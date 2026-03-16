Stuck on What to Wear? Stylish Women Keep Returning to This Blazer‑and‑Jeans Formula — and It’s a Catwalk Favourite Too
Low-effort, high impact
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Due to the fluctuating temperature, spring dressing always calls for careful balance. Trying to navigate in-between seasons, frequently means we revert back to the hero pieces in our capsule wardrobe. And while there are countless styling formulas to try, there's a reason fashionable woman everywhere continues to rely on blazers and denim as their go-to.
Timeless and modern, a blazer instantly elevates any pair of jeans while maintaining the comfort we expect from our favourite denim. Indeed, the formula is so classic and easy to recreate that it was seen in many iterations on Spring/Summer 2026 runway shows.
At Valentino, girly long-line blazers were paired with flares, meanwhile, at Givenchy, the look was elevated through texture and styling, paring a leather blazer with dark-wash denim and layered jumbo jewel necklaces. At Celine impeccable tailoring styled with disc belts and crisp shirting upgraded an unassuming pair of peg leg jeans.
Elsewhere, stylish women everywhere have been styling their own versions of the blazer and jeans formula, with its most notable contender being Margot Robbie. The actress was seen in New York styling a boxy checkered blazer with a light-wash pair of straight-leg jeans.
On the street, bright red accessories, a silk scarf and a modern take on nautical show just how effortless this formula can be with some simple styling tricks to add interest and personality.
What are the best jeans to pair with a blazer?
Regardless of the occasion, there are many ways to incorporate this hardworking duo into your wardrobe. Whether you're an avid baggy jean wearer or simply prefer a more narrow straight-leg silhouette, as seen above, the key lies in harmonising the look by incorporating contrasting proportions.
For a workwear-friendly look, take a cue from Margot Robbie and style a boxy blazer alongside a slimmer denim silhouette. To give the look some extra polish, reach for a slightly darker wash. Alternatively, for a new-season interpretation, mix a cropped blazer with a loose pair of wide-leg jeans, and you're all set.
Ready to recreate these looks? Below, find our editor-approved styles.
Shop the best blazer and jeans combinations
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Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.