As a Fragrance Obsessive, I Never Thought I’d Say This—But These Deodorants Replaced My Perfume

For as long as I can remember I’ve been loyal to my Sure deodorant. It might not earn me any cool points, it doesn’t look all that chic on my bathroom shelf, but as a profuse sweater, a heavy-duty deodorant acts like my security blanket through summer heatwaves, stressful meetings, and countless trips to soft play with the kids. And it keeps me smelling good whatever the weather. That’s not to say that I haven’t dabbled with other formulations, of course. I used Schmidt’s natural deodorants on and off for years, despite the baking soda-based formula giving me red and itchy armpit each time, because the scents were so good. And, just like the gardener in this season of And Just Like That, I’ve even tried a crystal deodorant but couldn’t get on board with the lack of scent.

However, that all changed when a package from Phlur landed on my desk a few weeks back containing two of the chicest deodorants that I’ve ever seen. Sleekly packaged and beautifully designed, they immediately caught my attention, but the best thing is that they smelled genuinely good. In fact, not just good, but amazing—as delectable as their perfumes and body mists in fact. And once I’d given them a test run to confirm that they smell just as good on the skin as they did in the tube, it seemed that I’d opened the floodgates to a wave of best smelling deodorants.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

From creamy gourmands to powdery florals, I’ve since discovered a whole world of luxury deodorants that aren’t just functional, but are as beautifully scented as your signature fragrance. Some are natural, some are luxurious, and some offer antiperspirant protection as well as fragrance, but whichever you go for you can trust that they’re one of the best smelling deodorants on the market right now. As for my Sure? It’s gone into early retirement.

The best smelling deodorants

1. Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant

(Image credit: Phlur)

Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant Best gourmand scent Today's Best Deals £20 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Smells like a grown-up vanilla perfume + Chic packaging + Free from baking soda Reasons to avoid - Scent fades faster during really hot weather, but can be re-applied easily

I've never particularly wanted to get a whiff of my own underarms before, but Phlur Vanilla Skin Deodorant smells so delicious that it's no bad thing now. While vanilla might not appeal if you're not a lover of sweet scents, this is warm, musky and sweet—more fragrance house than cupcake shop—which makes sense considering Phlur's background in incredible scent creation. Admittedly, it's not the most heavy-duty in terms of sweat protection (it's a deodorant, not an antiperspirant), but it's easy enough to top up throughout the day thanks to the creamy, comfortable formulation. If you usually skip gourmand notes because they can feel too young or cloying then this will definitely change your mind.

2. AKT The Deodorant Balm in SC.05

(Image credit: AKT London)

AKT The Deodorant Balm in SC.05 Best floral scent Today's Best Deals £21 at AKT Reasons to buy + Rich floral scent with an earthy base + Long-lasting + Travel-friendly Reasons to avoid - Needs to be applied with fingers

Unsurprisingly, this deodorant smells exactly like a Sunday morning spent wandering through its namesake flower market (Columbia Road) with a flat white in hand. It's undoubtedly floral, but it's also grounded with an almost smokey, herbaceous quality which give it a modern complexity. The balm format was new to me when it comes to deodorants and I don't love the fact that it has to be applied with your fingers (I might, in fact, invest in the brand's applicator) but it does melt quickly into your underarms without leaving any stickiness. And once you're used to the way it applies, it's definitely worth it because the luxurious scent lasts for hours and hours.

3. Nécessaire The Deodorant Olibanum

(Image credit: Nécessaire)

Nécessaire The Deodorant Olibanum The most expensive-smelling scent Today's Best Deals £20 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Subtle, incense-y scent + Dermatologically-tested + Smooths and softens underarms Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

Nécessaire’s deodorant is perfect if you’re after something with a subtle yet sophisticated—think the quiet luxury version of deodorant. The scent of olibanum (aka frankincense) is soft, clean, and ever-so-slightly meditative. It doesn’t scream “I’m wearing deodorant”, but just makes you smell quietly expensive. Plus, with niacinamide to strengthen your skin barrier and brighten discolouration, it actually does your underarms good long-term as well as keeping you smelling good all day.

4. Gem Skin-Loving Santal Antiperspirant Deodorant

(Image credit: Gem)

Gem Skin-Loving Santal Antiperspirant Deodorant Best for sweat protection Today's Best Deals £4 at Boots Reasons to buy + Offers real sweat protection + Skin-soothing ingredients + Smells like a certain fancy perfume Reasons to avoid - It sells out fast

If you're a serial sweater like me and you still need a bit of antiperspirant protection from your deodorant then Gem is the unicorn we’ve been waiting for. It combines aluminium-based protection with skin-loving ingredients like aloe and glycerin—and smells truly incredible. The Santal scent specifically is comforting, woody, and sexy, like a pared-back version of Le Labo's iconic Santal 33. I’ve worn this through heatwaves and it’s held up beautifully. Bonus: it doesn’t irritate freshly shaved skin either, which is a a rare feat for an antiperspirant.

5. L’Occitane Cédrat Stick Deodorant

(Image credit: L’Occitane)

L’Occitane Cédrat Stick Deodorant Best fresh scent Today's Best Deals £19 at L'Occitane Reasons to buy + Refreshing citrus-woody scent + Classic stick format + Great for gym bags Reasons to avoid - Not an antiperspirant

This deodorant will be an instant hit for fans of clean and zesty scents. Cédrat is somewhere between a lemon grove and a men’s cologne aisle— in the best way possible. It’s light, bright, and easy to reapply, which makes it a perfect gym bag or travel deodorant. And while it doesn’t block sweat, it does neutralise odour effectively and leaves you smelling crisp and fresh. A solid everyday deodorant option if you want something that smells good without being overpowering.

6. Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminium-Free Deodorant

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminium-Free Deodorant Best tropical scent Today's Best Deals £16 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Iconic warm pistachio-caramel scent + Aluminium-free + Cheerful packaging Reasons to avoid - Slightly sticky when very hot

If you’ve smelled any of Sol de Janeiro’s cult perfume mists or body products, then you can trust that this deodorant is possibly the best-smelling of the bunch on this list. Cheirosa 62 smells exactly like the brand's original Bum Bum scent—warm, nutty, and beachy in the most delicious way. It’s less like deodorant and more like a holiday in stick form. It definitely leans gourmand, so if you like fresh or subtle, then you should probably try something different . But for fans of bold, delicious scents, this is like wearing dessert under your arms.

7. Uni Skin Soothing Deodorant

(Image credit: Uni)

Uni Skin Soothing Deodorant Best for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £32 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Subtle fragrance + Contains calming plant extracts

Strengthens skin barrier Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

Not everyone wants overtly scented underarm, and Uni gets that. Instead, this chic deodorant is infused with the brand's own Ischia Sunset scent—a fresh, slightly aquatic fragrance that won't irritate those with sensitive skin. In fact, their soothing deodorant is a great option for sensitive skin or post-shave days, with green seaweed, holy basil and lady thistle to help calm and reduce irritation. Plus, it uses natural enzymes derived from sugar to neutralise odour so you'll smell fresh throughout the day.

8. Glossier Deodorant in Glossier You

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Deodorant in Glossier You Best signature scent deodorant Today's Best Deals £23 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Smells just like the cult perfume + Soft, musky, skin-like scent + Pairs beautifully with the matching fragrance Reasons to avoid - May not suit those who dislike powdery notes

If Glossier You is already your everyday perfume or signature scent then consdier this your underarm soulmate. It smells identical—clean, soft, musky, and skin-like—and the stick itself is as smooth and creamy as a body lotion. I love that it adds an extra layer to your scent trail without smelling overpowering and it doesn’t fight your perfume either. In fact, it smells so good that it actually acts as your perfume. Plus, the packaging is satisfyingly minimal and refillable. (There are four different Glossier scents to choose from too, if this one isn't your bag.)

9. Aesop Deodorant Roll-On

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Deodorant Roll-On Best woody scent Today's Best Deals £27 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Classic Aesop aromatic scent + Sleek glass bottle + Natural ingredients Reasons to avoid - Takes a little while to dry

Aesop’s roll-on deodorant smells exactly like their stores: herbaceous, grounding, slightly medicinal and very cool. It’s packed with essential oils like vetiver, tea tree, and rosemary, which offer a natural anti-bacterial effect and give it that signature spa vibe. And while not everyone loves a rollerball, I love how refreshing it is—especially in hot weather—although you’ll want to let it dry fully before getting dressed. If you want a grown-up scent that smells like you've got your life together then this is it, in deodorant form.