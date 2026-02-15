We all remember a time when skinny jeans were the ultimate denim status symbol. From black and white to dark blue, snake print and floral styles, one pair was never enough. If you wore them on repeat, you’ll also remember slowly packing them away as ’90s-inspired straight-leg cuts began to gain traction.

Fast forward to today, and skinny jeans are once again emerging as one of 2026’s hottest denim trends. After making a confident return on the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks at Miu Miu and Alexander McQueen, the once-divisive silhouette has continued to build momentum. and now, the Spring/Summer 2026 collections at Celine, Dior, Khaite, Balenciaga and Acne Studios have firmly cemented their comeback.

Celine Resort 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This new wave of skinny jeans comes with a modern twist. Think cigarette and skinny straight-leg hybrids that offer a more tailored, straight-leg-inspired fit. Slightly looser through the ankle and often subtly flared, these updated styles feel more polished and far less restrictive than their ultra-tight predecessors.

As someone who swore off skinny jeans for nearly a decade, I can confidently say this refreshed take feels far more wearable—and much less intimidating. And for styling inspiration? Simply look to your favourite content creators.

For everyday wear, pair skinny jeans with a soft knit and ankle boots for an effortless yet chic look. When temperatures drop, take cues from French influencer Tamara Mory and style them with a cropped shearling-lined jacket. And for a more office-appropriate approach? Team them with an oversized shawl jacket, à la Anouk Yve.

Whatever the occasion or aesthetic, it’s time to reconsider skinny jeans as a new—or newly rediscovered—staple in your denim rotation. Below, discover the best styles to shop and introduce to your denim rotation right now.