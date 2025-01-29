This classic '90s denim staple is coming back with full force this year
The appetite for straight-leg jeans is ongoing
Commonly associated with the '90s, straight-leg jeans are a classic denim silhouette that is fuss-free, sleek, and, most importantly, comfortable. The unsung hero of the era is often overlooked because of its simplicity, but trust us, a staple pair of straight-leg jeans will take your everyday wardrobe basics very far.
A fan favourite among the fashion set, you'll likely spot your everyday street-style girlie with Agolde's '90s midrise jeans or a classic pair of Levi's 501s. From high street to luxury, the drama lies in the details when it comes to this trusty pair of denim.
Featuring a mid or high-rise silhouette with a tapered ankle-grazing hemline, this versatile pair of jeans holds the sleekness of a skinny jean crossed over with the comfort of a baggier pair as it flares slightly on the thighs and legs.
Coming in various washes and textures, these jeans are a great way to incorporate some of this year's biggest denim trends. Think Aligne's bouclé jeans or JW Anderson x Uniqlo's bleached hue; the possibilities are endless.
In terms of styling, straight-leg jeans offer the perfect opportunity to harmonise some of your trickier wardrobe pieces, like oversized jackets and blazers, as they balance your silhouette. Opt for a dark-wash pair of jeans paired with a sleek knitted jumper and a long-line blazer for the ultimate everyday look.
Alternatively, experiment with a different wash and opt for a white pair of straight-leg jeans paired with a cropped olive green jacket and sleek ankle boots.
Ready to give them ago? Below, we have curated our expertly selected round-up of the best straight-leg jeans available to invest in now.
Shop straight leg jeans
Featuring six shades, these H&M jeans come in a classic straight-leg silhouette with a puddled hemline that passes the ankle for those who favour this look.
Coming in three different lengths for the perfect fit, these high-rise jeans Mint Velvet jeans are at the top of my wish list.
Mother's denim pieces are failsafe investments that last forever. I've tested their straight leg jeans before and can confirm they are some of my most complimented pairs of denim.
Known for their sophisticated designs, Toteme's pieces come shopping expert approved. Perfecting every single detail, even these straight-leg jeans feature engraved buttons with the brand's logo.
On the lookout for a great pair of dark denim? Look no further than these chic mid-rise jeans.
Featuring a subtly washed hue, these Damson Madder jeans feature sleek red stitching detailing for an extra pop of colour.
I've been mentally styling various iterations of Citizens of Humanity's unparalleled jeans for a while now, and I just know these straight-leg Zurie jeans would look incredible with an oversized blazer and a classic white T-shirt.
There's a reason why Levi's 501 jeans have been a favourite amongst the fashion set for a while. Known for their flattering shape that tapers at the ankle, these jeans are a great cross between skinny and flared silhouettes.
Made from 100% cotton, these straight-leg jeans are perfect for those who tend to struggle to find a pair of jeans that fit comfortably along the thighs and waist without causing a gap in the back .
This dark wash is excellent for a day-to-night look, simply switch out your loafers for ankle boots and you're all set.
One of my own personal favourites, these jeans come in three different lengths and have recently been stocked after an almost instant sell-out.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
