The arrival of spring can only mean one thing: festival season is on its way. And although Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2026, there are plenty of other festivals to look forward to—and, most importantly, to plan outfits for.

When it comes to festival dressing, there is always one muse who is our first port of call: Kate Moss. While last year was all about recreating her gold mini dress and wellies look (as seen in her viral Zara collection), this year we’re channelling one particular look and hero item: the Napoleon jacket. And the good news? You don’t even need to step foot into a festival to start wearing one.

Frequently spotted on Moss and her boyfriend at the time, Pete Doherty, in the noughties, the military-style jacket became a cultural statement, commonly associated with the indie sleazefashion of the time.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Identified by its structured, boxy silhouette, popped collars, and metallic buttons, the jacket, also known as a Hussar jacket, was originally worn by officers of the French Empire, hence its name, and later gained popularity throughout the 70s and 80s among artists such as Freddie Mercury and Jimi Hendrix.

The jacket made a comeback in the 21st century, driven by a new generation of ‘rock star’ figures, as Britpop and post-punk influences quietly resurfaced after the millennium.

(Image credit: Getty/Launchmetrics)

Over the last 25 years, this style has become synonymous with Kate Moss’s wardrobe, while also making recurring appearances across various runway collections—from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring Couture 2002 to Balmain Spring 2010, Marc Jacobs Spring 2014 and Saint Laurent Spring 2015—all of which unveiled their own versions of sharp-shouldered ‘Napoleonic’ jackets, highly sought-after pieces of fashion history at the time.

Fast forward to Spring/Summer 2026, and we are pleased to report that they're making an exciting comeback this season. Seen at McQueen and Ann Demeulemeester, and even on the High St at Zara.

Ann Demeulemeester SS26 (Image credit: Getty/Launchmetrics)

It may have been styled with slip dresses or denim cut-offs the first time around; however, for spring/summer 2026, designers and fashion insiders are reimagining the look in ways that still feel modern and grown-up. Focusing on refining the silhouette this season is all about balancing its ornate design with a slightly more fitted structure to avoid overwhelming the frame and to streamline the look.

For the office, pair it with tailored trousers and ballet flats; for a more casual look, opt for the classic denim-and-white T-shirt combination, or throw over last summer's slips and floral dresses for an instant outfit refresh.

Now that you’re set on how to style it, below you’ll find my expertly curated selection of the best Napoleon-style jackets—each one combining style, intricate detail, and model-off-duty cool. The best part? They’re completely timeless.