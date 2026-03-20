It's no secret we often turn to the catwalk when it comes to everyday outfit inspiration. From discovering playful styling tricks to unearthing upcoming trends, it's a tried-and-true method favoured by fashion insiders.

This season, the biggest runway shows have spotlighted the humble sock as the accessory stylish women everywhere are embracing. Once considered firmly in school-uniform territory, socks paired with flats and heels are now ubiquitous, appearing everywhere from street style to polished office wear.

Indeed, socks of all lengths, prints, and colours were seen at MSGM, Mithridate, and Lacoste, to name a few. This unexpected styling twist—contrasted with polished maxi skirts, wax jackets, and lightweight coats—gives the sock’s functional purpose a whole new meaning.

MSGM, Mithridate, Lacoste - Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The key to avoiding school-uniform territory is to make sure the style of sock matches the shoe and the rest of your outfit. For the office, opt for sheer socks paired with heels and a midi skirt—this creates a polished yet grownup way to incorporate the trend into a professional wardrobe.

For a more casual take, reach for a brighter or chunkier sock and style them with your favourite suede loafers or satin trainers.

A personal favourite that you can guarantee will see me through any evening events this season is opting for a fun embellished sock, whether it be pearls, sequins, or lace, and matching these with a block heel flat. As someone who gets cold very easily in the evenings, it will guarantee my feet remain warm while adding some extra oomph to my looks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

When it comes to investing in the look, chances are your next sock-and-shoe combination is already sitting in your wardrobe. However, if you’re in the mood for a new-season refresh, consider turning to some of our favourite high-street and luxury brands.

Ask any stylish woman where her socks are from, and she’ll likely mention Scottish brand Pairs. Known for its high-quality, fashion-forward designs, the label offers a variety of styles that work seamlessly with everything from delicate heels to everyday flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those willing to take the trend one step further, look to cool-girl favourite Miu Miu, which has released its own iteration: a hybrid ankle-warmer sock with an exposed foot. It delivers the same styling effect while maintaining the breeziness of an open-toe shoe.

Whatever your preference, below you’ll find our expertly selected pairings for added inspiration.