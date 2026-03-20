Reluctant to Ditch Your Tights? Here’s How Stylish Women Are Styling Socks This Spring
Practical and polished
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It's no secret we often turn to the catwalk when it comes to everyday outfit inspiration. From discovering playful styling tricks to unearthing upcoming trends, it's a tried-and-true method favoured by fashion insiders.
This season, the biggest runway shows have spotlighted the humble sock as the accessory stylish women everywhere are embracing. Once considered firmly in school-uniform territory, socks paired with flats and heels are now ubiquitous, appearing everywhere from street style to polished office wear.
Indeed, socks of all lengths, prints, and colours were seen at MSGM, Mithridate, and Lacoste, to name a few. This unexpected styling twist—contrasted with polished maxi skirts, wax jackets, and lightweight coats—gives the sock’s functional purpose a whole new meaning.
The key to avoiding school-uniform territory is to make sure the style of sock matches the shoe and the rest of your outfit. For the office, opt for sheer socks paired with heels and a midi skirt—this creates a polished yet grownup way to incorporate the trend into a professional wardrobe.
For a more casual take, reach for a brighter or chunkier sock and style them with your favourite suede loafers or satin trainers.
A personal favourite that you can guarantee will see me through any evening events this season is opting for a fun embellished sock, whether it be pearls, sequins, or lace, and matching these with a block heel flat. As someone who gets cold very easily in the evenings, it will guarantee my feet remain warm while adding some extra oomph to my looks.
When it comes to investing in the look, chances are your next sock-and-shoe combination is already sitting in your wardrobe. However, if you’re in the mood for a new-season refresh, consider turning to some of our favourite high-street and luxury brands.
Ask any stylish woman where her socks are from, and she’ll likely mention Scottish brand Pairs. Known for its high-quality, fashion-forward designs, the label offers a variety of styles that work seamlessly with everything from delicate heels to everyday flats.
For those willing to take the trend one step further, look to cool-girl favourite Miu Miu, which has released its own iteration: a hybrid ankle-warmer sock with an exposed foot. It delivers the same styling effect while maintaining the breeziness of an open-toe shoe.
Whatever your preference, below you’ll find our expertly selected pairings for added inspiration.
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Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.