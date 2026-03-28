Forget Basic Black Trousers—These Are the Workwear Trends to Know in 2026
From collarless blazers and standout shirts to elevated utility, these new office dressing ideas are anything but boring
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Try not to stifle a yawn when you hear the word workwear—yes, admittedly, what we wear to the office is often boring. We're almost all guilty of prioritising punctuality over the outfit. But if there's one practical takeaway from the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, it's that mundane office dressing needn't be the norm. And really, it doesn't take much to make it more exciting.
Take the beloved blazer, which has simply lost its collar for the warmer months. Or the pencil skirt, sitting a little lower on the waist. Or the classic cotton shirt, made all the more interesting with bold shades and big bows. Small tweaks, all of them—but enough to make workwear feel less like a uniform and more like an extension of an actual wardrobe.
Just scroll below to see them in action.
2026 Workwear Trends to Note Now
Get Low
We often follow the term low-waist with jeans, but the SS26 runways put skirts firmly in pole position. As shown by Tory Burch, Chanel, and Toga, the lower the skirt sits on the hip, the better. A belt, naturally, only exaggerates this detail.
Classic Colourblock
Colour-blocked outfits always feel particularly impactful—but if you aren't quite ready to wear head-to-toe fuchsia to the office (fair enough), all-white or cream is a particularly chic solution. Simply look to Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Proenza Schouler.
The Standout Shirt
Your classic white cotton shirt may get plenty of wear, but Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Valentino all make a compelling case for something a little more fun. So why not swap the old classic for big bows and bold colour.
Utility Touches
Safari shades are one of the biggest trends of the season—but their umbrella theme of utility is standing just as strong. Think plenty of pockets, zips, and deep green hues; all of which make classic workwear staples feel suddenly much cooler.
Cut The Collar
Blazers have sat solidly in our workwear wardrobes for as long as we can remember—they have an uncanny ability to make even jeans feel more formal, after all. But for S/S26, they've had a small styling tweak and gone sans collar. Just look to Chloé, The Row, and Loewe for inspiration.
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.