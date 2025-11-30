Move Over Glass Skin—Korean Beauty Is Shifting the Spotlight to High-Shine Hair

Your guide to the best K-beauty hair products

Woman wears trench coat with high bubble ponytail - best k-beauty hair products
(Image credit: Getty Images / Edward Berthelot / Contributor)
Jump to category:
Mica Ricketts's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides

When it comes to true beauty innovation, efficacious ingredients and forward-thinking formulations, Korea is often the country blazing a trail while the rest of the world follows. From the renowned 10-step Korean skincare routine to innovative ingredients like cica or snail mucin, which were commonly used in K-beauty before Western brands caught up, there’s no denying how far ahead Korean beauty is. And while it tends to have been their skincare exports that garner most attention, K-beauty haircare is now growing in popularity.

“Korean haircare has exploded in the West because it treats the scalp with the same seriousness we’ve been giving to our skin,” explains Stylist and Trend Forecaster Tom Smith. There is so much ritual to be enjoyed in a lot of Korean beauty routines, and K-beauty haircare brings the same approach to your hair as it does to your skin. It’s not just about smoothing down frizz and flyaways before you rush out the door or slapping on a quick-fix hair mask if your colour isn’t looking quite right, it’s about treating your hair from the root to the tip.

“K-beauty hair formulas are often lighter and more focused on long-term hair behaviour, rather than quick cosmetic fixes and the hair health itself, which I’ve noticed is exactly where consumer expectations are heading,” says Smith. And in salons, amongst hair professionals, there has also been a switch. “In practice, I’m seeing a clear shift towards gentler low-pH cleansing, peptide-based repair and root-focused tonics and scalp serums that support density and shine—all of which K-beauty haircare delivers.”

What’s most exciting is how accessible these products have become in the UK. Brands once whispered about in beauty forums are now popping up on mainstream shelves, bringing ginseng-enriched tonics, collagen protein treatments, and silky masks within arm’s reach. And the results? Shinier hair, healthier scalps, and that elusive glass-like finish. “Brands like Daeng Gi Meo Ri, Aromatica and Pyunkang Yul stand out to me for their scalp-first approach and refined sensory-led textures,” says Smith. “And professionally, it’s fun, refreshing and valuable to have new players in this space that prioritise hair and scalp health with new technology and special textures.”

Ahead, the best K-beauty hair products to shop in the UK right now…

The best K-beauty hair products

1. Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold Premium Treatment

2. Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scrub

3. Pyunkang Yul Low pH Scalp Shampoo

4. Kundal Protein Bonding Treatment Violet Muguet

5. anillO Rosy Night Repair Ampoule Treatment

6. Dr. Groot Miracle In Shower Treatment Scalp Revitalizing Solution

7. Miseenscéne Perfect Serum Original

8. Ryo Hair Loss Expert Care Shampoo for Oily Scalp

9. Heveblue Salmon Pullkeratin Centella Hair Treatment

Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts
Freelance Beauty Editor and Contributor

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.