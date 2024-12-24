I'm a lipstick connoisseur and after a lot of research, I can confirm that these are the 9 best glossy lipsticks

Some people collect postage stamps, some people collect designer handbags – but me? I collect lipsticks. As soon as a I started dabbling with make-up as an early teen, I instantly became hooked on bright and bold lipsticks. During the decades since, I have worn countless tinted balms, glosses, oils and everything in between. I have loved many matte finishes, but there’s something extra special about a high shine effect that I just can’t get enough of.

The combination of colour and glass-like sheen makes a statement like no other, and a punchy pout has the ability to add a chic yet fun finish to any look. In the past, lipsticks with glossier finishes usually meant that the colour would slide a little, or would fade quicker than the matte options, but thankfully cosmetics formulas have come a long way over the last few years, and nowadays, you can get just as much wear out of them.

I have listed the very best glossy lipsticks below that include some of my firm favourites from over the years, as well as some newer discoveries. As mentioned, I'm a huge lipstick fan so it was a tough call, but when picking my favourites, I considered everything from how it felt on my lips to how long it lasted, as well as the colour pigment and of course, how shiny it looked.

Here are my top ten hero buys that will leave your pout looking seriously glam…

1. Paul and Joe Lipstick Refill in Donut Mania

Paul and Joe Lipstick Refill in Donut Mania Best packaging Today's Best Deals £14 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Soft and creamy texture + Really shiny finish + Gorgeous packaging Reasons to avoid - The soft texture can be a little messy to apply.

The rich raspberry tone of this one felt glam while still being wearable for daytime, and the shiny finish was really impressive. The lipstick bullet was very creamy which was a little messy to apply along the edges of my mouth (avoid too much pressure with this one!) but it felt super buttery and soft on my lips and stayed that way, even after hours of wear. The vintage-style packaging of this one is beyond pretty and felt like such a treat to pull out of my handbag too.

2. Loreal Paris Color Riche Satin Shine Lipstick in Magnetic Coral

Loreal Paris Color Riche Satin Shine Lipstick in Magnetic Coral Best for the shade range Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + More of a subtle shine + Affordable + Wide shade range Reasons to avoid - Fades a little quicker than some others I tried

For a more subtle take on high shine, this every day hero is the one for you. The colour lasts for hours without any budging and it paints on easily with a healthy amount of sheen that doesn’t feel heavy to wear. It packed full of skin-loving ingredients including Omega-3 and Vitamin E, and you can tell. Even after wearing for days on end, the skin on my pout showed no sign of drying or irritation.

3. Too Faced Lady Bold Cream Lipstick in Power Move

Too Faced Lady Bold Cream Lipstick in Power Move Best glossy pink Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Amazing colour + Super glossy finish + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

This statement-making lipstick most definitely lives up to it’s ‘Lady Bold’ title. I tried the Power Move shade which was a proper Barbie-inspired pop of pink, and it has a velvety smooth feel to it that was lovely and comfortable to wear. The glossy finish was fab too – it had a proper sheen that made my lips look bigger but without any stickiness or tingly feel that you'd get from a gloss. This was my first time using this lipstick, and it's up there with the very best.

4. Mii Cosmetics Hydraboost Lip Lover in Nudist

Mii Cosmetics Hydraboost Lip Lover in Nudist Best glossy nude Today's Best Deals £16.65 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrating formula + Very shiny finish + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

I hadn’t expected the shiny-finish that I got from this soft nude lipstick – it was a pleasant surprise and I’ve worn it a few times since I first tested it out and I've continued to love it. The warmed up beige colour is great for anybody that doesn’t fancy a bold colour, and the clever built-in strip of hyaluronic acid down the centre of the bullet, keeps it nourishing and non-drying. It has a glossy feel to it that will work well for day or night, and it lasted for hours without any fade.

5. YSL Loveshine Rouge Volupte Shine in 44

YSL Loveshine Rouge Volupte Shine in 44 Best for everyday Today's Best Deals £36 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Softening formula + Very shiny finish + Non sticky Reasons to avoid - Less colour pay-off than some others

This one has a balm-like feel to it that is super silky on lips without any stickiness. The formula is semi-sheer so you get a wash of natural-looking colour but with a an impressive amount of shine. Its designed to be light-reflecting and contains hydrating ingredients which work brilliantly to leave my pout looking full and feeling kissably soft.

6. Kiko Wonderlights Starry Night Sparkling Lipstick

Kiko Wonderlights Starry Night Sparkling Lipstick Best for a party Today's Best Deals £16.99 at Kiko Reasons to buy + Bold shine + Beautiful packaging + Impressive colour Reasons to avoid - Only four shades available

The combination of shiny gold tube and a lipstick bullet covered in teeny stars, makes this lippie a total joy to look at. At first glance, it looked quite glittery but when I applied it, it had much more of a shimmer finish that I really loved, rather than anything too glitzy. The deep berry tone was great for this time of year and it stayed put on my pout for hours after application. It ticked all my shine and colour boxes.

7. Revlon Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick in Electric Melon

Revlon Super Lustrous Crème Lipstick in Electric Melon Best affordable glossy lipstick Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Easy to apply + Wide range of shades + Non-Sticky

I have loved Revlon lipsticks for a long time, and this watermelon-pink tone is one of the best. It swipes on easily without any pulling, and leaves my lips looking fresh and smooth with an eye-catching amount of shine. It looks great, feels nice to wear and stays on my lips instead of my wine glass without any mess. I’m impressed by the affordable price and there are 11 other newly launched shades to choose from too.

8. MAC Lustreglass Lipstick in Business Casual

MAC Lustreglass Lipstick in Business Casual Best for comfort Today's Best Deals £25 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Wide range of shades + Long lasting + Moisturises skin Reasons to avoid - A little pricy compared to some others

MAC lipsticks are loved around the globe because they really work to perk up a pout and won’t budge. This one has a much glossier finish than I expected and it added a glam vibe to my everyday look in an instant. The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and organic olive oil which not only conditions the skin but makes it extra silky to swipe on. It made my lips look bigger and was easy to wear – I will definitely be investing in one or two more shades from the 14 colours available.

9. Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Nude Erable

Givenchy Beauty Le Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Nude Erable Best glossy red Today's Best Deals £37 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Nourishing on lips + Long lasting + Smaller shape makes it easier to apply neatly Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on the list

The satin finish of this luxe lippie is super pretty and adds some real oomph to the colour. I liked that the colour bullet was smaller and thinner than some of the other lipsticks that I tried, and it meant I could get a neat and clean line around my cupids bow without any mess. It kept my skin feeling soft and supple and didn’t need any touch-ups for hours.