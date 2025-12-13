Why Dry Heat Protectant Sprays Are Becoming a Hair Styling Staple

They are completely revolutionised my styling routine

Dry Heat Protectant Sprays
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rebecca Fearn's avatar
By
published
in Features

Up until very recently, I'd always struggled with heat protection sprays. I knew how important they were to hair health, but there was something that just didn't make sense about wetting dry hair again with one of these formulas, only to reach for a heated tool. Not only did this ruin any remnants of style from the day before (wetting hair is sort of like 'starting again'), it also always reminded me of growing up in the early noughties where we'd fry our hair.

The rule is to never straighten or curl hair unless it's dry (with exceptions for wet-dry stylers or blow dry tools, of course), so how does it make sense to saturate hair in a mist before using a styling wand? It sort of doesn't.

This is when I discovered dry sprays for heat protection: they work like a texture spray or hairspray, with a 'dry' mist that usually comes out of an aerosol. This means hair is coated with product without becoming damp. Not only does this prevent existing shape from dropping and prevent any hair frying, but it also offers the hair a whole host of other benefits.

Most dry heat protectant sprays are hybrid mists that not only keep hair safe from heated tools but also reduce frizz, add texture, or provide hold. This is why they're handy for the bank balance as well as hair health and style: they mean you no longer have to invest in a separate product just to shield from heat.

Since discovering these, I've tried several, and I think they're real winners—ones that have really changed the game for me in my hair styling routine. The following are beauty editor-approved.

The best dry heat protectant sprays

Best for: a luxe experience

Best for: anti-frizz

Best for: conditioning

Best for: additional hold

Best for: a light mist

Best for: an affordable option

Rebecca Fearn
Rebecca Fearn
Freelance Beauty Journalist and Contributor

Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.