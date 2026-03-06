Can you feel that? It's finally in the air, a palpable Springiness. This means a whole new season of trends, all of which speak to a lighter, brighter outlook now that we've left the depths of Winter, from not so much hot-house as simply hot florals to sporty layers to dresses that are pretty, yes, but still pack a punch. Spring, it's good to see you.

Supple leather, whether fashioned into a harness top or panelled trousers, is always a key fabrication at Hermès. This Spring, seek out a conker shade—warm and easily paired with neutrals—for effortlessly-won elegance.

Trench coat, harness, bra top, Bermuda shorts, bracelet, boots, all Hermès

A cinch-waisted dress, complete with pleated skirt, became a modern proposition in the hands of Prada, who gave it an off-kilter colour—somewhere between chartreuse and lime—for added pep. Tucking a shirt underneath, in a contrasting shade, will have a similar effect this Spring.

Chino dress, cotton-poplin shirt, pumps, all Prada

Stitched together from waistbands, giving each leg a surface that mimics pinstripes, Stella McCartney's jeans are the opposite of ordinary.

Chanel's classic tweed jacket was given new relevance by artistic director Matthieu Blazy, making a future collector's item out of the cover-up. Paired with pumps—square-toed and block-heeled—it's this season's most covetable way to do suiting.

L: Sequined bustier, panel denim pants, bag, pumps, all Stella McCartney

R: Tweed jacket, cotton skirt, wool and silk briefs, pumps, all Chanel

Sculptural cuts—an oversized hood on a knit or a ballooning leg on pants—were a signature at Louis Vuitton, not to mention the only way to wear almost head-to-toe black this Spring.

Hooded pullover, balloon pants, rings, chain belt, all Louis Vuitton

A pretty dress—although perhaps the word "pretty" doesn't quite do justice to Jonathan Anderson's Dior—is back for Spring, especially if yours is embroidered with flowers or trails ribbons.

Elevate the button-down's inherent simplicity by layering not one, not two but three à la Loewe, whose masterstroke was styled with another humble garment—the parka—in case of showers.

L: Hooded cotton parka, layered dress, booties, all Loewe

R: Dress, pumps, all Christian Dior

Not retiring, insipid or remotely overexposed, high-octane florals vie for attention this Spring.

Embroidered gown, Gucci

Athleticism inflected the art of dressing at Fendi, where a perforated leather track jacket could be zipped over bare skin for a sporty yet sultry mood.

Perforated leather jacket, shorts, bag, all Fendi

The black dress expanded its lexicon at Celine, with a high neck, distinctive buttons and a cut—severe yet somehow artistic—that made it worthy of renewed interest.

Structured dress, Celine

Credits:

Photographer: Grégory Derkenne

Fashion Editor: Chloé Dugast

Model: Kate van Berne @Women 360

Make-up: Océane Sitbon

Hair: Olivier Lebrun @Airport Agency

Casting: Barbara Blanchard

Production: Corinne Piton

Fashion Assistant: Charlotte Wagner

This story was originally produced for Marie Claire Greece @marieclairegreece