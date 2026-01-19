Ask any fashionable woman for her go-to pair of jeans when she wants to look smart, and I can guarantee she’ll point you in the direction of a rich, dark-blue was. Sleeker than lighter washes and softer than black denim, dark-blue denim has often been overlooked since the rise of stonewash, ’90s-inspired straight leg jeans.

Similar to flocked denim, it offers a polished, more considered finish that lends itself to smarter everyday dressing (office-approved) and transitions seamlessly into the evening. Lest we forget, it also allows for plenty of styling possibilities—especially during the winter months, when we’re feeling slightly less inspired to experiment with our wardrobes and instinctively reach for our most trusted, reliable pieces.

Dominating the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks at Chanel, Prada, and Isabel Marant, dark-blue denim appeared in a variety of silhouettes, from turn-up jeans to dramatic flares. At Chanel, the house pushed the style further, presenting a hybrid pair of straight-leg jeans that transitioned into a flowing silk hemline.

Chanel Autumn/Winter 2025. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

According to Agolde's creative director, Karen Phelps, as we establish fresh ways to elevate our wardrobe in the new year, denim is all about the resurgence of vintage washes and silhouettes. "These colours run parallel to our ongoing exploration of '90s and early-noughties club culture featuring textured, vintage-inspired washes with depth and dimension."

With the late ’80s and early ’90s cementing it as a timeless denim wash, 2026’s renewed appetite for vintage hues further solidifies dark blue as one of this year's biggest denim trends. Transitional enough to wear all your round, styling dark-blue denim is as effortless as you’d imagine.

Whether styled with tailoring for the office paired with a crisp white shirt and kitten-heeled boots, or dressed down with a chunky knit and old-money faux fur coat, dark blue jeans are guaranteed to work hard regardless of the occasion.

And as expected, the high street and luxury houses agree. Boden, Zara, and Reiss are some of our favourites on the High St featuring leather waistbands, pleats, and side buttons to elevate the style. Additionally, Loewe, DL1961, and Agolde have some of the most lusted-after pairs for expertly crafted, elevated options.

Whatever your preference, below I've rounded up the best dark blue denim jeans to freshen up your January wardrobe.

Shop dark blue denim