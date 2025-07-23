Anne Hathaway's First Set Looks From The Devil Wears Prada 2 Are Out—Here's Where to Shop Them

Clearly, Runway has left Andy Sachs with expensive taste

Anne Hathaway Devil Wears Prada 2 outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Yes, the rumours are true: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially happening, and filming is already underway. So, prepare to welcome Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton, Nigel, and the devil herself, Miranda Priestly, back onto our screens on 1st May 2026. But, as we’d expect, it seems some things have changed since we last saw them—particularly when it comes to character style.

Gone is the cerulean blue jumper and plaid skirt. Anne Hathaway has been snapped on set revealing Andy’s updated wardrobe—and her stint at Runway has clearly left her with expensive taste. So far, we’ve spotted a patchwork Gabriela Hearst maxi dress, layered Marlo Laz chains, and a vintage pinstripe suit by Jean Paul Gaultier. It seems Nigel may still be guiding her wardrobe—and we’ve been busy hunting down every piece spotted so far.

Fortunately for us, since filming is currently ongoing, a number of these pieces are still available to buy. And where vintage finds have been used, we’ve sourced Miranda Priestly-worthy alternatives.

Below, an edit of Anne Hathaway’s full Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe so far—we’ll continue updating it as new looks are revealed.

Shop Andy Sachs Devil Wears Prada 2 wardrobe

Gabriela Hearst patchwork dress

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in Chelsea on July 21, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaning into her more eccentric side, Andy Sachs was snapped in a boldly printed patchwork dress—and the exact Gabriela Hearst design is still available to buy. She paired the maximalist maxi with Bvlgari sunglasses, a Marlo Laz chain, and a Runway suit carrier—perhaps a subtle sign that she’s back at the magazine.

GABRIELA HEARST, Niki Patchwork Embroidered Maxi Dress in Aurora Multi Linen
GABRIELA HEARST
Niki Patchwork Embroidered Maxi Dress in Aurora Multi Linen

Bvlgari , Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Bvlgari
Oval-Frame Sunglasses

MARLO LAZ, Sardinia Ii 14-Karat Gold Necklace
MARLO LAZ
Sardinia Ii 14-Karat Gold Necklace

Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier suit

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on July 21, 2025 in New York, New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps our favourite look so far? Andy’s vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe waistcoat and trouser suit. While, sadly, it’s no longer available to buy, Wardrobe NYC offers a similar alternative. Accessories include a vintage black Coach satchel, a Jemma Wynne necklace, and—of course—a phone in hand, in true Andy Sachs work attire.

WARDROBE NYC, Pinstripe Wool Vest
WARDROBE NYC
Pinstripe Wool Vest

WARDROBE NYC, Straight Leg Trouser
WARDROBE NYC
Straight Leg Trouser

Jemma Wynne, Forme Diamond Toggle Necklace
Jemma Wynne
Forme Diamond Toggle Necklace

Agolde denim skirt and Toteme tank

Anne Hathaway is seen on the set of "Devil Wears Prada 2" in downtown Manhattan on July 21, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost every fashion fan owns at least one Toteme tank top, so it’s no surprise Sachs does too. Here, she leans into the denim maxi skirt trend with a frayed-hem style from Agolde—still available to buy—layered with an open black waistcoat and classic Chanel Velcro sandals.

TOTEME, + Net Sustain Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank

Agolde, Della Denim Midi Skirt
AGOLDE
Della Denim Midi Skirt

Paul Smith, Women's Black Wool Travel Waistcoat
Paul Smith
Women's Black Wool Travel Waistcoat

Re/Done boilersuit

Anne Hathaway seen in Chelsea on July 21, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that polished and practical outfits go hand in hand, Sachs is spotted in an archived Re/Done x Ford mechanical boilersuit—which, after hours of searching, appears near impossible to track down. If you were wise enough to snap one up back in 2022, you're likely feeling pretty smug right now. For the rest of us, a short-sleeve denim jumpsuit will have to suffice, styled with Chanel Velcro sandals and a slouchy Valentino shoulder bag.

Chanel, Dad Sandals Leather Sandal
Chanel
Dad Sandals Leather Sandal

WHISTLES, Pin-Tuck Belted Denim Jumpsuit
WHISTLES
Pin-Tuck Belted Denim Jumpsuit

Valentino Garavani, Vlogo Moon Medium Leather Tote Bag
Valentino Garavani
Vlogo Moon Medium Leather Tote Bag

