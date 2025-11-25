Fancy A Skincare Update? These Are The 23 Best Products To Truly Revive Your Routine

Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2025: Routine Revivers
We are all guilty of being stuck in a rut in all aspects of life. From wearing the same old threadbare pyjamas for nearly five years to having the same thing for dinner every Monday evening, there's always room for a shake-up. The same can be said for our skincare routines. When you find a product you like, it's a great feeling, and so you end up repeat buying month after month. However, seasons change, as do our skin's needs, so it's always worth making swaps in a bid to revive your routine.

We're not saying that you need to throw out your existing products, but this roundup of the incredible cleansers, serums and night creams should inspire some smart and considered beauty shopping. From cleansers that go beyond expectations to night creams that you'll wonder you ever went without, the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges deemed these the ultimate routine refreshers.

The skin-spiration doesn't stop here, be sure to take a look at our other categories: Best In Body, Skintellectuals, Targeted Treatments and Skin Enhancers.

How were the entries tested and judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Micellar Water

Best Eye Make-Up Remover

Best Cleansing Balm

Best Cream Cleanser

Best Gel Cleanser

Best Oil Cleanser

Best Purse-Friendly Cleanser

Best Exfoliating Cleanser

Best Physical Face Scrub

Best Chemical Exfoliator

Best Essence

Best Toner

Best Face Mist

Best Hydrating Serum

Best Vitamin C Serum

Best Purse-Friendly Serum

Best Retinol Serum

Best Face Oil

Best Face Mask

Best Night Cream

Best Moisturiser With SPF

Best SPF For Face

Best SPF For Lips

Senior Beauty Editor

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.