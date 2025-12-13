Why Dry Heat Protectant Sprays Are Becoming a Hair Styling Staple

Up until very recently, I'd always struggled with heat protection sprays. I knew how important they were to hair health, but there was something that just didn't make sense about wetting dry hair again with one of these formulas, only to reach for a heated tool. Not only did this ruin any remnants of style from the day before (wetting hair is sort of like 'starting again'), it also always reminded me of growing up in the early noughties where we'd fry our hair.

The rule is to never straighten or curl hair unless it's dry (with exceptions for wet-dry stylers or blow dry tools, of course), so how does it make sense to saturate hair in a mist before using a styling wand? It sort of doesn't.

This is when I discovered dry sprays for heat protection: they work like a texture spray or hairspray, with a 'dry' mist that usually comes out of an aerosol. This means hair is coated with product without becoming damp. Not only does this prevent existing shape from dropping and prevent any hair frying, but it also offers the hair a whole host of other benefits.

Most dry heat protectant sprays are hybrid mists that not only keep hair safe from heated tools but also reduce frizz, add texture, or provide hold. This is why they're handy for the bank balance as well as hair health and style: they mean you no longer have to invest in a separate product just to shield from heat.

Since discovering these, I've tried several, and I think they're real winners—ones that have really changed the game for me in my hair styling routine. The following are beauty editor-approved.

The best dry heat protectant sprays

Best for: a luxe experience

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray £42 at Cult Beauty I've been using Oribe products for years, and while they're certainly on the pricier side, they really do consistently deliver. There are so many amazing high street hair brands now, but this is one of the high end options that I'd actually recommend spending money on. The mist is super light, feeling practically undetectable when sprayed. It doesn't leave a coating on hair, isn't sticky and protects against heat up to 232 degrees.

Best for: anti-frizz

Amika The Shield Anti-Humanity Spray £28 at Cult Beauty It's hard to find anything to not like about this spray. It delivers on its promises of protecting hair from heat (and UV rays, FYI), whilst at the same time reducing overall frizz and static. The formula also features a number of boosting ingredients such as sea buckthorn (rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and omega 7) to aid in hair health, and also leaves locks soft and shiny.

Best for: conditioning

Morrocanoil Perfect Defense £28 at LookFantastic Another of my standouts, this Morrocanoil protection spray was one of the first 'dry' formulas I tried, which converted me! As well as using it for its primary purpose (for heat protection on dry hair), it also works on wet hair, making it a great all-rounder whether you're on a wash day or second-day style. It protects up to 230 degrees, and you really notice how conditioned and nourished hair feels afterwards (I worried these sprays would be drying!), which in part is thanks to its argan oil and panthenol.

Best for: additional hold

Maria Nila Shaping Heat Spray £22 at Sephora You know when you need a little hold in your hair after styling, but you don't really want hairspray? A product like this one is perfect; it's a dry heat protectant, but as its name suggests, it really prioritises maintaining shape and style thanks to the subtle, gentle layer of hold it creates. Ideal for second (and third!) day styles.

Best for: a light mist

Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist £25 at Boots I like this option because it doesn't weigh the hair down: something I do often find with any styling spray when I use it on my relatively fine strands. You only need a little to coat the whole head, but you barely notice you've used it, which is the ideal scenario! Note that this can only be used on dry hair, so it's not as versatile as some of the others which are also suitable for wet hair.

Best for: an affordable option

Vo5 Dry Heat Protect Spray £4.12 at Boots Vo5's spray performs exceptionally well for a product you can pick up for just a fiver. It proves you certainly don't have to spend the big bucks in order to try this new era of heat protectants. Not only does it keep hair safe from heat up to 230 degrees, it's also lightweight and smells lovely, meaning it almost doubles up as a hair perfume, too! Bargain.