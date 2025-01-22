In a quest for radiant, hydrated and smooth skin I've turned to these 7 K-beauty products

K-beauty is consistently at the forefront of innovation. South Korean skincare in particular has been highly celebrated for years, but it seems 2025 is the year that we're going to see more innovations than ever. Getting a well-deserved spotlight, Korean skincare is a major player in the UK market as retailers pay more attention than ever to this rapidly growing sector.

'Glass skin', a smooth, clear and glowing complexion reminiscent of high-shine glass, was TikTok's #1 beauty trend last year. The term was coined by K-Beauty insiders and an influx of products claiming to help a consumer achieve this skin goal has exploded into the UK. Grace Vernon, Head of Global Trends & Cultural Insights at Boots & No7 Beauty Company, revealed recently that Boots had introduced 10 new Korean skincare brands to keep up with the demand.

I've been fortunate enough to try some of the best K-beauty skincare products on the market and over the years I've met with top experts in the sector. Some of the very best skincare in my stash comes from smart scientists and passionate founders, so it would be rude of me not to share my favourites.

If you're looking to shop, I've rounded up some of the very best and easily accessible Korean skincare on the market right now, which hopefully, we'll only continue to see more of. Plus, I've got some expert insight from a K-beauty founder on the innovations we're likely to see in 2025.

K-beauty top tip

I've asked Charlotte Cho, aesthetician, Korean beauty expert and founder of Then I Met You (a huge Marie Claire favourite), for some of her expert insights on Korean skincare.

"Double cleansing will change your life," she says. "There is so much debris and impurities left on your skin after sunscreen, make-up and natural environmental pollutants that can cause breakouts and premature ageing. It's a nightly routine I take delight in as not just a moment to thoroughly cleanse, but also as a moment of self-care."

So if you want to switch up your skincare this year, start with a double cleanse.

Best K-beauty products

1. Then I Met You Cleansing Balm

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm Best cleanser

I first tried Then I Met You a few years ago and it's been a firm favourite since. The Living Cleansing Balm has become a hero product for the brand for a reason. The texture is perfect, working nicely into dry skin to help remove every scrap of make-up and debris. It then emulsifies with a splash of water before I remove it with a muslin cloth. It leaves zero greasy residue and has a lovely, but not overpowering scent (I find many popular cleansing balms far too strong).

This cleansing balm formula is the one that truly made me appreciate the ritual of cleansing my skin at night; taking my time and enjoying the process (allowing my mind and my skin to benefit). It's also the one product I always tell my friends to try when they come to stay and raid my skincare cupboard.

2. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry Best lip balm

I'll be honest, I wasn't sure about this when I first tried it. In short: it felt a little on the sticky side. However, after hearing such great things about it from industry friends, I went back to it and noticed that my lips were far, far less dry than when I'd used other lip products. Now? I can't get enough of it. Because of how rich it is, I use it at night time only. That's when the magic happens. In reality, I should have known this because that's exactly why it's called the sleeping mask.

Since it's a thick balm, I like to slather this on before bed and find that it feels incredibly moisturised when I wake up. It works far better than other lip balms do before bed. But I do think you either love or hate the texture. If you love it and wear it during the day, it makes lips look super glossy. It's expensive for a lip balm but a little goes a long way.

3. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Gel Best essence

I've written here before how much I like this essence. I almost don't want to like it as much as I actually do because people have such strong opinions on it. But it does exactly as it promises. It deeply hydrates my skin, practically obliterates my redness and creates the perfect, skin-prepped canvas for make-up. If you've not used an essence before, it might take a little getting used to but it's a lovely product to layer underneath or serum and/or moisturiser to give that extra boost in hydration—particularly great during cold weather.

4. Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturising Cream

Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturising Cream Best moisturiser

Every time I go back to using this moisturiser I wonder why I didn't have a fresh tube lined up as soon as I'd finished the last. I just love it. It's ultra moisturising without being too heavy; it can feel a touch greasy to begin with but give it a minute to settle into the skin and it gives a lovely finish. The clue is in the name with this as its main selling point is the ceramides but it's also packed with panthenol and glycerin, which are brilliant ingredients for dry, fussy skin. My rosacea-prone skin particularly loves this. You don't need too much of it to get the benefits either.

5. Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF50+

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF50+ Best Sunscreen

If you've never found a sunscreen that you actually like, try this formula. Korean SPF formulations are a cut above the rest, and this is no different. It's lightweight, has brilliant protection, and works fantastically under make-up. Because the formulas are so thoughtfully created and lightweight, they rarely cause the breakouts people often associate with sunscreen. It's on the expensive side when it comes to high-street sun protection, but it's so worth the extra pennies.

6. Erborian CC Crème

Erborian CC Crème Best complexion product

Erborian CC Crème is one of the best no-make-up makeup complexion products. It's one of the great skincare-make-up hybrids on the market, giving you the benefits of a moisturiser or serum with the added coverage of a foundation. It's a sheer tint that works to colour correct (that's what CC in the name stands for) and adds a radiant finish to the skin. The huge thing that lets this product down is the lack of shades with a disappointing three in total.

7. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum Best serum

You've probably seen this product go viral for its incredible results and true to its name giving 'glass skin' effects. Although glass skin isn't always the most inclusive skin trend, it doesn't mean you can't get all the benefits of this powerful serum.

It's packed full of peach extract, niacinamide, East Asian mountain yam extract, hyaluronic acid, madecassoide and peptides, think of it as your all-in-one serum to help give you hydrated and glowing skin. It's one of the most expensive skincare items on the list but if you're looking to treat yourself, you might just join the list of people who adore this.