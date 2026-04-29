Though the warmer months may call for breezy silhouettes such as spring dresses and linen trousers, one thing’s for sure: denim remains the cornerstone of any well-curated wardrobe. For those not keen to part ways with this staple even as temperatures rise, I’m pleased to confirm that this summer there are a whole host of new colour ways, lighter fabrics and prints to try out.

This season designers have us feeling nostalgic about denim. Familiar silhouettes, like low-cut flares, make a return with a modern and more wearable approach, while classic blues give way to pastel shades and prints (something we haven't see for some time).

After speaking to some of the industry's leading denim experts, I've rounded up the top five denim trends to have on your radar for the months ahead. Whether you're looking to invest or are simply on the lookout for some new season inspiration using pieces you might already have in your wardrobe.

The 5 Biggest Denim Trends For Spring/Summer 2026

Soft Shades

If you want to know what the latest style of jeans to buy are, then Agolde is a good place to start. The brand's classic stonewash shades have been replaced for summer with soft pastels and warm khaki tones.

"We're seeing a shift into maximalist styling, with coloured denim, particularly in soft yellow tones, bringing a more expressive, elevated feel to everyday dressing," says Creative Director at Agolde, Karen Phelps.

The key to styling colourful hues is to keep the rest of the look neutral. Contrasting shades such as burgundy, white and black lend saccharine tones a cooler edge. In the sun, crisp white shirts and silk camisoles add a more grown-up finish.

Nostalgic denim

They say trends have a 20 year rotation which means the return of nostalgic styles such as skinny jeans, bootcut legs and low-slung flares we loved in the noughties are right on time.

“A SS26 trend I’ve noticed is elevated classic silhouettes such as bootcut and flare jeans with modern details. We love blending this sense of nostalgia with a fresh perspective," says Creative Director and Co-Founder of Paige, Paige Adams-Geller.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly to the pastel shades were seeing come through for summer, nostalgic silhouettes make quite a statement on their own and require minimal styling. Balance flared jeans with a cropped jacket or tucked-in blouse, style skinny jeans with a camisole and oversized blazer. And as usual, my expert advice is to pair them with a pointed-toe, whatever the feel, to elongate the leg and keep the silhouette sharp.

Double Denim

Whilst not entirely new for Spring/Summer 2026, double denim—or the “Canadian tuxedo,” as it’s known—continues to gain traction for yet another season. Darker washes look particularly polished when styled with brown suede or crisp white footwear, while classic stonewash is perfect for a Western-inspired shirt-and-jeans combination.

"There’s something effortlessly polished about a coordinated look, and we wanted to offer a contemporary take on head-to-toe dressing in our Spring ‘26 collection. My favourite double denim moment is the Fiana Top and Stevie Bootcut Jean in Tonal Ecru," says Adams-Geller.

Investing in a set helps take the guesswork out of coordinating separates. Matching denim sets are readily available across both the high street and from your favourite contemporary labels and designers.

Printed denim

Keeping in line with nostalgic denim and Noughties silhouettes, this season also sees the return of printed denim. Commonly seen in the early 2010s by brands like Paige and True Religion, printed jeans arrived in a range of bright, bold, expressive iterations. From snake prints to paisley and florals, these were once unavoidable.

Now, as we start incorporating bolder silhouettes and colours, it feels only natural to embrace pattern as well. True to its roots, but modernised, as noted by Adams-Geller, patterned denim now comes in softer hues and modern cuts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using your printed jeans as the anchor for your look, style them with complementary tones and contrasting textures. My favourite way to incorporate printed denim into my wardrobe is by reversing the 'jeans and a cute top' formula and opting for statement jeans rather than a statement top. It's an easy styling switch that delivers maximum impact with minimal effort, perfect for those days when you want the outfit to do the work for you.

Relaxed Shorts

Denim and a heatwave may not sound like the most appealing wardrobe choice. However, a longer denim short is surprisingly versatile, comfortable and not to mention practical, whether pounding the pavements in the heat or heading to the beach.

"Proportion plays a key role this season, says Creative Director at Citizens of Humanity, Marianne McDonald. "Longer shorts and the return of the Capri pant shift the silhouette, offering a more thoughtful, elevated approach to summer dressing that feels intentional without being overworked."

The beauty of this trend is that there’s a length and shape to suit everyone. Whether you prefer a board-short length, a shorter cut, or A-line silhouettes that feel more appropriate for smarter settings, there’s an option for every style. Simply add a crisp T-shirt, a shell jacket and a pair of white shoes for an easy spring look, or opt for a billowy blouse and strappy kitten heels for the office.