The simple off-duty denim style everyone is wearing this spring

Over the past couple of years, baggy jeans have reigned supreme in the realm of everyday denim. With strong celebrity endorsement from street style icons like Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa wearing them on rotation, we truly can't help but love them.

This season, brands such as Balenciaga, Ahluwalia, Alaïa, and Coach have introduced their iterations of the must-have baggy jeans trends. From dark wash to white denim and even the controversial mud-wash from Acne Studios, there is no doubt that baggy jeans are here to stay.

Take cues from the experts and pair these jeans with a classic white T-shirt and espadrilles for a chic day-time look or a leather moto jacket and strappy heels at night.

Dua Lipa, Emily Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber wearing baggy jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With such an oversized silhouette, it can be daunting to find your perfect pair that feels comfortable and looks flattering. Thankfully, many brands across the high-street and luxury fashion sector have caught on to the vision that is baggy jeans. As someone who exclusively wears this style of denim five out of seven days a week, I consider myself a true baggy jean connoisseur. Usually puddling them over my everyday pointy flats, this style of denim is a key must-have for my transeasonal outfit formulas.

Below, find my top 12 styles that are sure to convince you to delve into the coolest denim silhouette this season.

Shop baggy jeans

H&M Baggy Low Jeans £24.99 at H&M I have two pairs of these H&M jeans and I am obsessed. They have a classic baggy feel with a surprisingly flattering fit. This pair is definitely a high-street must-have.

The Frankie Shop William Denim Pants £161 at The Frankie Shop The Frankie Shop's denim is unmatched. Made of 100% cotton, these jeans are incredibly comfortable and incredible paired with a matching blazer and ballet flats.

Cos Volume Jeans Wide £95 at COS Inspired by early 2000s silhouettes, these jeans are one of the most perfect pair of baggy jeans I've ever come across. With a really sleek light-wash colourway and oversized feel that pool over your shoes, I am instantly adding to cart. Bonus point for the matching denim halter neck top.

E.L.V Denim Freya Wide Leg Jean £325 at E.L.V Denim Hand-crafted from two pairs of vintage jeans, these up-cycled jeans are the perfect unique, sustainable, and ultra-chic option. Pair with its matching denim blue shirt and a pair of pointy cowboy boots to complete the look.

Lucy & Yak Delores Organic Denim £24.99 at Lucy and Yak Lucy and Yak is a great brand that focuses on sustainability with strong values and missions. It creates fun and comfortable designs. This pair of jeans is no different. Made from 100% GOTS-certified organic Cotton, they are equally as comfortable as they are stylish.

Whistles Wide Leg Cargo Jean £119 at Whistles Featuring a slightly more fitted ribcage silhouette, this Whistles number is an ideal match for those looking to invest in baggy jeans with a sleeker feel. Featuring contrasting stitching and made of cotton, pair these jeans with your favourite fluid trench coat and trusty trainers.

Balenciaga Boyfriend Jeans £1,150 at Net-A-Porter Directly coming in from their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, these jeans have been directly cut from Japanese denim and feature and effortless 1990s inspired silhouette. A pair worth looking at for an investment piece that will surely last you for many years to come.

Weekday Astro Baggy Jeans £50 at Weekday Weekday are known for their ultra-cool denim styles that are stylish and comfortable. Their most recent iteration is their iconic Astro Loose Baggy Jeans. Unisex and coming in with 11 different shades of denim to choose from, these are a total must-have.

Rotate Birger Christensen Jeans £185 at Browns One of our favourite Scandi brands, Rotate Birger Christensen holds an incredible variety of elevated everyday pieces and this denim number is the perfect example. Featuring minimal crystal detail that is dainty enough to wear to the office and into the evening, pair these jeans with strappy sandals and a white t-shirt for a complete look.

Pull and Bear Straight-Leg Baggy Jeans £35.99 at Pull and Bear With a five-pocket design and slight puddle at the seams, these baggy jeans are a great inexpensive investment. Pair with a soft cardigan and buckle boots for the perfect spring look.

Agolde Clara Low-Rise Baggy Flare Jeans £228 at Free People Offering comfortable, premium and soft denim, Agolde is a must-look-at when searching for a strong pair of jeans. Their Clara style is the ultimate baggy jean option coming in five different colourways. This 'Milkshake' white denim number is an instant add to cart this season.