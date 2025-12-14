Exfoliating Cleansers Are the Key to Brighter, Smoother Skin Without Irritation—We’ve Found the Very Best

I can bet that almost all of us have vivid memories of scrubbing at our teenage faces with gritty exfoliating cleansers—the results of which may have put you off exfoliators altogether for a while. But the skincare industry has come a long way since then, and adding one of the best exfoliating cleansers to your arsenal could be the key to improving skin texture, tone, and overall brightness.

"Exfoliating cleansers come in lots of different forms, and their results depend on choosing the right one for your skin," says Advanced Facialist Mariam Abbas. That's why it's crucial to understand how they work, as well as the type of cleanser your skin requires.

If you're reluctant to change your skincare routine for fear of breakouts or irritation, worry not. Abbas has not only broken down the science behind exfoliating cleansers and recommended some of her favourites, but also provided her top tips for introducing one to your skincare routine. Plus, I've tried and tested a host of exfoliating cleansers on my acne-prone skin over the years, and rounded up the very best for noticeable results below.

Are exfoliating cleansers effective?

"Exfoliating cleansers can be very effective—it really comes down to the type of exfoliating agent, how often you use it, and, most importantly, your skin type. Just like any other skincare product, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution," explains Abbas.

"Using an exfoliating cleanser is a great way to help shed unwanted skin cells (corneocytes) that haven’t naturally sloughed off. On average, it takes about 28 days for a full skin-cell cycle: cells are born, move up through the layers of the epidermis, mature, and eventually shed from the surface to make way for new ones.

"Sometimes this natural shedding slows down—this could be due to age, a sluggish cell metabolism, an impaired skin barrier from incorrect product use, climate or environmental stress, or sun damage. When that happens, dead cells can build up on the surface, leaving the skin looking dull and tired.

Exfoliating cleansers can help remove that buildup and reveal fresher, brighter-looking skin underneath."

What's better, chemical or mechanical exfoliators?

"In my opinion, both chemical and physical exfoliators can work really well. The key is choosing the right exfoliating agent so that the exfoliation is both safe and effective," stresses Abbas.

"Fruit enzymes are very kind to the skin, yet still highly effective. I often describe them as little Pac-Men that nibble through the protein bonds holding dead skin cells together. AHA acids, on the other hand, can be more aggressive and actually start removing the top layer of the epidermis—which isn’t what we want, as keeping the skin barrier intact is essential. Because of that, it’s important to pay attention to the pH and acid concentration in acid-based exfoliants, as this will tell you how strong and potentially irritating they may be.

"Dull, tired skin cells that are hanging around past their shedding date are held together by protein bonds. Enzymes dissolve those bonds so the cells can fall away. When you use a mechanical scrub, you're essentially trying to break those bonds through physical force. The problem is that some scrubs use very coarse particles—like sugar, salt, apricot kernels or walnut shells—which can cause micro-tears, inflammation, or even broken capillaries in sensitive skin. They can also weaken the skin barrier over time. It is always worth checking what type of exfoliating particles a product contains.

"There’s also a newer hybrid category of exfoliants that combine gentle physical particles with a fruit enzyme or AHA/ BHA base. For example, Medik8 Pore Refining Scrub contains jojoba grains paired with salicylic and mandelic acid, while Cosmedix Pure Detox Scrub blends physical particles with salicylic acid—making it naturally more suitable for oily or acne-prone skin because of the BHA."

How often should I use an exfoliating cleanser?

"Most skin types don’t need exfoliating more than once or twice a week," says Abbas. "Some oilier or more resilient skins may tolerate a gentle exfoliating cleanser a little more often, but it’s still important not to overdo it. On the other hand, sensitised or rosacea-prone skins should be especially cautious, as over-exfoliation can easily trigger irritation or flare-ups. The best approach is to start slowly, see how your skin responds, and adjust from there."