The Art of Gifting...with Lydia King

Wedding season is here, and with it comes the age-old dilemma of what to gift the happy couple. With different personalities, interests, and budgets in mind, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by choice. Luckily, we have enlisted expert help from Liberty's managing director, Lydia King.

Having previously worked at Harrods and Selfridges, King is one of the industry’s most esteemed experts, with her finger firmly on the pulse of modern, timeless and highly covetable gifts—so you can be sure they will be well received. Here, as part of our Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for successful wedding gifting…

When I’m choosing a wedding gift, I always look for something the couple can enjoy together - something that feels considered and lasting, rather than purely functional. I’m drawn to pieces that carry a sense of craftsmanship or story, whether that’s beautifully made tableware, glassware or something for the home that becomes part of their everyday rituals. It’s about finding something that feels personal to them, but also marks the significance of the moment.



Thoughtfulness is always the priority. I try to choose something that shows I’ve really considered the couple — their style, how they live, what they’ll genuinely use and enjoy. The best gifts feel personal and enduring, something that becomes part of their home over time rather than something purely decorative.

WHAT TO BUY FOR… The Ones That Have Everything

Present them with the unexpected. Something different that you wouldn’t find anywhere else! Astier De Villatte’s treasure trove of ceramics on our third floor truly offers something special for everyone.

Astier de Villatte Colour Wheel Plate £176 at Liberty

WHAT TO BUY FOR...The Aesthetes

A charming Boncoeurs tray will add an artful accent to interiors, whether traditional or contemporary. Meticulously crafted from durable enamelled aluminium and delicately hand finished. Pile trinkets on this handy tray or arrange on your desk for the perfect eclectic accent to your workspace

Boncoeurs Stars Carbone Rectangular Tray £66 at Liberty

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodies

Trusted Our Place sets come in the trending titanium finish. Functional whilst gorgeous enough to show off on your stovetop.

Our Place Titanium Pro Cookware Set £450 at Liberty

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Globe Trotters

Sourced from Morocco, recently launched LRNCE’s flair for colour brings their signature sunshine to your dining table. Presented in a set of two, they’re meticulously hand-made in Marrakech and showcase a hand-drawn artwork created by the brand’s founder, Laurence Leenaert.

LRNCE Coupe D’amour Cups Set of Two £150 at Liberty

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

(Image credit: Liberty)

Obviously Liberty's Flagship store in Soho! Spanning 4 floors of curated fashion and lifestyle gift options Liberty offers a broad selection of exceptional design, bridging heritage craftsmanship with modern, directional style.

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

I’m always drawn to independent brands, and at Liberty, we're lucky enough to stock a lot of them. I particularly love LRNCE, who we have just added to our interiors edit. They have beautifully handmade ceramics and textiles that bring a real sense of artistry and individuality into the home.