Don’t get me wrong, I’m a devoted baggy-jean obsessive. But there are moments when something a little more polished is called for, and this spring I’m pleased to welcome cargo trousers as fashion’s latest wardrobe obsession.

Fashion moves fast these days, and while cargo trousers were first seen on the runways, with most designers opting for utilitarian details such as oversized pockets and khaki colourways, a more refined iteration has caught my eye—and that of stylish women across the globe. Far removed from their baggier Noughties predecessor (think All Saints on Top of the Pops), cargo trousers are not only appearing in a more polished form, but the key is also in the styling..

Case in point: content creator Monikh Dale. Balancing the utilitarian design with more streamlined pieces, such as a simple tee and collarless jacket, Monikh accessorises hers with a simple pair of flip-flops and a shoulder bag. J.Crew Creative Director Olympia Marie again balances the wider leg with a cropped jacket, while Hannah Allen also makes a case for red accessories.

For the office, contrast them with a billowy bohemian blouse tucked in, and finish with a pair of low-heeled thong sandals. For a casual, everyday approach, simply opt for a classic white T-shirt, a cropped jacket, and your favourite thong sandals.

With options available to shop both on the high street and from your favourite designers, below find my edit of the best cargo trousers to buy now.