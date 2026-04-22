The Art of Gifting...with Lydia King
Liberty's managing director shares her top tips for mastering wedding gifting
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Wedding season is here, and with it comes the age-old dilemma of what to gift the happy couple. With different personalities, interests, and budgets in mind, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by choice. Luckily, we have enlisted expert help from Liberty's managing director, Lydia King.
Having previously worked at Harrods and Selfridges, King is one of the industry’s most esteemed experts, with her finger firmly on the pulse of modern, timeless and highly covetable gifts—so you can be sure they will be well received. Here, as part of our Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for successful wedding gifting…
When I’m choosing a wedding gift, I always look for something the couple can enjoy together - something that feels considered and lasting, rather than purely functional. I’m drawn to pieces that carry a sense of craftsmanship or story, whether that’s beautifully made tableware, glassware or something for the home that becomes part of their everyday rituals. It’s about finding something that feels personal to them, but also marks the significance of the moment.
Thoughtfulness is always the priority. I try to choose something that shows I’ve really considered the couple — their style, how they live, what they’ll genuinely use and enjoy. The best gifts feel personal and enduring, something that becomes part of their home over time rather than something purely decorative.
WHAT TO BUY FOR… The Ones That Have Everything
Present them with the unexpected. Something different that you wouldn’t find anywhere else! Astier De Villatte’s treasure trove of ceramics on our third floor truly offers something special for everyone.
WHAT TO BUY FOR...The Aesthetes
A charming Boncoeurs tray will add an artful accent to interiors, whether traditional or contemporary. Meticulously crafted from durable enamelled aluminium and delicately hand finished. Pile trinkets on this handy tray or arrange on your desk for the perfect eclectic accent to your workspace
WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodies
Trusted Our Place sets come in the trending titanium finish. Functional whilst gorgeous enough to show off on your stovetop.
WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Globe Trotters
Sourced from Morocco, recently launched LRNCE’s flair for colour brings their signature sunshine to your dining table. Presented in a set of two, they’re meticulously hand-made in Marrakech and showcase a hand-drawn artwork created by the brand’s founder, Laurence Leenaert.
Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL
Obviously Liberty's Flagship store in Soho! Spanning 4 floors of curated fashion and lifestyle gift options Liberty offers a broad selection of exceptional design, bridging heritage craftsmanship with modern, directional style.
Go-to Shops For Gifting?
I’m always drawn to independent brands, and at Liberty, we're lucky enough to stock a lot of them. I particularly love LRNCE, who we have just added to our interiors edit. They have beautifully handmade ceramics and textiles that bring a real sense of artistry and individuality into the home.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Junior Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.