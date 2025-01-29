This classic '90s denim staple is coming back with full force this year

Commonly associated with the '90s, straight-leg jeans are a classic denim silhouette that is fuss-free, sleek, and, most importantly, comfortable. The unsung hero of the era is often overlooked because of its simplicity, but trust us, a staple pair of straight-leg jeans will take your everyday wardrobe basics very far.

A fan favourite among the fashion set, you'll likely spot your everyday street-style girlie with Agolde's '90s midrise jeans or a classic pair of Levi's 501s. From high street to luxury, the drama lies in the details when it comes to this trusty pair of denim.

Featuring a mid or high-rise silhouette with a tapered ankle-grazing hemline, this versatile pair of jeans holds the sleekness of a skinny jean crossed over with the comfort of a baggier pair as it flares slightly on the thighs and legs.

Coming in various washes and textures, these jeans are a great way to incorporate some of this year's biggest denim trends. Think Aligne's bouclé jeans or JW Anderson x Uniqlo's bleached hue; the possibilities are endless.

In terms of styling, straight-leg jeans offer the perfect opportunity to harmonise some of your trickier wardrobe pieces, like oversized jackets and blazers, as they balance your silhouette. Opt for a dark-wash pair of jeans paired with a sleek knitted jumper and a long-line blazer for the ultimate everyday look.

Alternatively, experiment with a different wash and opt for a white pair of straight-leg jeans paired with a cropped olive green jacket and sleek ankle boots.

Ready to give them ago? Below, we have curated our expertly selected round-up of the best straight-leg jeans available to invest in now.

Shop straight leg jeans

H&M Straight Jeans £32.99 at H&M Featuring six shades, these H&M jeans come in a classic straight-leg silhouette with a puddled hemline that passes the ankle for those who favour this look.

Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Straight Jeans £89 at Mint Velvet Coming in three different lengths for the perfect fit, these high-rise jeans Mint Velvet jeans are at the top of my wish list.

Mother + Net Sustain the Tomcat Hover High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans £270 at Ner-A-Porter Mother's denim pieces are failsafe investments that last forever. I've tested their straight leg jeans before and can confirm they are some of my most complimented pairs of denim.

Toteme Classic Cut Straight-Leg Jeans £290 at Harvey Nichols Known for their sophisticated designs, Toteme's pieces come shopping expert approved. Perfecting every single detail, even these straight-leg jeans feature engraved buttons with the brand's logo.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 at COS On the lookout for a great pair of dark denim? Look no further than these chic mid-rise jeans.

Damson Madder Harry Jeans - Carter Wash £100 at Damson Madder Featuring a subtly washed hue, these Damson Madder jeans feature sleek red stitching detailing for an extra pop of colour.

Citizens of Humanity Zurie Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £264 (was £330) at Mytheresa I've been mentally styling various iterations of Citizens of Humanity's unparalleled jeans for a while now, and I just know these straight-leg Zurie jeans would look incredible with an oversized blazer and a classic white T-shirt.

Levis 501 Straight Fit Crop Jeans in Light Blue £75 (was £100) at Levi's There's a reason why Levi's 501 jeans have been a favourite amongst the fashion set for a while. Known for their flattering shape that tapers at the ankle, these jeans are a great cross between skinny and flared silhouettes.

Mid Blue Hourglass Rigid Straight Leg Jeans £34 at Next Made from 100% cotton, these straight-leg jeans are perfect for those who tend to struggle to find a pair of jeans that fit comfortably along the thighs and waist without causing a gap in the back .

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans £168 at Reformation This dark wash is excellent for a day-to-night look, simply switch out your loafers for ankle boots and you're all set.

JW Anderson x Uniqlo Straight Jeans £34.90 at Uniqlo One of my own personal favourites, these jeans come in three different lengths and have recently been stocked after an almost instant sell-out.