is key, so experiment to see what suits your skin.

‘Don’t be tempted to ditch the moisturiser as your skin still needs hydration, but choose a formulation which suits oily skin,’ he continues. ‘Exfoliate regularly to remove excess sebum as well as dead skin cells.

‘Sleep, drink water, and eat your fruit and veg – do everything you can to improve your skin from within, making you less reliant on foundation.’

Next, evaluate what exactly you want from your foundation. A full-coverage formula will mask hyperpigmentation from previous breakouts, while something designed to mattify will keep your skin shine-free all day.

Oilier skin types often get along well with powder-based foundations, like bareMinerals’ offering, while a liquid will glide on seamlessly whilse strategically locking in oil.

Without further ado, join as we run through the best foundation for oily skin below.

Best foundation for oily skin with full coverage

This lasts for hours and hours, offers great SPF protection, conceals pretty much every blemish and dark circle and locks down any excess sebum production. It’s a total all-rounder and an absolute must for oily skin.

Best foundation for oily skin with large pores

This handy all-in-one foundation brushes on seamlessly, minimising pores and fine lines – and it’s perfect for just chucking in your bag.

Best foundation for oily skin with acne



This lightweight, oil-free formula conceals blemishes whilst actively tackling them and preventing them from returning. Plus, its cooling sensation and skin-soothing ingredients help calm flare-ups and inflammation.

Best longwear foundation for oily skin



If you like your coverage to feel weightless, then opt for NARS’ water-like formula. It’s oil free and doesn’t bring on shine throughout the day, a little goes a long way, and gives such a gorgeous, skin-like finish that lasts for hours upon hours.

Best liquid foundation for oily skin



Double Wear is pretty full coverage, making it perfect for anyone who wants a completely flawless base – but it can be easily lightened up when mixed with a dot of moisturiser. What’s more, it mattifies skin and lasts all day and into the night, without smudging or needing any touch-ups at all.

Best matte foundation for oily skin

Perfectly matte thanks to its oil-free formula, this one packs some major pigment while still remaining lightweight. Your skin will feel comfortable and look great in this foundation that lasts up to 12 hours. Bravo, Laura.



Best drugstore foundation for oily skin

Super duper mattifying, this one. And all for the bargain price of £8.99. Apply all over and buff from the centre of the face outwards for smooth coverage that’ll last all day, with no oily patches appearing around 3pm.

Best powder foundation for oily skin



Nothing really beats a powder foundation when it comes to oil control, and bareMinerals’ is a timeless favourite for a reason – the mineral formula is completely non-comedogenic, so there’s no risk of pores becoming blocked, and still only contains five ingredients.

Your oily-skin foundation woes are officially fixed. Shininess, be gone…