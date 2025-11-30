Move Over Glass Skin—Korean Beauty Is Shifting the Spotlight to High-Shine Hair

When it comes to true beauty innovation, efficacious ingredients and forward-thinking formulations, Korea is often the country blazing a trail while the rest of the world follows. From the renowned 10-step Korean skincare routine to innovative ingredients like cica or snail mucin, which were commonly used in K-beauty before Western brands caught up, there’s no denying how far ahead Korean beauty is. And while it tends to have been their skincare exports that garner most attention, K-beauty haircare is now growing in popularity.

“Korean haircare has exploded in the West because it treats the scalp with the same seriousness we’ve been giving to our skin,” explains Stylist and Trend Forecaster Tom Smith. There is so much ritual to be enjoyed in a lot of Korean beauty routines, and K-beauty haircare brings the same approach to your hair as it does to your skin. It’s not just about smoothing down frizz and flyaways before you rush out the door or slapping on a quick-fix hair mask if your colour isn’t looking quite right, it’s about treating your hair from the root to the tip.

“K-beauty hair formulas are often lighter and more focused on long-term hair behaviour, rather than quick cosmetic fixes and the hair health itself, which I’ve noticed is exactly where consumer expectations are heading,” says Smith. And in salons, amongst hair professionals, there has also been a switch. “In practice, I’m seeing a clear shift towards gentler low-pH cleansing, peptide-based repair and root-focused tonics and scalp serums that support density and shine—all of which K-beauty haircare delivers.”

What’s most exciting is how accessible these products have become in the UK. Brands once whispered about in beauty forums are now popping up on mainstream shelves, bringing ginseng-enriched tonics, collagen protein treatments, and silky masks within arm’s reach. And the results? Shinier hair, healthier scalps, and that elusive glass-like finish. “Brands like Daeng Gi Meo Ri, Aromatica and Pyunkang Yul stand out to me for their scalp-first approach and refined sensory-led textures,” says Smith. “And professionally, it’s fun, refreshing and valuable to have new players in this space that prioritise hair and scalp health with new technology and special textures.”

Ahead, the best K-beauty hair products to shop in the UK right now…

The best K-beauty hair products

1. Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold Premium Treatment

Best for all hair types Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold Premium Treatment £22 at Boots A great brand to start with if you're totally new to Korean haircare, Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki offers up affordable formulations enriched with traditional Korean herbal extracts focused on improving overall hair health. This softening treatment uses ginseng and chrysanthemum to target weakened, brittle strands and add nourishment to bolster elasticity. It's a firm favourite for its ability to revive tired hair and deliver glossy results in just a couple of minutes.

2. Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scrub

Best for congested scalps Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scrub £12.56 (was £17.70) at Amazon Rosemary is an ingredient that crops up time and time again in Korean haircare thanks to its invigorating properties that are known to encourage hair growth. This one gives scalps a clarifying reset without stripping the skin—effectively removing buildup, excess oil and residue with naturally exfoliating sea salt and rosemary oil to boost circulation. Use this as a once-a-week treatment to boost hair grown and improve the efficacy of any of your hair products that you use afterwards.

3. Pyunkang Yul Low pH Scalp Shampoo

Best for sensitive scalps Pyunkang Yul Low pH Scalp Shampoo £11 (was £22) at Korean Skincare A minimalist, science-driven formula that is perfect for anyone that suffers with scalp sensitivity, this gentle shampoo cleanses without disrupting the scalp's natural barrier for improved comfort and hydration. The low pH means that it actively works to reduce dryness and itchiness while leaving your hair soft from root to tip. A great choice for anyone seeking a pared-back routine with a focus on balancing scalp health.

4. Kundal Protein Bonding Treatment Violet Muguet

Best for damaged hair Kundal Protein Bonding Treatment Violet Muguet £11.50 at Boots Powered by hydrolyzed proteins and amino acids, this bonding treatment is brilliant at tackling damaged or chemically stressed hair. It supports internal hair bonds and works to improve elasticity and reduce breakage for smoother, shinier hair in mere minutes. Plus, special mention to the amazing scent of this conditioner which is so fresh, floral and expensive-smelling.

5. anillO Rosy Night Repair Ampoule Treatment

Best for frizzy hair anillO Rosy Night Repair Ampoule Treatment £16.03 (was £22.90) at PureSeoul This overnight treatment is formulated to address dryness, roughness and weakened ends—all things that contribute to frizz and flyaways. It has a delightfully light and fast-absorbing texture, which is great if you hate the feeling of product in your hair, and it's packed with damask rose water, fruit oil, proteins and amino acids to strengthen, soften and smooth. It's great for heat-styled or colour-treated hair as well, and is a lovely low-effort treatment that gets to work immediately.

6. Dr. Groot Miracle In Shower Treatment Scalp Revitalizing Solution

Best for thinning hair Dr. Groot Miracle In Shower Treatment Scalp Revitalizing Solution £38.90 at Amazon This is the K-beauty haircare solution for anyone concerned with early thinning, weakened roots, or general scalp fatigue. Infused with ginseng, niacinamide, peptides, and herbal extracts, it helps stimulate circulation, reinforce the scalp barrier, and support healthier follicle activity. It's lightweight, never greasy and layers well under the rest of your routine—but, crucially, it offers up a noticeable reduction in hair shedding and an improvement in hair density over time.

7. Miseenscéne Perfect Serum Original

Best for glass hair Miseenscéne Perfect Serum Original £13.99 (was £19.99) at Amazon A cult-favourite in Korean haircare, this serum is basically glass skin in a bottle. It boasts an array of lightweight botanical oils, including argan, marula and camelia, to help soften texture, protect against heat damage and reduce visible dryness. Most crucially, though, it gives hair that polished, glass-like shine that is synonymous with K-beauty haircare.

8. Ryo Hair Loss Expert Care Shampoo for Oily Scalp

Best for oily scalps Ryo Hair Loss Expert Care Shampoo for Oily Scalp £18 at Amazon If you find yourself having to wash your hair every single day, only for it to be falling flat by lunchtime, then this shampoo is a brilliant option. Formulated with traditional Korean ingredients like ginseng, ginger, and liquorice root, it helps regulate sebum, purify pores, and strengthen the roots for a more balanced scalp with less excess oil. Hair tends to feel lighter, look more volumised and remains lifted throughout the day.

9. Heveblue Salmon Pullkeratin Centella Hair Treatment