With a long list of celebrity fans and an even longer roll call of viral buys, I'm fairly certain Reformation needs no introduction. While many still turn to the brand for its delicate floral event dresses, cult-adored wide-leg tailored trousers, or even their classic cashmere jumpers, rather than denim. It’s a category that has been quickly gaining momentum for the American brand since 2017.

Despite the competition in a very crowded marketplace, it is becoming a favourite amongst fashion insiders, especially when you consider the breadth of its range, from timeless, classic cuts such as straight-leg and flares to more directional, trend-led silhouettes. Plus, the brand also holds inclusive length options (short, standard, long—hallelujah!) and let's not forget its sustainability credentials. Many styles in their offering are crafted from regeneratively grown and recycled cotton, and you'll find this across different cuts, colour ways and finishes.

Kendall Jenner wearing Reformation denim (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spotting Kendall Jenner in a perfect pair of black Val Reformation jeans (£178 and still available), a trip to the store was at the forefront of my mind. So, of course, I decided to put them to the test. How do they fit? Are they worth the investment? Which styles suit me best? There was only one way to find out. So I went to Reformation’s Covent Garden store in London and tried on some of the brand’s best-selling denim silhouettes.

For context, I normally take a size 28 and standing at 5’4, often reach for low-waisted, baggier silhouettes in regular leg lengths as I am indeed a big fan of a leg puddle. It is important to note that I was not able to get a hold of different leg lengths in the store due to stock availability.

With that in mind, here are my five editor-approved pairs truly worth considering.

Tried & Tested: Best Reformation Jeans

Bex Wide Leg Jeans

Reformation Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans £178 at Reformation

What I thought when testing? To know me is to know you'll see me in baggy jeans nine times out of ten. So I often find ways to modify jeans to fit my preferred look; a common tip I use is simply to size up.

For this silhouette, I opted for a size 29 rather than my usual 28 to achieve a slightly baggier mid-rise length. Part of Reformation's super stretch denim range, these felt buttery soft and comfortable enough for everyday wear.

How would I style them? When it comes to baggier silhouettes, I often focus on balancing proportions, usually opting for more figure-hugging pieces on top. With these light-wash jeans, I am mentally styling them with a cropped jacket and white T-shirt paired with loafers for a casual look.

Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg

Reformation Charlee Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans £178 at Reformation

What I thought when testing? I've been eyeing this new season denim colourway ever since Reformation released its latest CBK-inspired collection. Chic, minimalist, and versatile, I would easily recommend this pair of jeans for anyone looking for a slightly lighter hue that is less conventional than your classic white or light blue.

As for the silhouette, I tried on my usual size 28 but found them slightly too tight in the thighs, so I recommend sizing up for a slightly baggier, more comfortable fit. Additionally, given my 5'4 frame, I would reach for the brand's 'short' leg length in this style as I feel like the 'standard' leg length puddled a bit too much on me.

How would I style them? As noted by our denim experts, earth-toned denim is set to be a key trend for 2026, which is why I'm banking on this style as a stand-out option. For the office, I'm styling these jeans with a chunky buckle belt, paired with a crisp light-blue shirt and a white vest layered under it to balance the colour palette.

Greta Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Reformation Greta Super Stretch Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans £178 at Reformation

What I thought when testing? To say that these jeans intimidated me at first glance would be an understatement, but I can confidently say I am beyond pleased I decided to give them a chance.

I often shy away from zipper closures and prefer jeans with tack buttons, as I feel they are more secure and will protect me from any wardrobe mishaps. However, this zipper closure was, by far, the most impressive I've experienced on denim ever. Especially given that I tried on a size 27, which felt slightly too tight but closed perfectly and stayed in place.

How would I style them? With a Western-inspired feel, enhanced by a dark wash, these jeans are perfect for both smart-casual events and summer festivals. With Coachella scheduled for next week, I'm taking inspiration from celebrities' recent, more subdued styling approach and opting for ankle-length cowboy boots and a fringe jacket.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy in Pinstripe Lake

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £198 at Reformation

What I thought when testing? You can always count on Reformation to introduce modern yet interesting colourways, and this iteration of its infamous Cary silhouette is no different.

With over 20 colourways, I was immediately drawn to this pinstriped option, which was a surprise, as I often opt for light or dark-wash denim and seldom choose printed denim. Upon trying them on, they felt like a classic pair of wide-leg jeans that I could easily see myself styling over and over again.

Opting for a size 28, I felt like these fit more high-waisted, so if you're looking for a low-waisted fit, size up. I also felt like these jeans were also longer than the rest, so I would also reach for a 'short' leg length on this style.

How would I style them? I would lean towards a more neutral approach to make sure the jeans remain as the standout piece, and style alongside a tailored white linen shirt and flip flops for a Scandi-inspired summer look.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight-Leg

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £178 at Reformation

What I thought when testing? The pair that started it all, I can now understand why Kendall Jenner loves these jeans so much. I often struggle to find 90's-style jeans that fit my waist without leaving a gap at the back, so when I do, I make sure to snap them up quickly. These were exactly that.

Similar to other Reformation styles, the brand's Val jeans come in over 10 different colourways, and I'm already considering a second pair in its dark olive wash. They fit comfortably, true to size, and hugged my waist perfectly while providing a relaxed feel.

How would I style them? As far as straight-leg jeans are concerned, the possibilities are endless. From blazers to blouses and shell jackets, I personally love styling them layered under trench coats, paired with block-heel flats for a French-girl-inspired look.

Do Reformation jeans run small? After trying them on, I found most styles to be true to size — something that genuinely surprised me given the brand's American sizing, which can often differ. The denim is mostly rigid, although it has some flexibility over time, so I would strongly recommend trying it on if possible to find the perfect size. As a rule of thumb, when in doubt, sizing up is a good choice as it tends to offer a more comfortable, relaxed fit, which is a common silhouette for Reformation.

Do Reformation jeans stretch? Although these jeans feel high-quality and buttery soft, their fabric leans more towards rigid denim and often resembles the silhouettes of your favourite non-stretch vintage jeans. However, the brand does offer some super stretch styles, like its Bex silhouette, which include Elastomultiester and Spandex, contributing to a stretchier fabric. This is worth noting if stretchability is a priority.