Anne Hathaway's First Set Looks From The Devil Wears Prada 2 Are Out—Here's Where to Shop Them

Yes, the rumours are true: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially happening, and filming is already underway. So, prepare to welcome Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, Nigel, and the devil herself, Miranda Priestly, back onto our screens on 1st May 2026. But, as we’d expect, it seems some things have changed since we last saw them—particularly when it comes to character style.

Gone is the cerulean blue jumper and plaid skirt. Anne Hathaway has been snapped on set revealing Andy’s updated wardrobe—and her stint at Runway has clearly left her with expensive taste. So far, we’ve spotted a patchwork Gabriela Hearst maxi dress, layered Marlo Laz chains, and a vintage pinstripe suit by Jean Paul Gaultier. It seems Nigel may still be guiding her wardrobe—and we’ve been busy hunting down every piece spotted so far.

Fortunately for us, since filming is currently ongoing, a number of these pieces are still available to buy. And where vintage finds have been used, we’ve sourced Miranda Priestly-worthy alternatives.

Below, an edit of Anne Hathaway’s full Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe so far—we’ll continue updating it as new looks are revealed.

Shop Andy Sachs Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe

Gabriela Hearst patchwork dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into her more eccentric side, Andy Sachs was snapped in a boldly printed patchwork dress—and the exact Gabriela Hearst design is still available to buy. She paired the maximalist maxi with Bvlgari sunglasses, a Marlo Laz chain, and a Runway suit carrier—perhaps a subtle sign that she’s back at the magazine.

Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps our favourite look so far? Andy’s vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe waistcoat and trouser suit. While, sadly, it’s no longer available to buy, Wardrobe NYC offers a similar alternative. Accessories include a vintage black Coach satchel, a Jemma Wynne necklace, and—of course—a phone in hand, in true Andy Sachs work attire.

Agolde denim skirt and Toteme tank

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost every fashion fan owns at least one Toteme tank top, so it’s no surprise Sachs does too. Here, she leans into the denim maxi skirt trend with a frayed-hem style from Agolde—still available to buy—layered with an open black waistcoat and classic Chanel Velcro sandals.

Re/Done boilersuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that polished and practical outfits go hand in hand, Sachs is spotted in an archived Re/Done x Ford mechanical boilersuit—which, after hours of searching, appears near impossible to track down. If you were wise enough to snap one up back in 2022, you're likely feeling pretty smug right now. For the rest of us, a short-sleeve denim jumpsuit will have to suffice, styled with Chanel Velcro sandals and a slouchy Valentino shoulder bag.