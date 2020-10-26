Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’ve found some seriously good blazers for women on the high street, all under £200, so you can dress up for that Zoom meeting if you feel like it.

If you don’t own one already, a blazer is without a doubt the one item you’ll never regret wearing. It’s timeless and goes with everything (just ask any French woman). Choose the cut and style well and it’ll live in your wardrobe forever, the ultimate capsule piece.

How to wear a blazer

Trends may come and go, but the styling rules for a blazer have always stayed the same. Contrary to popular belief, the garment didn’t start off as formal wear, but rather as a compromise between a dinner jacket and a sports jacket. One of its origin stories goes back to the boating team of St John’s College in Cambridge in the 1820s, while another points to the Royal Navy.

Either way, they were originally worn by men with straight tailored trousers, and that’s a look that still works today, regardless of gender, and one that is slightly less formal than a full suit.

For a more casual approach, you’ll never go wrong with an oversizes blazer worn over a white shirt or t-shirt and paired with straight leg jeans. All you need is a pair of trainers or chunky ankle boots and you’re ready to take on the new season.

The jackets works perfectly with dresses too, whether that’s a slinky slip dress, jumper dress or floaty floral number, especially when paired with a minimalist heeled sandal.

A new trend for this season is the blazer worn over loungewear, which is ideal if you want to dress up the look slightly for a quick outing.

Best women’s blazers

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get a good quality blazer. Last season, & Other Stories’ wool blazer was so popular it sold out several times over, and it’s back again in gorgeous shades of caramel and beige. There are plenty of other classic jackets to be found on the high street, from Zara to COS. Shop my favourite styles below.

Shop now: Oversized Wool Blazer for £165 from & Other Stories

Shop now: FAUX LEATHER OVERSIZED BLAZER for £49.99 from ZARA

Shop now: WOOL STRAIGHT-CUT BLAZER for £150 from COS

Shop now: Belted Blazer for £135 from ARKET

Shop now: Double-breasted jacket for £34.99 from H&M

I hope you’ve found your perfect blazer in my edit. There are plenty of more fashion-forward styles this season, including cropped jackets and puff-shoulder ones, but the above styles are guaranteed to never go out of style.